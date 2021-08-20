Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem

NASHVILLE – In a new interview with Country music superstar Miranda Lambert, she talks openly about feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, and his husband to not only make her first ever dance remix, “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” but to also step up and use her platform to call for greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Lambert sat down in the ZOOM interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos;

Miranda Lambert on feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, to make the remix and video:

“I was a little nervous because I had never done anything like that, so I sent it to my brother Luke, his husband Marc and all of their friends, because that is their vibe – they are dancers, they go to club…and I was like, ‘How is this, tell me the honest truth because if you hate it, it goes away forever.’ He said ‘I love this and you should put it out!’ So it gave me the confidence, they totally pushed me over the edge!”

“My brother and all of his friends came from Austin and a bunch of my Nashville friends came and we just partied and put it on film and it was really fun!”

Miranda Lambert on asking husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his brothers to appear in the video:

“They literally asked me what to wear and I said ‘not a lot! If you’ve got it, flaunt it!’ I was worried about my brothers in law – I was like do you think Patrick and Casey will come and do this? But it was a lot of family and that made it more fun and more special. It was coming together with Brendan’s brothers, my brother and his LGBTQ family, and I also feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble.”

“I am really close with TJ (Osborne) and in fact I texted him about the music video. He especially liked the McLoughlin brothers!”



Miranda Lambert on learning from her brother and being a vocal LGBTQ ally:

“I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn. I am always sensitive, I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things…I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way…I always want to do that.”

“This is a point in my career, talking to (GLAAD) right now, it’s a mile marker for me. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, but certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling because it is a shift in a great direction!”

Miranda Lambert on her brother’s coming out:

“For a family, you all go through that together, you support in whatever way you can. It is a journey. We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It’s been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It’s not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot. More importantly, it is being with great people and loving them, no matter what shape, size, color, or anything!”

“I recorded a song a couple records back called ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ and I recorded that because of my brother, and I feel like I am getting to live that more and more every day and the song means more to me as the years go on, the more I learn.”

Miranda Lambert on Nashville becoming a more accepting place for LGBTQ artists:

It is very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to say ‘this is who I am.’ I know Brooke Eden is another (out country artist). This is awesome! Why were we so bogged down, why did we care so much? It is just being people who they are and if you love their music, you love who they are. If I can be a teeny part of that, I am so thankful to my brother because he is the one who opened my eyes and is teaching me more about everything. Certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling.”

Miranda Lambert on states like Texas and Tennessee bringing forth laws that could restrict LGBTQ rights:

“I just think they should be equal, it shouldn’t even be a question. I never get into any kind of politics, but this to me is not political, it’s about people loving each other and supporting each other, and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart. I am full on ‘y’all do y’all!”



“Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” is a new spin on the fan-favorite standout from the star’s 2019 GRAMMY Award-winning album Wildcard and is available to stream now. You can watch the music video below and here.

Miranda Lambert – Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix [Official Video])