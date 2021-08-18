Local
D.C. Jail drops policy of placing trans women in men’s facility
But ACLU proceeds with lawsuit anyway
One month after it was hit by a lawsuit from the ACLU for placing a female transgender inmate in the men’s housing facility at the D.C. Jail, the D.C. Department of Corrections announced on June 17 it has dropped its policy of placing transgender inmates in the male or female section of the jail based on their “anatomy” rather than their gender identity.
But the ACLU has said it will continue its lawsuit on behalf of trans woman Sunday Hinton despite the DOC’s announced change in policy on grounds that the new policy requires trans inmates to be placed in isolation cells, which the ACLU says are equivalent to solitary confinement, during an inmate intake period.
“The intake period can last more than a week before the individuals receive their regular housing assignment,” the ACLU said in a statement. “As the original complaint notes, ‘Placing a transgender woman in solitary confinement puts her at grave risk for suicide,’” the statement says.
The ACLU has said that days after it filed its lawsuit against the DOC on Sunday Hinton’s behalf, D.C. Jail officials transferred her from the men’s housing unit to the women’s unit. A short time later, a D.C. Superior Court Judge ordered Hinton released from jail while awaiting trial for her arrest for an alleged unarmed burglary in which she attempted to take $20.
Despite her release, the ACLU says it still has legal grounds to continue the lawsuit, which originally charged the DOC with violating the D.C. Human Rights Act’s ban on transgender discrimination by placing Hinton in the men’s housing unit at the jail.
In a brief filed in court on July 16, the ACLU, and the DC Public Defender Service, which joined the ACLU in filing the lawsuit, the two groups argue that the DOC’s new policy is still discriminatory because it forces transgender inmates into solitary confinement “simply because they are transgender.”
The court brief also says that although the DOC’s new policy claims to provide transgender inmates with the choice of deciding which housing unit they prefer to be assigned, the two groups learned that at least three trans inmates were not reassigned to the housing unit of their choice.
“Because DOC has inaugurated a new type of discrimination against transgender individuals, we continue to litigate against its new policy and seek classwide relief,” the court brief states, referring to the original lawsuit’s classification as a class action lawsuit.
DOC spokesperson Dr. Keena Blackmon didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment on the lawsuit’s new allegations.
In a 12-page revised policy document, which the DOC says applies to housing for transgender, intersex, and gender nonconforming inmates, the DOC says the policy calls for placing those inmates “in a cell by themselves during the intake process for their safety and security and the safety, security, and order of the facility.”
The document says once the safety of placing a trans, intersex, or gender nonconforming inmate in the male or female housing unit of their choice is confirmed and the DOC’s Transgender Housing Committee has a chance to review the matter, the policy calls for granting the inmate’s request for being placed in the housing unit of their choice.
Local
Vorndran steps down from D.C. Police Complaints Board
Longtime official replaced by Earl Fowlkes
Longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Kurt Vorndran has stepped down from his position as a member of the D.C. Police Complaints Board after serving on the board for 15 years under four D.C. mayors.
Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was among the mayors who asked Vorndran to continue his service on the board when she took office in 2015, nominated fellow LGBTQ rights advocate Earl Fowlkes to replace Vorndran. The D.C. Council, which must approve the mayoral appointees of four of the board’s five members, confirmed Fowlkes’ nomination last month.
“For the first time in 15 years, I will not have the duty of attending the monthly meeting of the DC Police Complaints Board, from which I’m now retired and have been succeeded by the very able Earl Fowlkes,” Vordran said in a Facebook post.
The Police Complaints Board serves as an independent body charged with investigating citizen complaints about misconduct or abusive behavior by police officers.
LGBTQ rights advocates played a lead role in calling on the D.C. Council to create an earlier version of the board called the Civilian Complaints Review Board, which began its service in 1999. Local LGBTQ activists have said gay men and transgender women historically had been subjected to harassment by D.C. police in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Transgender activists have reported instances of anti-trans harassment by D.C. police in recent years.
In 2004, the Council adopted revisions to create the current Police Complaints Board and its accompanying Office of Police Complaints, which has a staff of 40 specialists, including attorneys, that help the board investigate and adjudicate cases of citizen complaints against police officers.
The law that created the current board calls for the board to consist of five members with three-year terms of office. One of the members must be a member of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The remaining four members must be civilian D.C. residents who cannot have any affiliation with the MPD.
In addition to Fowlkes, who is gay, the current board includes two other LGBTQ members, transgender activist Bobbi Strang and the board’s current chair, Paul Ashton, who’s gay.
Local
Bennett, Sharp win seats on Rehoboth Board of Commissioners
Two Clear Space Theatre supporters lose bids for office
Tim Bennett and Mary “Toni” Sharp were elected to the City of Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners after the community voted Aug. 14.
More than 1,100 people voted in the election, including more than 500 absentee voters, according to a city press release. The official tallies show the four candidates were within 200 votes of each other.
Bennett and Sharp will be sworn in on Sept. 17. Incumbent Richard Byrne and Planning Commissioner Rachel Macha lost their bids for the two open seats.
Sharp served as a city commissioner from 2013 to 2019. She told the Blade earlier this month that she wants to see Clear Space Theatre have a place in the city, despite the mayor and commission voting to revoke its permits to build two new theater buildings in town.
“Now, what’s the right process to get from point A, which is where we are now, to point B, to keep moving forward to get a mutually agreeable situation?” Sharp asked her then fellow commissioners at an April 2019 hearing. “Do we have to have a different discussion about parking in this particular area of town?”
Bennett campaigned as a newcomer who would bring new ideas to the commission. He told the Blade he supports a full-time city planner position that would help in land redevelopment for the city. Clear Space Theatre’s reversed approval was rushed and traffic, parking and the building size were the main problems, said Bennett.
Local
Comings & Goings
Alexander-Reid headed to LA-based tech startup
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected]
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Sheila Alexander-Reid the new senior vice president of tech startup
BiasSync based in Los Angeles. Michele Ruiz, CEO of Bias Sync, said, “We started BiasSync to help businesses create more fair and respectful work environments. And we believe that assisting individuals to learn more about themselves helps make us all better humans.”
Most recently, Alexander-Reid served as director of the D.C. Office of LGBTQ Affairs in the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser. In that role she advised the mayor on the implementation of discrimination protections and diversity and inclusion policies that support D.C.’s LGBTQ residents.
Prior to that, she served as vice president of Strategic Branding and Digital Initiatives for the Washington Blade; director of Strategic Engagement and business development manager for the Washington City Paper; and is founder/principal of Branding4Change.
She was selected by Stanford University to conduct a groundbreaking “Privilege and Power” workshop at its Graduate School of Business Executive LGBTQ Leadership Program. In addition, she was a radio show host and programmer for “Inside Out” and founder of Women in the Life Inc./ Women in the Life Magazine/Women in the Life Association.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in Atlanta.
Congratulations also to Lee Westgate, MBA, on his new position as manager of Policy and Advocacy with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). When accepting the position, Westgate said, “Being a social worker has been one of the great gifts of my lifetime. It is an honor and privilege to serve at NASW in this capacity and to engage in work that is both important and humbling. The broad portfolio of this work is absolutely essential in order to recognize the countless and routinely unseen contributions of social workers and to affect meaningful social change.”
NASW is headquartered in D.C. and has 55 state/territorial chapters. Westgate will work in collaboration with numerous coalitions and other policy stakeholders to advance NASW’s advocacy agenda. He is an out transgender advocate with more than 15 years of professional experience in social work policy, practice, research, and education. He has held numerous leadership roles and has served as an educational consultant to a variety of associations and organizational clientele. Westgate will continue to serve as a graduate faculty member and Clinical Instructor at the University of Maryland, School of Social Work.
Westgate has contributed to many publications, including Population Health Management – The Social Work Connection, Social Work Today, 2017; Poised to Take the New Payment Leap, Provider Magazine, 2016 and The Limitations of Traditional EAP Metrics, Journal of Employee Assistance, 2008. He participated in the design of inter-professional curriculum through the University of Maryland focused on “Bridging Curriculum Gaps in Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender Care.” He received a Superstar Award, Sinai Hospital in 2014.
Westgate earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Philosophy from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., and two master’s degrees — in social work from the University of Maryland, the other in business administration from Towson University/University of Baltimore.
