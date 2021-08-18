Politics
Gay D.C. Libertarian Party leader resigns as nat’l chair
Fight over control threatens to shatter organization
Gay D.C. Libertarian Party leader Joe Bishop-Henchman, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the D.C. Council in 2020, resigned in June as chair of the Libertarian National Committee in what observers are calling a bitter intra-party dispute that could shatter the nation’s third largest political party.
In a little-noticed development outside Libertarian Party circles, Bishop-Henchman, who had been serving as chair of the D.C. Libertarian Party since June 2018, won election last year as chair of the Libertarian National Committee, which is the governing body of the national Libertarian Party.
He announced his resignation from the national party chair position in a June 18 open letter in which he denounced national party leaders for failing to oppose a growing faction within the party centered in New Hampshire that he said has adopted a “toxic culture” that was destroying the party.
“The lies and threats leveled against myself and many good Libertarians and friends – less about my actions with regard to New Hampshire, and threats against any Libertarian who tries to defend the Party – have made clear to me that we are now firmly set down a path I cannot continue to support,” he states in his letter.
“At its root, the biggest problem I see in the Libertarian Party, at nearly all levels, is that toxic people are tolerated,” he wrote. “One or two rotten apples spoil the bunch. Toxic people exhaust or drive out good people,” he continued. “Our mechanisms for removing such individuals and addressing such bad behavior are designed to be effectively impossible.”
Bishop-Henchman didn’t specifically say in his letter who he was referring to and what it was those he was criticizing were doing. But a June 23 article in the online libertarian publication Reason, which is not affiliated with the Libertarian Party, says Bishop-Henchman appears to be referring to leaders of a party faction known as the Mises caucus, which reportedly is attempting to gain control of the national Libertarian Party after taking control of several state parties, including New Hampshire.
The article says some in the Mises faction have taken what mainline libertarians consider extremist positions, including comparing restrictions imposed by cities and states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as mandates for the wearing masks or shutting down indoor business operations and vaccination requirements as Nazi-like tactics comparable to concentration camps in Hitler’s Germany.
One of the statements made on Twitter by a leader of the New Hampshire Mises faction, according to the Reason article, says, “John McCain’s brain tumor saved more lives than Anthony Fauci.” Another Twitter posting by a supporter of the Mises faction, the Reason article says, reportedly stated that the party should be concerned more about lowering taxes than the murder of transgender women and that child labor should no longer be outlawed in the U.S.
Several other national party leaders followed Bishop-Henchman in resigning from their positions over what they said were irreconcilable disagreements with the Mises faction followers and leaders.
A spokesperson for the Libertarian National Committee couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Bishop-Henchman’s criticism of the party.
News
Washington Blade sues State Dept. for Grenell’s emails on LGBTQ work
FOIA unanswered nearly one year after it was filed
The Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ newspaper, has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking the emails of Richard Grenell, the face of LGBTQ outreach for President Trump, regarding his work on a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality.
The complaint was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the State Department and contends the continued delay in responding to a request under the Freedom of Information Act for the emails violates the law, which requires an expeditious process in responding to requests.
Chris Johnson, White House reporter for the Washington Blade, is a named plaintiff and said the lawsuit is intended to aid in efforts to learn more about the Trump administration’s initiative, which some highlighted as evidence that former President Trump supported LGBTQ people.
“Our litigation goals are obtaining the information sought in our FOIA request to educate the public on the extent the Trump administration was committed to the initiative to decriminalize homosexuality,” Johnson said. “Our readers are interested in knowing how the initiative Grenell led was received in the Trump administration and any support he found or opposition he encountered.”
Although the request was made in September 2020, the State Department has said the process for finding and handing over the emails would not be complete until August 2023. FOIA requires the U.S. government to respond to a request within a matter of weeks, not months or years.
“This marks the second time in a year the Blade has filed suit to force our government to comply with the law and respond in a timely manner to FOIA requests,” said Blade Editor Kevin Naff. “We expect the State Department to respond to this action in a timely manner so we can get answers to these important questions.”
An estimated 69 countries still have laws on the books making homosexual acts a criminal offense. International LGBTQ advocates have made efforts in recent years to convince these nations to repeal the laws and for the global community to increase penalties and limit access to economic opportunities if these laws remain in place.
Defenders of the Trump administration’s entre into this area said it was evidence the Republican Party was moderating on LGBTQ issues, but critics contended it was a facade with little substance and wasn’t transgender inclusive. At least two countries — Sudan and Gabon — made progress in recent years to decriminalize homosexuality, but there’s no evidence that was because of the efforts under the Trump initiative.
Grenell, a Republican political strategist who helped in the initial phases with Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election results, has been the subject of speculation about a run for governor of California. Grenell opted not to enter the gubernatorial recall in California, but has left the door open for a future candidacy.
Representing the Washington Blade in the lawsuit on a pro bono basis is the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, which has expertise in communications as well as media and entertainment.
Dan Fiedler, an attorney with Davis Wright Tremaine, said the Blade’s lawsuit is important to uphold the principles of the First Amendment.
“We all rely on the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press to let the Blade play its essential role in American Democracy: Keeping people informed of the most relevant topics of the day, especially topics having to do with our governing officials,” Fieldler said. “The State Department cannot continue to ignore its duties under the Freedom of Information Act, and we are proud to represent the Blade in this suit so it can obtain the simple relief to which it is entitled — access to the government records it requested nearly a year ago.”
Read a copy of the Blade complaint here. All contact information in this version is redacted.
News
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees
First openly gay ambassador died last week
President Biden, reflecting the recent passing of James Hormel, the first openly gay person to serve as U.S. ambassador gay person to the United States, said his “bravery paved the way” for LGBTQ appointees now working for the U.S. government.
“I am proud that my Administration is staffed by incredible LGBTQ+ public servants at all levels, including in my Cabinet and nominees for Ambassador-level appointments,” Biden said. “Ambassador Hormel’s bravery paved the way for all of them to serve, just as he hoped it would.”
Biden made the remarks in a statement late Friday following the death of Hormel, whom former President Clinton appointed as U.S ambassador to Luxembourg by recess appointment in 1999.
Although Hormel’s nomination was submitted to the U.S. Senate, conservative senators blocked the nomination explicitly because of his sexual orientation — a reminder of times when being openly gay was a roadblock for anyone with ambitions to serve in the U.S. government.
“I remember well the historic fight for his appointment, and I was proud to support his confirmation,” Biden said. “He helped shine a national spotlight on the truth that no LGBTQ+ individual should be denied their basic human rights, and that the United States should be the global leader in that fight.”
The impact of Hormel’s achievement in becoming the first openly gay ambassador has come to the forefront in recent months. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, upon his nomination late last year, recalled watching the battle over Hormel’s appointment in his youth.
“I learned about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong, and just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged,” Buttigieg said. “So, two decades later, I can’t help but think of a 17-year-old who might be watching right now, someone who wonders whether and where they belong in the world, or even in their own family, and I’m thinking about the message today’s announcement is sending to them.”
Read Biden’s full statement below:
Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Ambassador James Hormel
Ambassador Hormel was a man of incredible dignity and backbone, a national leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, an early advocate for those suffering from HIV/AIDS, and a ground breaking diplomat who helped America to lead by the power of our example. Ambassador Hormel put himself on the line to become our nation’s first out gay Ambassador in the face of unwarranted and hurtful opposition. I remember well the historic fight for his appointment, and I was proud to support his confirmation. He helped shine a national spotlight on the truth that no LGBTQ+ individual should be denied their basic human rights, and that the United States should be the global leader in that fight. Today, I am proud that my Administration is staffed by incredible LGBTQ+ public servants at all levels, including in my Cabinet and nominees for Ambassador-level appointments. Ambassador Hormel’s bravery paved the way for all of them to serve, just as he hoped it would. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to Ambassador Hormel’s husband, Michael, his children and grandchildren, and all those mourning his loss.
News
Biden: Lessons from infrastructure deal for voting reform, LGBTQ civil rights
President takes Washington Blade question in WH presser
President Biden, taking a question from the Washington Blade following an event at the White House hailing Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package, said lessons from the deal could apply to voting and police reform measures as well as to LGBTQ civil rights.
Biden, taking questions from reporters in a gaggle for the event, made the remarks in response to a question on whether any lessons can be drawn from the deal for the legislative issues, including the Equality Act, which appears to be all but dead in Congress.
Having previously remonstrated the media earlier in his remarks for having declared the infrastructure deal defeated, Biden initially responded jokingly with a smile: “By you guys are by me?”
“Anyone,” the Blade replied.
“I’m sorry, I’m shouldn’t kid,” Biden continued, “because I was just reading about 50 statements from very serious press people about how my whole plan was dead from the beginning.”
Biden went out to acknowledge a connection to the bipartisan deal and assumptions legislation in Congress, such as the Equality Act, won’t move forward.
“The lesson learned is being willing to call people in and listen, listen,” Biden said.
At this point, reporters tried to chime in with other question, but Biden quieted them by saying, “Let me finish.”
“And I think the lesson learned is exposing people to other views,” Biden said. “And so, that’s why from the beginning, on all the subjects you raised, I’ve sat with people and listened to their positions, some in agreement where I am and some in disagreement. And so, I think it’s matter of listening; it’s part of democracy.”
