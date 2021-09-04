Books
‘All In’ a riveting biography of Billie Jean King
A fascinating story of a living, larger-than-life legend
‘All In: An Autobiography’
By Billie Jean King with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers
c.2020, Alfred A. Knopf
$30/482 pages
I know nothing about tennis except that I love Hitchcock’s thriller “Strangers on a Train,” in which a charming, sociopathic murderer enlivens the game.
There are no murders in “All In,” Billie Jean King’s memoir, co-authored with journalists Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers. But King’s candid autobiography is as exciting, as suspenseful, as a Hitchcock flick.
“All In” is a fab read not only for tennis aficionados and readers interested in LGBTQ history and women’s history but for anyone who enjoys a fascinating story of a living, larger-than-life, but very human, down-to-earth legend.
Some athletes, even the most acclaimed ones, are mainly known to sports fans.
Their achievements are important, sometimes record-setting, in their sports. But these sports figures aren’t cultural icons.
This isn’t the case with King. Like Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali, King, who was born in 1943, is iconic.
You likely remember where you were in 1973 when, along with 90 million other riveted viewers, you watched King beat self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes.”
If you weren’t born then, you’ve surely heard how excited your mom or grandma were to see male chauvinism taken down. Then, when women often had difficulty obtaining a credit card, let alone fighting workplace discrimination, beating the pants off Riggs was no small matter.
King, a feminist and lesbian, is believed to be the first woman athlete activist.
In 2009, King received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work for LGBTQ and women’s rights and equality.
Then there is King’s stunning record in tennis. She was the top United States tennis player – winning 39 Grand Slams and 20 Wimbledon titles.
Often, the memoirs of famous people are bland, unrevealing. They are as exciting as Velveeta.
“All In” is a feast of flavors. Most memoirs, no matter how good, have some dull stretches.
This isn’t so with “All In.” From the get-go, it grabs you by the lapels.
The memoir is so revealing that, as you read it, you feel as if you’re reliving King’s life. King tells us about the people she loves.
Her family, like most people at the time, were homophobic when she was growing up. Yet King loved and respected her parents. They taught her, among many things, to “respect and never underestimate” her opponents, she writes.
Her brother Randy Moffitt, who was a pitcher in Major League Baseball has given her, King writes, “a lifetime of support.”
King writes of her love for Ilana Kloss. The couple, who have been together for 40 years, were married in a private ceremony in 2018. David Dinkins, the former New York City Mayor officiated the wedding.
“To Ilana, my love, my partner, to the moon and back,” King writes in the memoir’s dedication.
It took decades for King to become open and unashamed about her sexuality.
She grew up in a working class family in Long Beach, Calif. Her father was a firefighter. It was a timwhen women were expected to get married (to men) and have children.
Middle-class and upper-class women, even if they’d been to college, weren’t supposed to want to work.
The idea that you could be a gay tennis player wouldn’t have been on the horizon when King began playing the game as a kid.
King married Larry King (not the broadcaster) in 1965. Though they divorced, they are still close friends.
Some of the most gut-wrenching moments of “All In” are where King writes of being outed in the 1980s by a former female lover who filed a palimony suit. Though the former lover didn’t win in court, the outing nearly derailed King’s career.
King writes movingly about how, after much therapy and self-reflection, she became comfortable about her sexuality.
She tells us how she dealt with an eating disorder and other health problems. Above all, King challenges us to work for social change. She dedicates the memoir “to everyone who continues to fight for equality, inclusion, and freedom.”
Who wouldn’t be “All In” with that?
Books
A worthy sequel to ‘Maurice’ revisits classic love story
After going to war, couple reunite in intriguing ‘Alec’
‘Alec’
By William di Canzio
c.2021, Farrar, Straus & Giroux
$27/336 pages
A sequel that’s nearly as good as the original! An intriguing queer love story! What more could you ask for as summer ends?
Today, on and off the page, queers fall in love, have sex, couple up, marry – embrace polyamory – as frequently and openly as politicos trade insults.
But, until recently, you rarely found LGBTQ+ characters in books. With few exceptions, when you encountered queer people in fiction, they were sick, dying, or in jail.
It’s hard to overstate how revolutionary it was for queers when “Maurice” by the queer, British writer E.M. Forster was posthumously published in 1971.
For many of us, it was the first time we read a love story in which queer lovers ended up alive – unrepentant and unpunished.
Forster, who died at 91 in 1970, began writing “Maurice” in 1913 and finished it in 1914. Yet, he felt it couldn’t be published during his lifetime.
Forster’s novels (especially, “A Passage to India” and “Howards End”) were critically acclaimed.
Forster lectured in England and the United States. Listeners heard him on the radio as he read his acclaimed 1939 essay “What I Believe.”
In this essay, Forster spoke of his belief in personal relations, endorsed the humanistic values of “tolerance, good temper and sympathy” and decried authoritarianism.
His assertion in “What I Believe, that “if I had to choose between betraying my country and betraying my friend I hope I should have the guts to betray my country,” has been a credo for many.
Yet, because being queer was illegal in the United Kingdom for most of his lifetime, Forster didn’t want to publish “Maurice” while he was alive.
Homosexuality wasn’t decriminalized in the United Kingdom until 1967.
Though he was out to some of his friends, Forster couldn’t be openly gay because of the homophobia of his time.
“Maurice,” which Forster dedicated “To a Happier Year,” doesn’t just have LGBTQ characters. Its two gay male lovers, Cambridge-educated, upper-class Maurice, and Alec, a gamekeeper, end up happily.
We may worry about what obstacles they’ll run into while living in such a repressive time. But we know that they’ve gone off together.
“A happy ending was imperative,” Forster writes in a 1960 “Terminal Note” on “Maurice,” “I shouldn’t have bothered to write otherwise.”
“I was determined that in fiction anyway,” he adds, “two men should fall in love and remain in it for the ever and ever that fiction allows, and in this sense Maurice and Alec still roam the greenwood.”
Forster’s legacy has had a reemergence in this century. “On Beauty,” the 2005 novel by Zadie Smith is an homage to “Howards End.”
Matthew Lopez’s play “The Inheritance,” which ran on Broadway, is, also, in part, an homage to “Howards End.”
Many sequels, no matter how well-intended, aren’t good. This is even more true when classic novels like “Maurice” are involved.
Yet, in “Alec,” distinguished, gay playwright di Canzio has pulled off an engrossing, lively, moving feat of the imagination.
In “Maurice,” we see things from Maurice’s perspective. On a visit to his friend Clive, a country squire, he meets Alec, Clive’s game keeper.
We know that Alec and Maurice, after both trying to blackmail each other, fall in love. But we learn little about Alec except that he loves Maurice.
In “Alec,” we view things from Alec’s eyes. Alec, in di Canzio’s reimagining, is a three-dimensional character with feelings, ambitions and a back story.
Born in Dorset, England in 1893 to working class parents, Alec loves to read. He knows, because of his class, that he won’t be able to go to college.
But he soaks up as much literature as he can at the library.
He enjoys reading about classic Greek myths and looking at pictures of art depicting the hunky, mythic heroes.
Early on, Alec knows that he likes boys and men. Though there’s no way he can be openly gay, he’s fine with his sexuality.
“It kept him out of trouble with girls,” di Canzio writes.
Following his father in his line of work, doesn’t appeal to Alec. His dad is a butcher. He doesn’t want to become a servant to rich people if he’d have to be at their beck and call inside their house. Knowing that he has to do some type of work, Alec becomes a gamekeeper for Clive, a country squire.
He and Maurice meet when Maurice visits Clive. As in “Maurice,” the lovers, after much angst and bungled blackmail attempts, go off together.
Up to this point, di Canzio is following the plot of “Maurice” – even quoting some of the dialogue from the novel.
In lesser hands, this might seem too plodding or too derivative. But di Canzio’s retelling the story, though a bit slow, is fresh. You want to keep reading.
The lovers live together happily for a time. They can’t be openly gay. Yet, they find people like themselves and LGBTQ-friendly folk in salons, clubs, and other underground queer spaces.
World War I shatters their happiness. Serving under horrific conditions in separate places, Alec and Maurice don’t know if they’ll survive or find each other after the war.
“How many of our stories have been expunged – from history, from memory?” a friend asks the couple.
You’ll keep turning the page to discover how Alec and Maurice’s story ends.
Books
‘Horse Girls’ will love this book
Finding freedom in the saddle after marginalization
‘Horse Girls’
Edited by Halimah Marcus
c.2021, Harper Perennial
$17/304 pages
You were determined not to get bit.
But in a totally different meaning of the word, you were equally determined that your horse would accept one. Without a bit in his mouth, he wouldn’t turn, slow down, or stop when you wanted to ride – and of course, as in “Horse Girls,” edited by Halimah Marcus, the ride’s the thing.
Or is a sense of freedom the best part of owning a horse? Many girls think so, while others just want their very own Flicka or Ginger or Pie. Whatever it is, Marcus says that there’s a difference between “horse girls” and “a horsewoman.” The latter, she writes, is “tough, no-nonsense… riding every day… unsentimental about horses but devoted to them for life” – unlike many of the women in this book who gave up riding as young women and re-established their love for it later in life.
But what makes a horse girl?
Marginalization, in the stories here. These horse girls often felt shame for not fitting the norm, for being queer, Black, “chubby” or poor – but they still loved horses. Some of the writers are lesbians, but they didn’t understand it until their girlhoods were over. Alex Marzano-Lesnevich writes of cross-dressing cowboys in history; Sarah Enelow-Snyder writes about Black cowboys and of “curly Afros shoved into unaccommodating cowboy hats.” C. Morgan Babst writes of cruelty and anorexia, a two-pronged part of her childhood.
Horse girls worry. A lot. They worry about where their horses went after they were sold or given away. On the day she got it, Adrienne Celt worried about how she was going to bury her horse if it died. They worry about disappointing horse-loving parents, and they fret about the best way to introduce their daughters to riding.
They ride with joy. They met spouses through horses. They remember the smell of a box that once contained a plastic horse – because, says T Kira Madden, “the thing about a horse is, it’s never about the horse.”
Nope, it’s also about stories. Fifteen of them, to be exact, all inside “Horse Girls,” but unless you’re the horsey-type, you grew up in a saddle, or your shelves once held plastic 1:9-scale horses, you can just mosey along. In that case, you’ll haaaaate this book and that’s OK. It’s not for you anyhow.
If you fit the former, though, pommel, stirrup, and all, then editor Halimah Marcus offers stories you’ll devour, stories of loving horses, even when (especially when!) doing so made you an anomaly. There’s strength in that but loss also looms large here, particularly loss of childhood, innocence, or imagination. Fortunately for many of these storytellers and for the readers invited along on this ride, though, recollections are resolved, reasons for them are reconciled, and the endings are mostly satisfying.
If you ever trotted around the yard, pretending to be a horse, or if you actually spent your girlhood in a saddle, this book will bring back memories. “Horse Girls” is a book you won’t want to miss, not even a little bit.
Books
‘Afterparties’ is the book of the summer
Anthony Veasna So died at 28 but leaves a brilliant legacy
“What knocks me out is a book that, when you’re all done reading it,” Holden Caulfield says in “The Catcher in the Rye,” “you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone.”
Having met a variety of writers and being a scribe myself, I wouldn’t want to call or text an author whose work I love because I’d likely be disappointed.
Except for the writer Anthony Veasna So. I would have loved to have had coffee with him or been a fly on the wall, as he wowed the room with his brilliance and humor.
So, a queer Cambodian-American writer, whose work dazzled everyone from acclaimed queer writer Bryan Washington to poet and memoirist Mary Karr, died at 28 of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020.
So’s death has been a stunning blow not only to his family and his partner Alex Torres but to writers and readers. Queer and Asian-American writers especially feel his loss.
Thankfully, “Afterparties,” So’s collection of, by turns, gritty, funny, almost unbelievably sad and loving short stories, is just out.
The volume of nine stories is the book of this summer. “Afterparties” is a selection of writer Roxane Gay’s book club. The journal “n+1” has honored him by creating the $5,000 Anthony Veasna So Fiction prize.
You might think that the praise for So’s work springs from grief over his dying so young. But you’d be wrong. “Afterparties” deserves the hype — and then some.
So’s parents escaped from the genocide of the Khmer Rouge in the Killing Fields of Cambodia. They immigrated to Stockton, Calif., where So was born and raised.
Stockton has the largest number of Cambodian Americans in the U.S.
So, who studied art and literature at Stanford, earned a M.F.A. degree in creative writing from Syracuse University.
“He streaked into the room like a comet,” Karr, one of his Syracuse professors, told the Times.
The characters in “Afterparties” are fictional. So’s style and voice are distinctly his own.
Yet, these stories are imbued with the reality of So’s personal life and the lives of other Cambodian Americans.
People go to college, gossip, come out, get married, have babies, play sports and roll their eyes at the religious beliefs of their elders while the trauma of the genocide is always in the foreground.
You’d expect that people who’ve endured the tragedy of the Khmer Rouge would be somber. That short stories about a community that’s endured such suffering would be unremittingly bleak.
But the stories in “Afterparties” are often filled with humor. You may well find yourself doing a spit take while wondering if you should be laughing.
“There were no ice cubes in the genocide!” a dad tells his teenage daughter when she drinks a glass of water with ice.
In the story “Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts,” a single mom, with the help of her 12- and 16-year-old daughters, runs a donut shop. “She’s never met a Chuck in her life,” So writes, “she simply thought the name was American enough to draw customers.”
In the story “Maly, Maly, Maly,” Ves and Maly, teenagers and cousins, get stoned. They’re getting ready to go to a celebration with their relatives. Maly’s mother has died, and the adults in her family believe that her mom has been reincarnated in the birth of their cousin’s baby.
Many of the characters in “Afterparties” are openly queer. Though this isn’t always easy.
“All very cliche, in that gay sob story kind of way,” one character says of coming out to his family.
In “The Shop,” a doctor’s busybody wife is the character you love to hate. She’s not upset that the story’s narrator is gay; she’s annoyed that he’s working in his Dad’s auto repair shop. “Why did you not become a doctor?” she demands.
Reading “Afterparties” is like being at a gathering of family, friends and lovers; it’s infused with sex, food, wit, and love. It’s this summer’s afterparty.
