Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
Ashanti Martinez hopes to represent District 22 in Annapolis
A Maryland House of Delegates candidate who hopes to become the first openly gay Afro-Latino man to represent Prince George’s County in the chamber says his priority is working families.
“I’m in this race because I believe that we deserve a working class champion for working class families in Annapolis,” says Ashanti Martinez. “Industry has their people, big businesses have their people, but working families haven’t had someone in their corner in Annapolis in a very intentional way.”
Martinez is running to represent District 22 in Annapolis.
State Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County) in 2018 became the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to the Maryland General Assembly.
“I think [during the] pandemic we’ve really seen the need for a responsive government that [will] build out a safety net, hold all of us together, and [be] something that we don’t currently have for workers here in Maryland,” says Martinez.
He wants to “be in the ring for round two of COVID-19” fight for individuals in the working class and families of which he’s a part, and most importantly, fight for himself.
Education, criminal justice reform among Martinez’s priorities
Martinez’s campaign hinges on six main issues: Education, transportation, infrastructure, healthcare, criminal justice reform and the environment.
He plans to expand the school meals program in Prince George’s County Public Schools; create green transport initiatives that make transportation easily accessible and affordable; and craft a senior-friendly healthcare system that reduces the cost of prescription drugs, hearing aids and dental services, among myriad other initiatives, if elected.
His strategy is to connect with the seven different municipalities in District 22 and communicate with mayors, council members and other various stakeholders to better understand the shortcomings in their jurisdictions and devise solutions that will funnel resources into the district.
“One of the biggest jobs a state delegate has is [to] make sure that local governments, whether county or municipal level, have the resources necessary to deliver services to [their] residents. So I know I’ll be able to do that going to Annapolis because I already understand the terrain a little bit better than most,” says Martinez.
While it’s premature now to forecast the course of legislation after his possible election, Martinez is certain that his paramount duty will undoubtedly be to “bring back the bacon” through the yearly budget process.
Martinez won’t ‘make drama out of my drama’
As someone who is entering an overly polarized American political landscape, Martinez is aware that he may have to battle the ever-present ruckus that persists in politics. He is, however, also steadfast at ensuring that this doesn’t cloud his responsibility to his constituency.
“I actively have to remind myself not to make drama out of my drama,” says Martinez. “I think you get so much more done when you take yourself out of a situation, analyze it from that 30,000 feet conversation [standpoint], criticize yourself and realize that intent and impact are two separate things.”
Martinez further emphasized that he strives to lead by example and understands that although he may not be the best, he can always improve on his faults. Additionally, he recognizes that it is impossible to dictate people’s reactions, and this has given him the clarity that he can’t “make mountains out of molehills.”
“I really try to power through things and understand the root causes of issues so that we can communicate through it because a lot of times things are just communication breakdowns, or just miscommunications on a large scale,” says Martinez.
Howard University alum hopes to tap into HBCUs legacy
Martinez this year will be the first LGBTQ candidate to run to represent Prince George’s County in the House of Delegates.
He is certain that while he is a “first,” he does not want to be the last. As an alum of Howard University, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges and universities, his modus operandi will include tapping into the legacy of HBCUs: Creating spaces and opportunities for Black people in all American institutions.
“Once I’m in and [help] get other people in, I think [we’ll be able to] help break down some of the hurdles [associated] with the navigating government,” says Martinez. “I think because I’ve been doing this for such a long time, a lot of the players already have a relationship with me and they know my style. I’m not big on tribalism; I’m really about service and people, and getting results.”
Martinez is also attune to the reality that being a first also comes with the pressure of high expectations.
Given the backdrop of the pandemic and the country’s sudden racial awakening, his work will be even more crucial to his community during a time where immediate change is non-negotiable.
“I have high expectations for myself [and] understand the realities of the world. I chose to be in politics, and that means I chose to be a leader in this space,” says Martinez. “There are certain responsibilities that come with the territory, and so from an early age I [knew] that if I wanted to be in this space … I had to seek understanding and clearance on issues instead of just trying to regurgitate my feelings.”
Martinez adds it’s about having the maturity to understand that leadership isn’t selfish and that there are much grander issues than why people react or respond a certain way. He says having a firm support system to help navigate and build upon that maturity is important.
Martinez is ultimately confident that he will be a success because of his vertebrae of family and friends, who he intentionally pencils onto his calendar for dinner in efforts to ensure that his demanding work life does not ravage his personal life.
Vorndran steps down from D.C. Police Complaints Board
Longtime official replaced by Earl Fowlkes
Longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Kurt Vorndran has stepped down from his position as a member of the D.C. Police Complaints Board after serving on the board for 15 years under four D.C. mayors.
Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was among the mayors who asked Vorndran to continue his service on the board when she took office in 2015, nominated fellow LGBTQ rights advocate Earl Fowlkes to replace Vorndran. The D.C. Council, which must approve the mayoral appointees of four of the board’s five members, confirmed Fowlkes’ nomination last month.
“For the first time in 15 years, I will not have the duty of attending the monthly meeting of the DC Police Complaints Board, from which I’m now retired and have been succeeded by the very able Earl Fowlkes,” Vordran said in a Facebook post.
The Police Complaints Board serves as an independent body charged with investigating citizen complaints about misconduct or abusive behavior by police officers.
LGBTQ rights advocates played a lead role in calling on the D.C. Council to create an earlier version of the board called the Civilian Complaints Review Board, which began its service in 1999. Local LGBTQ activists have said gay men and transgender women historically had been subjected to harassment by D.C. police in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Transgender activists have reported instances of anti-trans harassment by D.C. police in recent years.
In 2004, the Council adopted revisions to create the current Police Complaints Board and its accompanying Office of Police Complaints, which has a staff of 40 specialists, including attorneys, that help the board investigate and adjudicate cases of citizen complaints against police officers.
The law that created the current board calls for the board to consist of five members with three-year terms of office. One of the members must be a member of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The remaining four members must be civilian D.C. residents who cannot have any affiliation with the MPD.
In addition to Fowlkes, who is gay, the current board includes two other LGBTQ members, transgender activist Bobbi Strang and the board’s current chair, Paul Ashton, who’s gay.
D.C. Jail drops policy of placing trans women in men’s facility
But ACLU proceeds with lawsuit anyway
One month after it was hit by a lawsuit from the ACLU for placing a female transgender inmate in the men’s housing facility at the D.C. Jail, the D.C. Department of Corrections announced on June 17 it has dropped its policy of placing transgender inmates in the male or female section of the jail based on their “anatomy” rather than their gender identity.
But the ACLU has said it will continue its lawsuit on behalf of trans woman Sunday Hinton despite the DOC’s announced change in policy on grounds that the new policy requires trans inmates to be placed in isolation cells, which the ACLU says are equivalent to solitary confinement, during an inmate intake period.
“The intake period can last more than a week before the individuals receive their regular housing assignment,” the ACLU said in a statement. “As the original complaint notes, ‘Placing a transgender woman in solitary confinement puts her at grave risk for suicide,’” the statement says.
The ACLU has said that days after it filed its lawsuit against the DOC on Sunday Hinton’s behalf, D.C. Jail officials transferred her from the men’s housing unit to the women’s unit. A short time later, a D.C. Superior Court Judge ordered Hinton released from jail while awaiting trial for her arrest for an alleged unarmed burglary in which she attempted to take $20.
Despite her release, the ACLU says it still has legal grounds to continue the lawsuit, which originally charged the DOC with violating the D.C. Human Rights Act’s ban on transgender discrimination by placing Hinton in the men’s housing unit at the jail.
In a brief filed in court on July 16, the ACLU, and the DC Public Defender Service, which joined the ACLU in filing the lawsuit, the two groups argue that the DOC’s new policy is still discriminatory because it forces transgender inmates into solitary confinement “simply because they are transgender.”
The court brief also says that although the DOC’s new policy claims to provide transgender inmates with the choice of deciding which housing unit they prefer to be assigned, the two groups learned that at least three trans inmates were not reassigned to the housing unit of their choice.
“Because DOC has inaugurated a new type of discrimination against transgender individuals, we continue to litigate against its new policy and seek classwide relief,” the court brief states, referring to the original lawsuit’s classification as a class action lawsuit.
DOC spokesperson Dr. Keena Blackmon didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment on the lawsuit’s new allegations.
In a 12-page revised policy document, which the DOC says applies to housing for transgender, intersex, and gender nonconforming inmates, the DOC says the policy calls for placing those inmates “in a cell by themselves during the intake process for their safety and security and the safety, security, and order of the facility.”
The document says once the safety of placing a trans, intersex, or gender nonconforming inmate in the male or female housing unit of their choice is confirmed and the DOC’s Transgender Housing Committee has a chance to review the matter, the policy calls for granting the inmate’s request for being placed in the housing unit of their choice.
Bennett, Sharp win seats on Rehoboth Board of Commissioners
Two Clear Space Theatre supporters lose bids for office
Tim Bennett and Mary “Toni” Sharp were elected to the City of Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners after the community voted Aug. 14.
More than 1,100 people voted in the election, including more than 500 absentee voters, according to a city press release. The official tallies show the four candidates were within 200 votes of each other.
Bennett and Sharp will be sworn in on Sept. 17. Incumbent Richard Byrne and Planning Commissioner Rachel Macha lost their bids for the two open seats.
Sharp served as a city commissioner from 2013 to 2019. She told the Blade earlier this month that she wants to see Clear Space Theatre have a place in the city, despite the mayor and commission voting to revoke its permits to build two new theater buildings in town.
“Now, what’s the right process to get from point A, which is where we are now, to point B, to keep moving forward to get a mutually agreeable situation?” Sharp asked her then fellow commissioners at an April 2019 hearing. “Do we have to have a different discussion about parking in this particular area of town?”
Bennett campaigned as a newcomer who would bring new ideas to the commission. He told the Blade he supports a full-time city planner position that would help in land redevelopment for the city. Clear Space Theatre’s reversed approval was rushed and traffic, parking and the building size were the main problems, said Bennett.
