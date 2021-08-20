Two-door turn-ons

A pair of cool rides deliver some much-needed relief from the summer heat. Both are two-door compacts, with big personalities and some unexpected—but very pleasant—surprises.

BMW M440i CONVERTIBLE

$65,000

Mpg: 23 city/31 highway

0 to 60 mph: 4.1 seconds

BMW finally gave its 4 Series convertible a compete makeover, the first time since the original rolled into showrooms in 2013. That’s eons in the auto world. But it definitely was worth the wait, as this second-gen version is a real stunner.

Most autophiles have heard about the controversial front-end design, with its ginormous kidney-shaped grille. But in person, this styling actually complements the thin headlights and flashy front bumper. As I stepped back to admire the overall profile, the swoopy silhouette was a siren song luring me behind the wheel to fire up the engine.

With the windows and top down, it was easy to be captivated by the luxurious two-tone interior, matte-finish oak trim and brushed aluminum accents. Closing the top and rolling up the windows left me equally awestruck: This soft-top ride is actually quieter than the previous model, which had a retractable hard roof. Another plus: Without all the clunky parts needed for a metal top, there’s more headroom and trunk space. Raising or lowering the roof—which takes just 18 seconds, versus 20 seconds on the old model—can be done while driving at speeds up to 31 mph (previously, it was a sluggish 11 mph).

Overall, the cabin layout is bright and uncluttered, with an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, 14-way power seats and steering-wheel paddle shifters. You can add heated neck warmers, a park-assist feature and a head-up display that shows your speed, the speed limit and other info on the windshield. Perhaps the only downside—well, other than the price—was skimpy rear-seat legroom. At least the power front seats automatically slide forward to help backseat passengers climb in and out. Despite the suave styling, this stately ragtop has a real mean streak—at least when it comes to power and performance. I test drove the high-test M440i model, with its gutsy engine, sport-tuned suspension and impressive braking. Tackling traffic around town, it was easy to outmaneuver pesky backups. But on the open road—with the top down and my spirits up—I could really cut loose and revel in putting the pedal to the metal.

MINI COOPER S COUPE

$28,000

Mpg: 26 city/35 highway

0 to 60 mph: 6.2 seconds

Mini Cooper S Coupe

Full of thrills just like the BMW M440i convertible but much more affordable, there’s the Mini Cooper S coupe. Sure, it may not be crazy fast, but this pint-size dynamo is still plenty frisky. Mini is owned by BMW, after all, so a lot of the same expert engineering and Euro flair carry over—such as athletic handling, gotcha styling, and a refined cabin with high-quality materials.

At just 159 inches in length, the diminutive Mini fits almost anywhere. It also gets a smart facelift, going from cutesy to cutting edge. This includes severe creases in the sheet metal and bold black trim. And BMW added some funky new colors—like Zesty Yellow—along with a novel multi-tone roof that combines sparkly gradients of Soul Blue, Pearly Aqua and Jet Black. Anyone watching this Mini scoot down the road could easily be hypnotized by the clever, spiral-like design etched onto the new wheels.

While a base-model Mini is just fine, my test car for the week was the more-powerful S model with—surprise!—a stick shift. Yes, fellow gearheads, a manual transmission is back as an option. Zipping down parkways and freeways was a delight. And more than once I was tempted to pull a badass “Italian Job” maneuver and connect with my inner Mark Wahlberg. Luckily, sanity and the threat of a traffic ticket prevailed. But at least I felt confident this coupe could handle it.

As with any vehicle, there are a few quirks: Satellite radio is a standard feature and Apple CarPlay is an option, but Android Auto isn’t even available. And the in-dash nav system and wireless charging pad cost extra, though such items are becoming standard on the competition. But these are minor riffs, considering the long list of innovative safety and convenience features that Mini buyers can choose from to customize their cars.