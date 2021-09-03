Music & Concerts
Singer Seth Sikes to make Rehoboth debut
Nightclub star plays The Pines Sept. 7
Popular New York nightclub singer Seth Sikes will make his Rehoboth debut at Top of the Pines on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Prior to the COVID crisis, Sikes was performing sold-out shows in Manhattan clubs and other cities. His critically acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland, which won a Broadway World Award, Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a favorite among audiences. Sikes was also associate director of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Band’s Visit.”
As Rex Reed put it, “Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He’s already developing a fan base and there’s no telling how far Seth Sikes will go.”
When the pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences, he created a series of entertaining music videos from Fire Island that have gone viral, seen by hundreds of thousands. His recent video, “Ring Them Bells,” was selected to close Liza’s 75th birthday tribute.
You can find all of his videos here: youtube.com/user/bwayseth/videos.
Sikes spent the winter performing in Puerto Villarta and returned to the stage Stateside for a sold out show in New York. And this summer Sikes performed in Fire Island and Provincetown.
Sikes makes his Rehoboth debut at The Pines, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 at thepinesrb.com.
Music & Concerts
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Features out lead Andy Bell
Erasure will play The Anthem on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The band features lead singer Andy Bell who is openly LGBTQ and HIV positive.
Tickets cost between $69.50 and $89.50. Super Excellent Seats are non-transferable. The ID of the original purchaser must be presented to pick up the tickets, and also, Super Excellent Seats will be made available for will call pick up no earlier than 30 minutes prior to doors.
For more information, visit The Anthem’s website.
Music & Concerts
“I can be part of the change,” LGBTQ ally Country artist, Miranda Lambert
The Country music superstar talks about her LGBTQ friends & family and why it is important for her to be a vocal ally
NASHVILLE – In a new interview with Country music superstar Miranda Lambert, she talks openly about feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, and his husband to not only make her first ever dance remix, “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” but to also step up and use her platform to call for greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
Lambert sat down in the ZOOM interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos;
Miranda Lambert on feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, to make the remix and video:
“I was a little nervous because I had never done anything like that, so I sent it to my brother Luke, his husband Marc and all of their friends, because that is their vibe – they are dancers, they go to club…and I was like, ‘How is this, tell me the honest truth because if you hate it, it goes away forever.’ He said ‘I love this and you should put it out!’ So it gave me the confidence, they totally pushed me over the edge!”
“My brother and all of his friends came from Austin and a bunch of my Nashville friends came and we just partied and put it on film and it was really fun!”
Miranda Lambert on asking husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his brothers to appear in the video:
“They literally asked me what to wear and I said ‘not a lot! If you’ve got it, flaunt it!’ I was worried about my brothers in law – I was like do you think Patrick and Casey will come and do this? But it was a lot of family and that made it more fun and more special. It was coming together with Brendan’s brothers, my brother and his LGBTQ family, and I also feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble.”
“I am really close with TJ (Osborne) and in fact I texted him about the music video. He especially liked the McLoughlin brothers!”
Miranda Lambert on learning from her brother and being a vocal LGBTQ ally:
“I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn. I am always sensitive, I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things…I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way…I always want to do that.”
“This is a point in my career, talking to (GLAAD) right now, it’s a mile marker for me. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, but certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling because it is a shift in a great direction!”
Miranda Lambert on her brother’s coming out:
“For a family, you all go through that together, you support in whatever way you can. It is a journey. We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It’s been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It’s not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot. More importantly, it is being with great people and loving them, no matter what shape, size, color, or anything!”
“I recorded a song a couple records back called ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ and I recorded that because of my brother, and I feel like I am getting to live that more and more every day and the song means more to me as the years go on, the more I learn.”
Miranda Lambert on Nashville becoming a more accepting place for LGBTQ artists:
It is very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to say ‘this is who I am.’ I know Brooke Eden is another (out country artist). This is awesome! Why were we so bogged down, why did we care so much? It is just being people who they are and if you love their music, you love who they are. If I can be a teeny part of that, I am so thankful to my brother because he is the one who opened my eyes and is teaching me more about everything. Certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling.”
Miranda Lambert on states like Texas and Tennessee bringing forth laws that could restrict LGBTQ rights:
“I just think they should be equal, it shouldn’t even be a question. I never get into any kind of politics, but this to me is not political, it’s about people loving each other and supporting each other, and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart. I am full on ‘y’all do y’all!”
“Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” is a new spin on the fan-favorite standout from the star’s 2019 GRAMMY Award-winning album Wildcard and is available to stream now. You can watch the music video below and here.
Miranda Lambert – Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix [Official Video])
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper DaBaby pulled by Lollapalooza over homophobic comments
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing.”
CHICAGO – In an announcement Sunday morning, the organizers of Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival said they had pulled artist DaBaby from tonight’s closing show after a series of public homophobic remarks by the rapper last weekend in Miami at the Rolling Loud music festival.
On Twitter Lollapalooza officials wrote; “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”
Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021
The Grammy-nominated rapper’s comments onstage at the Miami festival last weekend brought swift condemnation from other artists in the music industry including British Rockstar Elton John and Madonna among many others.
In the middle of his set last weekend in Miami the rapper told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up! Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”
DaBaby later issued an apology via Twitter that read, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies” However, the addendum in the same tweet of; “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.” was immediately decried as further proof of the rapper’s intolerance of the LGBTQ community.
Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021
But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.
Michael J. Stern, a Los Angeles attorney and a former federal prosecutor who is now a noted featured columnist for USA Today blasted DaBaby’s ‘apology;’
Yeah, we’ve got the right to be upset.— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) July 28, 2021
We’ve also got the right to refuse to accept an apology that was prompted by public outcry and not a genuine understanding of, and remorse for, the horrific things you said.
In his response to Dababy’s remarks Elton John, who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, a nonprofit organization which funds frontline partners to prevent infections, fight stigma and provide care for the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV, responded in a lengthy series of tweets:
(2/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 HIV has affected over 70 million people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people in our communities.
(4/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 You can live a long and healthy life with HIV. Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body so you can’t pass it onto other people.
(5/5)— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
👉 Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities.
A musician’s job is to bring people together.
Madonna took to her Instagram telling the rapper to “know your facts,” before spreading misinformation.
“AIDs is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God.”
This year’s Lollapalooza festival, which is one of the first major festivals to return in full force since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, concludes Sunday with headlining performances by musical acts Brockhampton, the Foo Fighters, and Modest Mouse.
Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ at DaBaby’s Homophobic Remarks at Rolling Loud | RS News 7/28/21
TransCuba trabaja para asistir a personas trans durante la epidemia de covid-19
Reimagining ‘Rachel’ for a modern audience
Remembering deaf lesbian pioneer Barbara Kannapell
Singer Seth Sikes to make Rehoboth debut
Lesbian survivor of sexual abuse reveals her ‘Untold’ story
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
Tenn. AG leads states in suing Biden admin over trans-inclusive policy
Biden urged to raise LGBTQ rights with Ukraine president
Activists end Nellie’s protests, but continue boycott
Efforts to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans to continue after US troop withdrawal
