World
New Iran government leaves country’s LGBTQ community hopeless
Ebrahim Raisi involved with 1988 execution of political prisoners
Ebrahim Raisi took over the presidency of Iran and promised to be a “true defender of human rights,” but the Iranian LGBTQ community is not hopeful.
Iran, a country where LGBTQ youth face legal challenges such as prosecution, sometimes to the extent of death sentences, is seeing a rise of new ultra far-right leaders.
Raisi is accused being involved in the 1988 execution of thousands of political prisoners in Tehran, but his human rights abuses are not limited to political prisoners. During Raisi’s tenure as “head of the judiciary,” blanket immunity was given to the Iranian officials and security forces responsible for the killing of hundreds of innocent men, women and children. This kind of bizarre record of human rights abuse by Raisi is also reflected in the hopelessness of the Iranian LGBTQ community.
“I did not even vote for the new president,” said Sher (changed name), an Iranian woman who secretly identifies as bisexual. “I do not care anymore because I know he is the same as his predecessor or even worse.”
In June, a poll conducted by the Six Colors Organization suggested that 90 percent of eligible voters living outside Iran had intended not to vote for Raisi. Many LGBTQ youth did not participate in voting to protest against the Raisi.
“Iran is governed based on sharia law, so it doesn’t matter who is the president or supreme leader or a parliamentarian, as long as the country is governed on Islamic laws — LGBTQI+ youth are being sentenced to death,” said Arsham Parsi, an Iranian LGBTQ activist living in exile in Canada and executive director of International Railroad for Queer Refugees. “Raisi is kind of extreme, more than others. He was also involved in the killing of other people at the beginning of the revolution, so he is a scary figure, especially for LGBTQs, because he can force the Islamic state agenda.”
Parsi told Washington Blade that he is not very hopeful about the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said that Iranian politicians do not care about anything but their power and money. Parsi does not believe that LGBTQ people will have any rights under this regime.
President Biden in February issued a memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Persons Around the World.
Biden, in the major foreign policy speech, highlighted the promotion of LGBTQ rights. Although the U.S. does not maintain an embassy in Iran, the Swiss embassy works as the protecting power of the U.S. in Iran. But during Pride month, the Swiss embassy did not fly Pride flags outside of its building.
The U.S. State Department maintained that American embassies and consulates developed individual plans during Pride Month to both celebrate LGBTQ people and raise awareness of violence, human rights abuses and discrimination targeting LGBTQ people globally, including appropriate exterior displays. The State Department did not comment on “why there was no Pride flag flying outside the Swiss embassy during the pride month to spread awareness.”
“The continuous engagement of Switzerland for the promotion of human rights, including LGBTQ rights, takes place independently of displaying specific symbols, such as the Pride flag,” said Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesperson for the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs. “Switzerland chooses its engagement strategy and instruments in a way that allows it to best fulfill, the general objective to promote human rights, based on the specific context.”
The Swiss president, in a message to Raisi, also congratulated him on his victory.
The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs did not comment to the Blade on the president’s congratulations, but maintained that the Swiss government is aware of the challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community in Iran.
“Switzerland maintains relations with the governments of all states, including the Iranian government. These high-level political contacts form the basis of an open dialogue in which we regularly address the human rights situation in Iran,” said Eltschinger. “We believe that maintaining an in-depth dialogue with Iran is the best way to achieve improvements that benefit the LGBTQ community. Switzerland will continue to address this and other human rights issues with the Iranian authorities, including at the highest level.”
A European Union official in a statement said that the EU takes action globally to prevent and denounce all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ persons, including homophobic, biphobic and transphobic violence while promoting their access to equal opportunities in all spheres of life. During the interview, the officials avoided the brazen human rights violation by Raisi and did not comment on Iran specifically.
“We have consistently asserted our strong opposition toward any abuse, harassment, violence and stigma targeting LGBTQI+ persons around the world, and we continue to have serious concerns over the Iranian regime’s treatment of LGBTQI+ persons,” said a State Department spokesperson in a statement. “We urge the new government in Tehran to ensure LGBTQI+ persons are treated fairly and with full respect for their dignity and human rights.”
While speaking with Blade, Alex Vatanka, Iran program director of Middle East Institute, also expressed hopelessness on the future of the LGBTQ community in Iran under the new presidency of Raisi. He said that Raisi did not say anything progressive on this subject matter.
“The group of people coming in with Ebrahim Raisi are the least likely to engage in any kind of real and meaningful dialogue about the LGBTQI+ community in Iran,” said Vatanka. “Mr. Raisi and his supporters believe that they know best, the way of life that they have chosen for themselves — is really the only way, and instead of trying to seek an opponent and have a dialogue, they would rather force their will, on the society.”
For years, the U.S. and the EU have raised the issue, but there hasn’t been anyone in the central government in Iran with whom to have a serious dialogue. The Iranian government considers this as interference in their internal matter. Although the hope remains bleak under this regime, the LGBTQ community is still trying to show their protest against the discriminatory laws — sometimes by not participating in the election or leaving blank votes.
Mohit Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered different stories that include the 2020 election in the U.S. and women’s rights issues. He has also covered NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency), the
Canadian Space Agency and loves to help people. Mohit is on Twitter at @MohitKopinion and can be reached at [email protected]
World
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
Josie Thomas remains in Afghanistan
As the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani collapsed and he has now fled the country, chaos has descended on the Afghan capital city. Late reports Sunday indicated Afghan security forces had abandoned their posts which were quickly taken over by the Taliban insurgents.
Among the Americans now trapped in the suburban areas of Kabul under Taliban control is Josie Thomas, 32, a Transgender government contractor for the U.S. State Department and former U.S. Air Force Sergeant. Thomas along with several others are trapped at the diplomatic support facility known as Camp Alvarado located on the outskirts of the capital city’s airport.
Thomas, in a series of text messages provided to the Blade on background by a colleague of hers, relayed that she and others were aware of the immediate presence of the Taliban insurgents, which was communicated at the time Afghan security forces had abandoned their posts. The texts also expressed frustration at the lack of communication regarding the lack of a presence of U.S. military forces to assist.
Thomas has been communicating with colleagues and friends in the United States in real time as the situation unfolds.
UPDATED at 3:30PM Pacific Time Sunday August 15 (U.S.) One of her colleagues communicating with Thomas received a text from her stating that elements of the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division had arrived at the Camp Alvarado diplomatic support facility;
“Just talked to her again for several minutes. The 82nd has taken control of her compound and there’s a clear route from there to the flight line now. That the place is looking like a refugee camp with the amount of displaced coalition personnel and there’s no aircraft coming in to evacuate people yet.”
The United States Embassy in Kabul issued a warning to remaining Americans to not head to Kabul’s international airport after reports indicated that the facility was taking fire from Taliban fighters.
“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport,” the embassy said in a statement. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.”
The New York Times and major wire services reported that at 6:30 p.m. local time, the Taliban issued a statement that their forces were moving into police districts in order to maintain security in areas that had been abandoned by the government security forces. Taliban fighters, meeting no resistance, took up positions in parts of the city, after Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, posted the statement on Twitter.
“The Islamic Emirates ordered its forces to enter the areas of Kabul city from which the enemy has left because there is risk of theft and robbery,” the statement said. Mujahid added that the Taliban had been ordered not to harm civilians and not to enter individual homes adding, “Our forces are entering Kabul city with all caution.”
President Joe Biden who is spending the weekend at the Presidential retreat Camp David in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, participated in a series of video conferences regarding the rapidly changing situation on the ground in Kabul.
“This morning, the President and Vice President met by secure videoconference with their national security team to hear updates on the drawdown of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul.
The President and Vice President met with Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley, Director Burns, Director Haines, National Security Advisor Sullivan, Ambassador Wilson, Ambassador Khalilzad, General McKenzie, and other senior officials,” a White House official said.
President Biden ordered an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan Saturday, raising the overall number of U.S. military personnel to 5,000 that were sent to ensure what what the President defined as an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel.
UPDATED AUGUST 15 Sunday evening: The Department of State and Department of Defense issued a joint statement updating the situation in Afghanistan;
At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.
Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control.
Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.
And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks.
For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.
RELATED: Kabul falls to Taliban
World
Two transgender women attacked in Cameroon after release from prison
Angry mob beat them early on Aug. 8
A violent mob in Cameroon earlier this week attacked two transgender women after their release from prison.
Human Rights Watch reports that the mob attacked Patricia and Shakiro at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in Douala, the country’s economic capital. The attackers forced them out of a taxi, “insulted and threatened them with death,” and beat them for half an hour until they fled after police officers arrived at the scene.
“I was stripped naked and hit everywhere on my body by several people. I was kicked and slapped. I had to play dead — it was the only way to survive,” Shakiro told Human Rights Watch.
Patricia and Shakiro have since filed a police report in efforts to locate their attackers and have them brought to justice.
Working For Our Wellbeing, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, posted a statement on Facebook in support of Patricia and Shakiro.
“Sexual and gender minorities are at high risk in Cameroon. The LGBTIQ+ community remains at the [brink] of … violence. This is a complete violation of the rights to private life, an insult to our constitution and democracy which binds us as citizens and protects us under one fatherland,” reads the statement.
“We are all citizens and [on] no occasion should a particular group of individuals feel entitled or that everyone should act or be like them. No one owns the monopoly of power [or] violence. This is a republic, not a system of anarchy,” added the statement.
Patricia and Shakiro in February were arrested for wearing women’s clothing and charged with attempted homosexuality, public indecency and failing to posses an identification card. Trans people in Cameroon commonly travel without ID cards because the sex marker on them is different from their gender presentation.
Human Rights Watch says inmates and prison guards beat, insulted and threatened Patricia and Shakiro during their incarceration.
The women in May were sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 200,000 CFA ($370.)
A judge on July 16 ordered their release and an appeal to their case is expected to be heard in September.
Alice Nkom, the first French-speaking woman admitted to the Cameroon Bar Association and a fierce defender and advocate for the rights and protections of sexual and gender minorities in the country, represents Patricia and Shakiro.
World
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’
Human rights activist speaks after call to end so-called anal tests
A human rights activist in Uzbekistan says LGBTQ people in their country continue to live in fear.
“Members of the LGBT community continue to be intimidated,” the human rights activist told the Washington Blade this week. “Activism and protection of the rights of LGBT representatives is almost impossible in the country.”
“There are no mechanisms that would somehow help people who are already in a complex psycho-emotional state,” added the human rights activist. “It is not possible to ask for help if you suffered on the basis of your sexual orientation; either from law enforcement agencies, doctors, psychologists or other structures that should provide this assistance.”
Uzbekistan is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
Human Rights Watch; the Council for Global Equality; the Eurasian Coalition on Health, Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity; Freedom Now; Human Dignity Trust; the Human Rights Campaign; ILGA-Europe; the International Partnership for Human Rights and the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany in an Aug. 5 press release noted Uzbek authorities between 2017 and this year have subjected at least six men to so-called anal exams to prove they engaged in consensual same-sex sexual relations. The groups urged President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to immediately ban this practice.
“Forced anal examinations, and their use in seeking convictions for consensual same-sex conduct, are an appalling violation of basic rights that diminishes Uzbekistan’s efforts to make its poor human rights record a thing of the past,” said Human Rights Watch Associate LGBT Rights Director Neela Ghoshal in the press release. “The Uzbek government has been vocal about its intent to make human rights reforms, yet persists in using a discredited, abusive procedure that amounts to torture.”
The human rights activist spoke with the Blade days after Human Rights Watch and the other groups urged the Uzbek government to ban anal exams. The Blade on Thursday reached out to the Uzbek government, the Uzbek Embassy in D.C. and Uzbek Ambassador to the U.S. Javlon Vakhabov for comment.
This is Michael Lavers from the @WashBlade in the U.S. Does @govuz have any comment on the Human Rights Watch report on forced anal testing in homosexuality prosecutions? https://t.co/at7uEKdQBm @Dunyo_IA @UZEmbassyDC @JavlonVakhabov @usembtashkent
— Michael K. Lavers (He/Él) (@mklavers81) August 12, 2021
Uzbekistan is a former Soviet republic in Central Asia that borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. Mirziyoyev has been Uzbekistan’s president since 2016.
The human rights activist — who asked the Blade not to publish their name — said Mirziyoyev promised “radical changes in all areas, especially in the field of human rights.”
“The entire world community, like the entire population of Uzbekistan, expected global changes in these areas, but almost five years have passed since he has been in power and much that was promised was simply forgotten or rejected under various pretexts,” said the human rights activist. “During all five years of government as president in the field of LGBT rights, nothing was done except aggravating the situation and worsening the situation of the LGBT community in Uzbekistan.”
The human rights activist noted Article 120 of the Uzbek penal code “is directed primarily against men, but the presence of an article in society is perceived as a ban on the entire LGBT community.” They also said efforts to decriminalize homosexuality in Uzbekistan have been “rejected, citing the thinking of civil society.”
The human rights activist told the Blade that prominent politicians and religious officials in their country publicly say LGBTQ people should undergo treatment, lose their citizenship and be destroyed.
A new criminal code that Uzbek lawmakers approved in February contains a provision that addresses “crimes against morals, youth and family.” The human rights activist with whom the Blade spoke sarcastically said “it turns out that the LGBT community in the country is the culprit of problems in families, in young people.”
“Representatives of the LGBT community in Uzbekistan have no protection and no rights,” said the human rights activist. “In addition, the lack of support from civil society, the imposition of a negative image of the LGBT community on people deprive them of the support of civil society, because people have been introduced to the idea that if you are willing to help the LGBT community, then you are necessarily part of them and should be subject to punishment.”
“Open homophobia and unleashed hands of law enforcement agencies allow the use of any methods of pressure and torture on people who are charged under Article 120, because no one will help in this situation,” added the human rights activist.
The human rights activist told the Blade that they welcome the call for Mirziyoyev to ban anal tests in Uzbekistan. The human rights activist added they are hopeful the U.S. and European Union can potentially spur Mirziyoyev’s government to do more to protect LGBTQ Uzbeks.
“The hope of the LGBT community of Uzbekistan is connected precisely with the possibility of influence from the government of America and the European Union on this issue,” said the human rights activist, while adding the pandemic has forced the U.S. and European countries to shift their priorities.
The human rights activist noted Uzbekistan is a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council and “has undertaken to promote and protect human rights and to adopt a number of legislative, institutional and administrative measures to fulfill its international human rights obligations, and has undertaken to protect, promote and uphold universal human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.”
The human rights activist also pointed out the EU does not impose tariffs on goods it imports from Uzbekistan.
“The EU made concessions to Uzbekistan in this matter when it gave it the status of its partner,” they noted. “But at the same time Uzbekistan is not confused in fulfilling its obligations.”
