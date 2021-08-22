Rachel Maddow reaches multi-year deal, stays with MSNBC

NEW YORK – One of the most visible LGBTQ journalists and MSNBC’s most popular primetime anchor, Rachel Maddow, has negotiated a new multi-year contractual deal with parent company NBCUniversal according to Business Insider magazine Sunday.

Maddow’s decision to stay with the network also included developing new projects.

The openly out 48-year-old lesbian anchor had been mulling leaving the coveted primetime nightly primetime broadcast for several months when her contract expired in 2022. The Daily Beast reported on August 12, while the star host has occasionally entertained other offers in the past, she has in recent months increasingly expressed openness to exiting when her deal ends, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and the toll of hosting a nightly program since 2008.

It was widely reported that Maddow was considering starting her own media ventures but had instead hired super-agent Ari Emanuel to negotiate a new deal after months of considering options from would-be suitors Business Insider reported.