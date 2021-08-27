Local
March on Washington rally to feature prominent LGBTQ speakers
Two D.C. marches for voting rights, statehood set for Aug. 28
U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who this year became the nation’s first openly gay African-American member of Congress, and Randi Weingarten, the out lesbian president of the American Federation of Teachers, will be among the speakers at a rally associated with one of two separate marches on Washington scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
Organizers say both marches, which are scheduled to begin Saturday morning in separate locations, were called to build support for voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures were passing laws to restrict voting and for D.C. statehood.
The two marches and their associated rallies were expected to draw as many as 150,000 people, according to information organizers submitted to the National Park Service to obtain permits for the events.
Mondaire and Weingarten were scheduled to speak from a stage on the National Mall near 7th Street that’s associated with March On For Washington and Voting Rights, one of the two marches whose lead organizer is civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.
That march was scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at McPherson Square Park in downtown D.C. following a pre-march gathering at the park at 8 a.m. The march was to proceed past Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets, N.W., and pass in front of the White House before traveling to the National Mall to the site where the rally and speeches are to be held.
The second march, called Dream March on Washington for D.C. Statehood, Green Earth, and Justice for All, was scheduled to begin with an 8:30 a.m. rally at Freedom Plaza, also in downtown D.C., where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was expected to be one of several speakers.
Organizers say that march is set to kick off at Freedom Plaza at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Lincoln Memorial, where a “Make Good Trouble” rally was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Organizers named the rally after a slogan coined by the late civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).
The Lincoln Memorial rally was also planned as a celebration of the 58th anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington organized by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which was also held at the site of the Lincoln Memorial.
Organizers of the Lincoln Memorial rally were also calling on participants to attend a candlelight vigil hosted by the group Veterans United for D.C. Statehood. The vigil was scheduled for 7-8 p.m. that same day near the U.S. Capitol Reflecting Pool at 3rd Street, S.W.
The Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s LGBTQ Democratic club, announced its members and supporters would be joining the March On For Washington and Voting Rights set to begin at McPherson Square Park and travel to the National Mall at 7th Street.
In addition to Rep. Mondaire Jones and Randi Weingarten, others scheduled to speak at the March On For Washington and Voting Rights rally include Martin Luther King III, and King family members Andrea Waters King, Yolanda Renee King; Rev. Al Sharpton; and U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), and Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio). Mayor Bowser was also among those on the speakers list for that rally.
It couldn’t immediately be determined whether any LGBTQ speakers would appear at the Freedom Plaza or Lincoln Memorial rallies associated with the Dream March on Washington. In addition to Bowser, a preliminary list of speakers released by organizers for the Freedom Plaza rally included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), former D.C. Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, D.C. Shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa (D-DC); D.C. Shadow Sen. Michael D. Brown (D-D.C.), and D.C. statehood activists Hector Rodriquez and Anise Jenkins.
Va. school district to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to resolve Gavin Grimm case
Former high school student challenged bathroom policy
A Virginia school district will pay more than $1.3 million in legal fees to resolve the case of Gavin Grimm, former high school student who challenged its bathroom policy.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced in a press release the Gloucester County School Board in a court filing said it would not challenge Grimm’s request to pay the fees and other costs associated with his case.
Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School in 2015 when he filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.”
Lower courts ruled the policy violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to consider the case.
“Rather than allow a child equal access to a safe school environment, the Gloucester School Board decided to fight this child for five years in a costly legal battle that they lost,” said Grimm in the ACLU press release. “I hope that this outcome sends a strong message to other school systems, that discrimination is an expensive losing battle.”
2021 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
Nominate your favorites in our 2021 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through September 8th.
It is Decision 2021! Nominate your favorites in our 2021 Best of LGBTQ DC categories through September 8th. The top 5 nominees from each category will become a finalist with voting starting September 15th. Our 2021 Best of LGBTQ DC will be announced at the Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party on October 21st and our special issue will come out on Friday, October 22nd.
Thank you to our sponsors: ABSOLUT, PEPCO, Washington Regional Transplant Community.
Make your nominations below or by clicking HERE.
Comings & Goings
Fowlkes named to D.C. Police Complaints Board
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Earl D. Fowlkes, Jr. on his appointment to the D.C. Police Complaints Board by Mayor Muriel Bowser. He said, “It is a privilege to serve on this important board particularly during this time in our District. I will work hard and be fair to ensure justice is being served to everyone who walks into the Office of Police Complaints.”
Fowlkes is president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, Inc. Prior to that, he served for 15 years as the executive director of the DC CARE Consortium and Damien Ministries, organizations that provided services to Persons Living With HIV/AIDS in D.C. Fowlkes has worked on health, political, and LGBTQ issues in many communities for nearly 30 years. He currently serves on the Damien Ministries Board of Directors. He previously served two terms as chair of the DC Commission on Human Rights; chair of the D.C. Mayor’s GLBTQ Advisory Committee; community co-chair of the D.C. HIV Prevention Community Planning Group; and a member of the D.C. Commission on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
Fowlkes is committed to a progressive political agenda for the Black and LGBTQ communities, and currently serves as the Democratic National Committee LGBT Caucus Chair and on the DNC Executive Committee. He has received numerous honors and awards for his community service and was named one of three 2013 grand marshals of the Heritage of Pride (NYC Gay Pride) along with Harry Belafonte and Edith Windsor.
He earned hisbachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Congratulations also to Kristine Kippens on her new position as Deputy Legal Director for Policy with Lambda Legal. She said, “I am a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and have dedicated my life to the collective liberation of marginalized people in this country. Joining the nation’s oldest and largest legal organization advancing the civil rights of LGBTQ people and everyone living with HIV and being part of a large team of more than 30 lawyers and paraprofessionals to help guide its public policy work is a dream come true.”
Prior to this, Kippens was director of policy for the Constitutional Accountability Center, where she helped make more real the promises of the Constitution. Before that she served as a federal policy counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights. She has also worked for the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy (ACS) and Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, P.A., Orlando, Fla.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and her J.D. from William & Mary Law School.
Congratulations also to the Victory Institute’s Victory Empowerment Fellows (VEF).
This fellowship is for emerging LGBTQ leaders of color and transgender leaders who seek to expand their campaign skills and policy-making power and be part of a strong cohort of movement leaders from across the country. Fellows attend LGBTQ-specific training and the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference, and participate in a year-long mentorship program.
Fellows: Deja Alvarez, Philadelphia; Jin-Soo Huh, Chicago; Kendall Martinez-Wright, Palmyra, Miss.; Jaylin McClinton, Chicago; Adri Perez, El Paso, Texas; Rep. Taylor Small, Winooski, Vt.; Rep. Mauree Turner, Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Brandon Wolf Orlando, Fla.
