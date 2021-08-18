‘Time Is On Our Side’ helps bring queer history to light

‘Time Is On Our Side’

Through Aug. 28

Perisphere Theater

Silver Spring Back Box Theatre

8461 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.

$16-$32

Perispheretheater.com

There’s a line near the end of R. Eric Thomas’ play “Time Is On Our Side” that goes “the funny thing about getting older is that you realize you were living history when all this time you just thought you were living your life.”

History, specifically LGBTQ history, is a big part of what Thomas, 40, thinks about. He writes plays partly to examine what makes up history and who holds that history. He says, “I don’t want queer stories to get lost. It’s important that we hold on to that.”

Currently playing in-person at Perisphere Theater at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre (masks and proof of COVID vaccinations required), “Time Is On Our Side,” Thomas’ funny yet poignant four-hander focuses on gay friends Annie and Curtis, co-hosts of a profoundly unpopular podcast about Philadelphia history. When the pair unexpectedly learn that Annie’s grandmother was a closeted lesbian, Curtis is eager to share the news with their small audience. But confusedly – both to herself and her friends – Annie wants to remain mum about grandma.

In his article about coming out for “O the Oprah Magazine,” Thomas memorably noted, “My mind palace is a queer utopia. Like a potluck at a co-op.”

Consequently, it’s no wonder then when he was asked by a Philadelphia company in 2014 to write a play about South Philly history, he opted to approach the project through a gay lens.

“At the time, I was program director of LGBTQ community center in Philly. The voices I heard then were voices of queer people in the present or past,” he remembers. “It felt to me that to write about queer history was to write about history. My goal is to present my lived reality as a queer black person to be equally valid to what the mainstream story might be.”

“So, I wrote them this gay ass play that satisfied the assignment and they were like ‘OK, we’ll do this.’ I was grateful.”

One of the things that brought the idea of LGBTQ experiences past and present to the foreground of the playwright’s mind was working with gay, lesbian, and trans seniors at the community center. “Talking to them about their lives, how they lived then and now, and how laws changed their lives, was eye-opening to me,” he says. “It’s funny to listen to a man in his 80s talk about how it was to meet a man 50 years ago and then realize how, in a lot of ways, little has changed.”

Not only an award-winning dramatist, Thomas is also the host of The Moth in Philadelphia and D.C., television writer, and until recently, a senior staff writer for Elle.com where he wrote “Eric Reads the News.” His best-selling debut memoir “Here for It” was released in 2020.

“In plays from the past,” says Thomas, “there’s been an erasure of LGBTQ folks and Black people’s contribution. Sometimes that leads into how we write about ourselves. The more I come into myself as a gay person particularly, and also as a Black person, the more I notice absence.”

For instance, playwright August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle is devoid of queer characters, yet an article from a Black Pittsburgh paper circa 1928 rails against the presence of “cigarette-smoking, pajama-wearing he-women.” Clearly there were queer people living their best lives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District (where Wilson’s work is set).

Thomas grew up in Baltimore. He came out in college at Columbia in New York City.

“It’s not an interesting story. Move to New York and become gay,” he says with a chuckle. But it wasn’t until he graduated and moved to Philadelphia that he came into the fullness of his identity. It’s also where he met his husband David Norse who’s now a Presbyterian pastor in Towson, Md.

Today, Thomas works from the couple’s home in Phoenix, Md., the place where filmmaker John Waters set his cult classic “Pink Flamingoes.” “Phoenix is your standard exurban scene. But I’m glad that Waters decided to sprinkle some of his trashy magic out here too.”

Perisphere’s production is staged by local actor/director/educator Gerrad Alex Taylor and features Emily Dalton and Jordan Brown as Annie and Curtis, respectively, and Pauline Lamb and Leo Delgado in multiple parts.

Curtis says much of queer history is written in invisible ink. Thomas is doing all he can to change that.