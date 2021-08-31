Local
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
Tanner Cross said he would not abide by Policy 8040
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday upheld the reinstatement of a Loudoun County gym teacher who had been suspended after he spoke against a policy that protects transgender students.
The Loudoun County School Board earlier this month approved Policy 8040, which allows trans students to use their preferred names and pronouns and school facilities that align with their gender identity. This policy is in accordance with legislation that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law last year.
The school board held public hearings — police responded to one after chaos erupted — before the vote.
Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, at a May 25 hearing stated it was against his beliefs to “affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa” and was placed on administrative leave.
The Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQ legal group, sued the board on Cross’ behalf.
Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman in June ruled Cross was exercising free speech and had a right to reinstatement. The school board appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but Monday’s ruling disappointed families and advocates for Loudoun County trans students.
“Transgender and non-binary youth are worthy of protection, should be treated with the same dignity and respect as cisgender students,” Mark Eckstein, advocacy chair for PFLAG Metro DC, said in a statement to NBC4 Washington.
He added trans students “deserve the right to learn in an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment and harm.”
LGBTQ activists join D.C. marches for voting rights, statehood
Gay congressman calls on Biden to push for end to filibuster
LGBTQ activists were among the thousands who turned out in the nation’s capital on Aug. 28 for two separate marches and several rallies in support of voting rights and D.C. statehood.
Organizers of the two marches and rallies, which took place at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall among other places, timed the events to coincide with the 58th anniversary of the historic 1968 March on Washington organized by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“D.C.’s LGBTQIA activists and leaders were seen everywhere Saturday during the March for Voting Rights, handing out statehood signs, canvassing march participants to sign a Statehood petition, and marching to the Mall,” said lesbian activist Barbara Helmick, who serves as a program director for the D.C. statehood advocacy group D.C. Vote.
“D.C. for Democracy’s Kesh Ludduwahetty, D.C. Vote’s volunteer Dennis Jaffe, Capital Stonewall Democrats’ Jatarious Frazier are just a few of the queer activists who organized turnout and worked to make sure that the fight for the freedom includes the 700,000 D.C. residents,” Helmick said.
Helmick was referring to efforts by organizers of the Aug. 28 events to urge Congress to pass a D.C. statehood bill that the House of Representative passed earlier this year, but that is stalled in the Senate.
LGBTQ activists have joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who spoke at two of the march rallies on Aug. 28, and D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who point out that D.C.’s 700,000 plus residents do not have voting representatives in the U.S. Congress unlike residents of the 50 states.
Also stalled in the Senate are two voting rights bills passed by the House this year that supporters say are aimed at countering as many as 30 laws approved by Republican-controlled legislatures in at least a dozen states that restrict voting by making it harder for minorities to turn out to the polls.
One of the bills, the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act, is named after the late civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).
“After almost 60 years after John Lewis almost died on the Edmund Pettis Bridge for voting rights, we’re here one more time fighting for voting rights” said Randi Weingarten, the out lesbian president of the American Federation of Teachers, in remarks on the National Mall at the rally for the March On For Washington and Voting Rights.
Weingarten was referring to the Sunday protest march in the early 1960s that Lewis organized in Georgia for voting rights in which he and other marchers were beaten by Georgia State Troopers as he led the march across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in an incident that became known as Bloody Sunday.
At the same Aug. 28 rally on the National Mall this past Saturday, U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who this year became the nation’s first openly gay African-American member of Congress, gave an impassioned speech calling on his fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, to push for an end to the Senate filibuster, which Jones said will otherwise be used to kill the voting rights bills.
“We have reached what may well be our last chance to rescue this nation from racist minority rule,” Jones told those attending the rally. “This nation and this world can ill afford to allow white supremacists, misogynists, homophobes and those who deny the effectiveness of vaccines and don’t even want to certify presidential elections to take back control of the United States government,” he said to loud cheers.
“Now there are some who suggest that we do nothing—that we accept the status quo that has led us to this moment of crisis,” Jones continued. “But those of us here today understand that in the Senate and the White House we must act. Yes—the White House,” he said.
“Catch that? The White House, because during the civil rights movement, we had a president of the United States who didn’t just throw up their hands and say, ‘Alright, that’s the Senate’s responsibility to pass voting rights legislation.’”
Jones added, “We need the White House to get involved to end this Jim Crow filibuster…And I’m here to tell you that’s why we’re here today – to demand that President Biden calls on the Senate to abolish the filibuster and pass the For the People [voting rights] Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.”
Following is a transcript of most of Rep. Jones’ speech at the March On For Washington and Voting Rights rally on Aug. 28:
“We have reached what may well be our last chance to rescue this nation from racist minority rule. This nation and this world can ill afford to allow white supremacists, misogynists, homophobes and those who deny the effectiveness of vaccines and don’t even want to certify presidential elections to take back control of the United States government.
“Now there are some who suggest that we do nothing: that we accept the status quo that has led us to this moment of crisis. But those of us here today understand that in the Senate and the White House, we must act. Yes: The White House . . . Catch that? The White House, because during the civil rights movement, we had a President of the United States who didn’t just throw up their hands and say, ‘Alright, that’s the Senate’s responsibility to pass voting rights legislation.’
“We need the White House to get involved to end this Jim Crow filibuster. [Applause]
“If we fail to act in this moment, we are on a path by which democracy dies in darkness.”
“Allow me to paint a picture of that dark future for you, if you will.
“Thanks to partisan Gerrymandering, first the party of Donald Trump will take back control of the House next year, even as Democrats continue to win more votes nationwide.
[Member of the audience yells “Hell no!”]
“Hell no, indeed. Let us make sure that doesn’t happen.
“The party of Donald Trump will also take back the United States Senate with voter suppression in states like Georgia. We gotta make sure that Raphael Warnock comes back to the United States Senate. [Applause]
“The party of Donald Trump under the status quo will win back the presidency in the year 2024 whether because of voter suppression, the anti-democratic Electoral College or because red states have had success in overturning the results of free and fair elections.
“The Supreme Court, which is already under radical right-wing control, will do nothing to stop any of this. The GOP’s two stolen seats will ensure that happens.
“We will all feel the consequences of far-right minority rule. Power will continue to concentrate in the hands of a few. Corporations will continue to deny science and pillage our planet as we will hurtle full speed towards final catastrophe.
“Wealth inequality will widen while the tax bills of the super-rich continue to shrink. They will spend billions to send themselves into space while people on earth starve.
“The cost of housing, healthcare, education will grow even further out of reach for everyday Americans. Civil rights and civil liberties will continue to erode, and our government will have learned nothing from the murder of George Floyd last year.
[Audience: “Shame! Shame!]
“Shame, indeed. Shame . . . shame.
“The next pandemic under the status quo of voter suppression, where people who believe in science are denied the opportunity to serve in government, will rage uncontrolled: causing massive, preventable suffering. And our government, the federal government, captured by powerful special interests and insulated from the will of the American people: the will of all of you, will remain indifferent to that suffering.
“My friends, that road is dark. I don’t want to go down that road. I know that none of you want to go down that road. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be this way, does it? We are not powerless to stop it. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve a long-held promise of a permanent, multi-racial democracy. A democracy where your vote, and everyone’s vote, matters because we’ve ended the scourge of partisan gerrymandering. Where you never have to worry about whether yourself or your friends and family are registered to vote because they are registered automatically. Where you don’t need to justify exercising your right to vote by mail. Amen?
“Where teachers and bartenders who aspire to run for office can mount competitive campaigns even if they don’t come from money or from a political family. Where candidates for office make their cases to, We the People where they deserve our support rather than being anointed by billionaires and corporations. Where elections are won by uplifting voters rather than suppressing their votes.
“That is a democracy where the American people are in charge, not a select powerful few. Where every voice and every vote matters. It is a promise that is every bit as worth fighting for as it was when heroes like Dr. King, Byard Rustin, Marsha P. Johnson and John Lewis and so many others fought for our right to vote and for dignity. And in several instances took to these steps in the year 1963. And it is an opportunity that we have never been closer to grasping.
“The senate, as you know, could bring about this vision tomorrow, couldn’t it? But a small handful of senators are standing in our way. These senators cling to the dangerous delusion that ten Republican senators of good conscience are somehow going to join in the fight for democracy when we couldn’t even get a Republican to vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act a few days ago.
“Even as we fall further into crisis, these senators have found comfort in a White House that has failed to call for an end to the Jim Crow filibuster. So, I’m here to tell you that power concedes nothing without a demand. And I’m here to tell you that’s why we’re here today: to demand that President Biden calls on the Senate to abolish the filibuster and pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
“We know the future that we want for ourselves, for our families, for our country. And we aren’t going to wait until that future is won.
“Thank you so much.”
March on Washington rally to feature prominent LGBTQ speakers
Two D.C. marches for voting rights, statehood set for Aug. 28
U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who this year became the nation’s first openly gay African-American member of Congress, and Randi Weingarten, the out lesbian president of the American Federation of Teachers, will be among the speakers at a rally associated with one of two separate marches on Washington scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
Organizers say both marches, which are scheduled to begin Saturday morning in separate locations, were called to build support for voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures were passing laws to restrict voting and for D.C. statehood.
The two marches and their associated rallies were expected to draw as many as 150,000 people, according to information organizers submitted to the National Park Service to obtain permits for the events.
Jones and Weingarten were scheduled to speak from a stage on the National Mall near 7th Street that’s associated with March On For Washington and Voting Rights, one of the two marches whose lead organizer is civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.
That march was scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at McPherson Square Park in downtown D.C. following a pre-march gathering at the park at 8 a.m. The march was to proceed past Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets, N.W., and pass in front of the White House before traveling to the National Mall to the site where the rally and speeches are to be held.
The second march, called Dream March on Washington for D.C. Statehood, Green Earth, and Justice for All, was scheduled to begin with an 8:30 a.m. rally at Freedom Plaza, also in downtown D.C., where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was expected to be one of several speakers.
Organizers say that march is set to kick off at Freedom Plaza at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Lincoln Memorial, where a “Make Good Trouble” rally was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Organizers named the rally after a slogan coined by the late civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).
The Lincoln Memorial rally was also planned as a celebration of the 58th anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington organized by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which was also held at the site of the Lincoln Memorial.
Organizers of the Lincoln Memorial rally were also calling on participants to attend a candlelight vigil hosted by the group Veterans United for D.C. Statehood. The vigil was scheduled for 7-8 p.m. that same day near the U.S. Capitol Reflecting Pool at 3rd Street, S.W.
The Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s LGBTQ Democratic club, announced its members and supporters would be joining the March On For Washington and Voting Rights set to begin at McPherson Square Park and travel to the National Mall at 7th Street.
In addition to Rep. Mondaire Jones and Randi Weingarten, others scheduled to speak at the March On For Washington and Voting Rights rally include Martin Luther King III, and King family members Andrea Waters King, Yolanda Renee King; Rev. Al Sharpton; and U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), and Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio). Mayor Bowser was also among those on the speakers list for that rally.
It couldn’t immediately be determined whether any LGBTQ speakers would appear at the Freedom Plaza or Lincoln Memorial rallies associated with the Dream March on Washington. In addition to Bowser, a preliminary list of speakers released by organizers for the Freedom Plaza rally included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), former D.C. Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, D.C. Shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa (D-DC); D.C. Shadow Sen. Michael D. Brown (D-D.C.), and D.C. statehood activists Hector Rodriquez and Anise Jenkins.
Va. school district to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to resolve Gavin Grimm case
Former high school student challenged bathroom policy
A Virginia school district will pay more than $1.3 million in legal fees to resolve the case of Gavin Grimm, former high school student who challenged its bathroom policy.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced in a press release the Gloucester County School Board in a court filing said it would not challenge Grimm’s request to pay the fees and other costs associated with his case.
Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School in 2015 when he filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.”
Lower courts ruled the policy violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to consider the case.
“Rather than allow a child equal access to a safe school environment, the Gloucester School Board decided to fight this child for five years in a costly legal battle that they lost,” said Grimm in the ACLU press release. “I hope that this outcome sends a strong message to other school systems, that discrimination is an expensive losing battle.”
