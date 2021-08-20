Music & Concerts
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Features out lead Andy Bell
Erasure will play The Anthem on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The band features lead singer Andy Bell who is openly LGBTQ and HIV positive.
Tickets cost between $69.50 and $89.50. Super Excellent Seats are non-transferable. The ID of the original purchaser must be presented to pick up the tickets, and also, Super Excellent Seats will be made available for will call pick up no earlier than 30 minutes prior to doors.
For more information, visit The Anthem’s website.
Music & Concerts
“I can be part of the change,” LGBTQ ally Country artist, Miranda Lambert
The Country music superstar talks about her LGBTQ friends & family and why it is important for her to be a vocal ally
NASHVILLE – In a new interview with Country music superstar Miranda Lambert, she talks openly about feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, and his husband to not only make her first ever dance remix, “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” but to also step up and use her platform to call for greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
Lambert sat down in the ZOOM interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos;
Miranda Lambert on feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, to make the remix and video:
“I was a little nervous because I had never done anything like that, so I sent it to my brother Luke, his husband Marc and all of their friends, because that is their vibe – they are dancers, they go to club…and I was like, ‘How is this, tell me the honest truth because if you hate it, it goes away forever.’ He said ‘I love this and you should put it out!’ So it gave me the confidence, they totally pushed me over the edge!”
“My brother and all of his friends came from Austin and a bunch of my Nashville friends came and we just partied and put it on film and it was really fun!”
Miranda Lambert on asking husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his brothers to appear in the video:
“They literally asked me what to wear and I said ‘not a lot! If you’ve got it, flaunt it!’ I was worried about my brothers in law – I was like do you think Patrick and Casey will come and do this? But it was a lot of family and that made it more fun and more special. It was coming together with Brendan’s brothers, my brother and his LGBTQ family, and I also feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble.”
“I am really close with TJ (Osborne) and in fact I texted him about the music video. He especially liked the McLoughlin brothers!”
Miranda Lambert on learning from her brother and being a vocal LGBTQ ally:
“I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn. I am always sensitive, I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things…I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way…I always want to do that.”
“This is a point in my career, talking to (GLAAD) right now, it’s a mile marker for me. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, but certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling because it is a shift in a great direction!”
Miranda Lambert on her brother’s coming out:
“For a family, you all go through that together, you support in whatever way you can. It is a journey. We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It’s been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It’s not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot. More importantly, it is being with great people and loving them, no matter what shape, size, color, or anything!”
“I recorded a song a couple records back called ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ and I recorded that because of my brother, and I feel like I am getting to live that more and more every day and the song means more to me as the years go on, the more I learn.”
Miranda Lambert on Nashville becoming a more accepting place for LGBTQ artists:
It is very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to say ‘this is who I am.’ I know Brooke Eden is another (out country artist). This is awesome! Why were we so bogged down, why did we care so much? It is just being people who they are and if you love their music, you love who they are. If I can be a teeny part of that, I am so thankful to my brother because he is the one who opened my eyes and is teaching me more about everything. Certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling.”
Miranda Lambert on states like Texas and Tennessee bringing forth laws that could restrict LGBTQ rights:
“I just think they should be equal, it shouldn’t even be a question. I never get into any kind of politics, but this to me is not political, it’s about people loving each other and supporting each other, and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart. I am full on ‘y’all do y’all!”
“Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” is a new spin on the fan-favorite standout from the star’s 2019 GRAMMY Award-winning album Wildcard and is available to stream now. You can watch the music video below and here.
Miranda Lambert – Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix [Official Video])
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper DaBaby pulled by Lollapalooza over homophobic comments
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing.”
CHICAGO – In an announcement Sunday morning, the organizers of Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival said they had pulled artist DaBaby from tonight’s closing show after a series of public homophobic remarks by the rapper last weekend in Miami at the Rolling Loud music festival.
On Twitter Lollapalooza officials wrote; “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”
Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021
The Grammy-nominated rapper’s comments onstage at the Miami festival last weekend brought swift condemnation from other artists in the music industry including British Rockstar Elton John and Madonna among many others.
In the middle of his set last weekend in Miami the rapper told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up! Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”
DaBaby later issued an apology via Twitter that read, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies” However, the addendum in the same tweet of; “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.” was immediately decried as further proof of the rapper’s intolerance of the LGBTQ community.
Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021
But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.
Michael J. Stern, a Los Angeles attorney and a former federal prosecutor who is now a noted featured columnist for USA Today blasted DaBaby’s ‘apology;’
Yeah, we’ve got the right to be upset.— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) July 28, 2021
We’ve also got the right to refuse to accept an apology that was prompted by public outcry and not a genuine understanding of, and remorse for, the horrific things you said.
In his response to Dababy’s remarks Elton John, who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, a nonprofit organization which funds frontline partners to prevent infections, fight stigma and provide care for the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV, responded in a lengthy series of tweets:
(2/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 HIV has affected over 70 million people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people in our communities.
(4/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 You can live a long and healthy life with HIV. Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body so you can’t pass it onto other people.
(5/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities.
A musician’s job is to bring people together.
Madonna took to her Instagram telling the rapper to “know your facts,” before spreading misinformation.
“AIDs is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God.”
This year’s Lollapalooza festival, which is one of the first major festivals to return in full force since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, concludes Sunday with headlining performances by musical acts Brockhampton, the Foo Fighters, and Modest Mouse.
Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ at DaBaby’s Homophobic Remarks at Rolling Loud | RS News 7/28/21
Music & Concerts
Greyson Chance releases ‘Trophies’ in time for Pride
Chart-topping singer-songwriter pushes envelope on musical boundaries
As the tall slender dark-haired young musician prepares for a sound check on stage preparing for his Oklahoma City Pride debut, back in Los Angeles his team released his highly anticipated new album via all digital and streaming platforms.
Greyson Chance, a critically acclaimed, chart-topping and singer-songwriter, with this new album Trophies- a follow up to his 2019’s critically praised ‘portraits’ EP, continues to display sharp writing chops, as well as his ability to push the envelope on his own musical boundaries.
From his recently released, dance-inspired hit “Hellboy” to his latest uplifting anthem “Nobody,” to the beautifully arranged, emotion-provoking ballad “Violet,” the piano aficionado openly takes listeners on a tour of his life.
Friday is also the day Chance gets back on the road for his Trophies World Tour, starting in his hometown with the headlining spot at Oklahoma City’s Pride Festival. Additional summer dates include shows in major cities across North America, as well as, European and South American dates to follow in the fall and winter of this year.
Chance will also embark on a second round of North American dates set for January 2022; full tour schedule below for reference.
TROPHIES releases after a long-awaited break for Chance. He last released his current single and dance-inspired anthem “Hellboy” after a strong slate of single releases through the pandemic, including well-received titles “Boots,” “Dancing Next To Me,” the revealing “Bad to Myself,” in which Chance opened up about his battle with an eating disorder, and this past January’s “Holy Feeling.” Chance’s last EP was 2019’s critically acclaimed portraits, which to date has accumulated over 40 million streams, and topped #5 on iTunes’ Pop Charts, #1 on Apple’s Music Breaking Pop Playlist, and #3 on Apple Music’s Best of the Week Playlist upon its release. A portraits Word Tour followed that included 50+ sold out dates in North America, Europe, SE Asia, and China.
TROPHIES is available now on all streaming platforms. TROPHIES North American tour dates:
July 07 – Tampa – Crowbar
July 08 – Orlando – The Social
July 09 – Atlanta- Masquerade
July 10 – Charlotte – Neighborhood Theatre
July 15 – Richmond – Canal Club
July 16 – Washington DC – Union Stage
July 17 – Nashville – The High Watt
July 23 – Indianapolis – The Irving Theatre
July 24 – Detroit – Magic Stick
July 25 – Grand Rapids – The Stache at Intersection
July 29 – Des Moines – xBK Live
July 30 – Milwaukee – Miramar Theatre
July 31 – Minneapolis – Studio B – Skyway Theatre
August 4 – Chicago – Lincoln Hall
August 5 – Lawrence – The Bottleneck
August 6 – Austin – The Parish
August 7 – Dallas – Trees
August 11 – El Paso – Ricky D’s
August 12 – Phoenix – Crescent Ballroom
August 13 – Salt Lake City – The Complex
August 14 – Denver – The Bluebird
Erasure's 'Neon Tour' coming to The Anthem
Center for Black Equity to stream 'Fierceness Served!'
Sampson celebrates 20th anniversary at DC Comedy Loft
Opinion | Living in a post-gender society
Buying your first home
Md. biotech company's HIV cure project clears first hurdle
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
'Less than credible': Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
Countries urged to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
