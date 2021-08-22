Arts & Entertainment
Rachel Maddow reaches multi-year deal, stays with MSNBC
The openly out 48-year-old lesbian anchor had been mulling leaving the coveted primetime nightly primetime broadcast for several months
NEW YORK – One of the most visible LGBTQ journalists and MSNBC’s most popular primetime anchor, Rachel Maddow, has negotiated a new multi-year contractual deal with parent company NBCUniversal according to Business Insider magazine Sunday.
Maddow’s decision to stay with the network also included developing new projects.
The openly out 48-year-old lesbian anchor had been mulling leaving the coveted primetime nightly primetime broadcast for several months when her contract expired in 2022. The Daily Beast reported on August 12, while the star host has occasionally entertained other offers in the past, she has in recent months increasingly expressed openness to exiting when her deal ends, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and the toll of hosting a nightly program since 2008.
It was widely reported that Maddow was considering starting her own media ventures but had instead hired super-agent Ari Emanuel to negotiate a new deal after months of considering options from would-be suitors Business Insider reported.
EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal to stay at MSNBC https://t.co/gE96qaSKBt via @businessinsider— Claire Atkinson 🏴 (@claireatki) August 22, 2021
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
Out actor George Takei speaks at annual sci-fi, fantasy convention
The science fiction, fantasy, comic and film convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Aug. 20-22. Featured speakers included actor and activist George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Music & Concerts
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Features out lead Andy Bell
Erasure will play The Anthem on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The band features lead singer Andy Bell who is openly LGBTQ and HIV positive.
Tickets cost between $69.50 and $89.50. Super Excellent Seats are non-transferable. The ID of the original purchaser must be presented to pick up the tickets, and also, Super Excellent Seats will be made available for will call pick up no earlier than 30 minutes prior to doors.
For more information, visit The Anthem’s website.
Out & About
Center for Black Equity to stream ‘Fierceness Served!’
Film features D.C. artists and activists
The Center for Black Equity will stream “Fierceness Served! The ENIKAlley Coffeehouse” on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. This event will be streamed on the Center for Black Equity’s social media networks.
The film tells the story of a group of Washington, D.C. artists and activists who helped create a Black LGBT cultural renaissance in the 1980s and early 1990s.
WPFW’s Jim Byers will be the event’s emcee and after the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers.
For more information please contact [email protected] or visit thecoffeehousedc.com.
