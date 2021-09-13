News
Poll: 57% of Americans back bipartisan deal on LGBTQ rights, religious liberty
Plurality want Congress, not courts, to resolve issue
Fifty-seven percent of Americans support a bipartisan deal to reach a compromise on religious freedom and LGBTQ rights, according to new polling shared with the Washington Blade in advance of publication.
With no hope in sight for the Equality Act — legislation to expand the prohibition on anti-LGBTQ discrimination under federal law — the poll suggests a compromise alternative, such as the Fairness for All Act, might be the way to go. The poll was sponsored by Alliance for Lasting Liberty, an organization that advocates for a solution along those lines.
The poll finds supermajorities of Americans expressed strong support for LGBTQ rights across the board, including in health care, homeless shelters and employment. Around three-fourths of Americans polled affirmatively for each on whether they were against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in all areas protected by civil rights laws.
At the same time, the poll found a majority of the public supports religious freedom. For example, 55 percent of respondents said religious schools should be able to have religious codes of conduct, while 54 percent said they shouldn’t be denied tax-exempt status over views on marriage and sexuality.
The poll also found a majority of Americans — 57 percent — support a bipartisan solution to resolve the issue of religious freedom and LGBTQ rights. Meanwhile, 63 percent say they’d vote for a lawmaker who supports religious freedom, compared to 57 percent who say they’d vote for a politician who supports LGBTQ rights legislation.
Another point of interest is a question on whether Congress and the courts should be the ones to resolve where the line should be drawn on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom. A plurality of 47 percent said they support having lawmakers address the issue as opposed to the courts, compared to the 15 percent who say they oppose it.
The polling comes out on the day a virtual panel was scheduled to take place with religious leaders making the case for a compromise on religious freedom and LGBTQ rights. Notable among the speakers is Walter Kim, a theologian who last year became president of the National Association of Evangelicals — a group of denominations and institutions not known for their support for LGBTQ rights.
Other speakers are Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen, an executive director of Parity, a NYC-based national non-profit that works at the intersection of faith and LGBTQ concerns; Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities; and Justin Giboney, president of the AND Campaign, a Christian civic organization made up of influential Black clergy.
Online registration for the virtual panel, set to begin Monday at 10 am, is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wO07CXkCT6yIwfAt37laNg
The poll was conducted by APCO Insight in the form of nationally representative survey of 1,000 Americans about their opinions on LGBTQ civil rights and religious freedom. The online survey
was conducted from July 22-23 and has a confidence interval of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.
En Espanol
Martí no fue trans ni cherna ni lesbiana, pero si lo hubiera sido, ¿qué?
‘Che de los Gays’ en 2015 travistió al héroe cubano
Tremenda Nota es el socio mediático del Washington Blade en Cuba. Esta nota salió en su sitio web el 11 de septiembre.
Víctor Hugo Robles es un periodista chileno, homosexual, comunista y activista por los derechos LGBTIQ+ que nació en 1969. Se inventó el personaje del “Che de los Gays”, que ha paseado como otra transgresión “roja” por varios países de América Latina.
El 16 de mayo de 2015, durante una Marcha contra la Homofobia y la Transfobia en Santiago de Chile, Robles vistió una estatua de José Martí con una bufanda de colores LGBTIQ+, además de pintarle los labios de rojo. Considerado como “vandalismo” por un amplio sector homófobo de la sociedad cubana, el gesto fue defendido por el artista como “una acción callejera”.
La foto del incidente no se hizo viral en Cuba hasta el 11 de mayo de 2019. Ese día la comunidad LGBTIQ+ marchó por calles de La Habana sin permiso de las autoridades, en respuesta a la cancelación de un desfile oficial promovido por el Centro Nacional de Educación Sexual (Cenesex) y celebrado durante una década.
La marcha acabó reprimida por la policía. Hubo golpizas y detenciones arbitrarias. Los medios estatales de comunicación satanizaron el acto como una provocación pagada por el gobierno estadounidense para desestabilizar el país.
Robles, que había venido a Cuba otras veces como invitado del Cenesex, denunció el supuesto carácter “proimperialista” de la marcha, sin poder demostrarlo. Mariela Castro celebró esa opinión. Y fue entonces cuando su acción de feminizar a Martí fue denunciada en redes sociales y algunos medios alternativos como la profanación de un símbolo nacional.
Robles fue injuriado e incluso amenazado de muerte en varias ocasiones. Una de las instituciones no estatales que hizo público su rechazo a la acción, fue la Gran Logia de Cuba. Sin embargo, la declaración de los masones sugirió que la imagen fue tomada en Cuba y la relacionó con la marcha LGBTIQ+ del 11 de mayo.
En días recientes ha sido debatida nuevamente su foto del Martí disidente.
Una publicación del pasado 5 de septiembre en Facebook, realizada por el actor LGBTIQ+ Daniel Triana, fue atacada por compartir otra vez la imagen del Martí travestido. “Lo diré una y mil veces: Pintarle los labios a un héroe. Feminizar a un mártir macho. Reimaginar, intervenir un mito cambiando su género…no es ofensivo”, escribió el actor.
En los más de 100 comentarios que reaccionaron a la publicación, el discurso de odio dejó ver su garra muchas veces.
El usuario Gelasio Ortiz Vian afirmó: “Es ofensivo pintar los labios de Martí, porque la idea de hacer lucir a Martí como gay, es artificial y no se corresponde con su sexualidad”. “No entiendo la necesidad de feminizar o masculinizar a ciertas figuras para hacerlas tuyas… Por qué deconstruirlo… no entiendo la necesidad que para admirarlo tengas que llevarlo a tu terreno…”, opinó otra internauta.
Robles sencillamente, como si fuera un gesto fácil, intentó recontextualizar en su propio cuerpo la imagen de un hombre homofóbico y transfóbico que, sin embargo, es un símbolo de libertad para millones de personas en el mundo.
En mayo de 2014, el activista participó en la conga LGBTIQ+ organizada en La Habana por Cenesex. Iba al frente de la marcha con una foto del Che asesinado, enmarcada con plumas.
La figura del Che carga con un karma imposible de digerir por sus seguidores fundamentalistas. Su cadáver, buscado durante mucho tiempo, fue encontrado en Bolivia el 28 de junio de 1997. Justo ese día se celebra en todo el mundo el Día del Orgullo LGBTIQ+. Ese año el Código Penal Cubano eliminó las últimas referencias discriminatorias hacia los homosexuales.
El “Che de los Gays”, como si no pudiera liberarse de ese karma, desautorizó la marcha del 11 de mayo de 2019 solo porque se hizo sin la aprobación del gobierno. Guevara, el machista histórico, se va y regresa.
La notoriedad de Robles en diversos círculos de opinión en la Isla es controversial. Su performance contiene una ambigüedad exótica. Es defendido desde el gobierno cubano en la voz de Mariela Castro mientras se trasviste en cuerpo y alma de una figura política notoriamente homofóbica y heteropatriarcal.
Para el fundamentalismo político cubano, como para cualquier fe nacionalista, los héroes no pueden ser otra cosa que machos-de pelo-en pecho-lomo-plateado y no se andan en mariconerías. Por lo tanto, el otro Martí, el Martí de labios pintados, significa una declaración de guerra, aunque el adversario sea un comunista chileno.
No nos molesta ni nos confunde un Martí con cuerpo de aborigen maya. No nos adultera un Martí de Fabelo o uno de Pedro Pablo Oliva. Pero se arremete todavía en Cuba contra un Martí que, al igual que Emiliano Zapata, calza tacones, viste una prenda con los colores de la bandera LGBTIQ+ o se pinta la boca de rojo.
La comunidad LGBTIQ+ se apropia con todo derecho y legitimidad de los héroes que quiere. Sale con ellos vestidos de lentejuelas a romper montes y ciudades. Los vomita con una voz platinada y censurada. Martí no fue trans ni cherna ni lesbiana, pero si hubiera sido, ¿qué?
National
Activists reflect on Black Trans Lives Matter movement resurgence
Blade speaks with Alex Santiago, Jasmyne Cannick
The world came to a standstill last year as a video surfaced online that showed then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd. The video went viral and sparked numerous protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S. and around the world as many people felt it a potent time to relay their frustrations with and to their governments.
For the LGBTQ community, these protests brought to light the need for human rights for transgender individuals as the murders of people like Tony McDade in Florida and Nina Pop in Missouri reawakened the flame within the Black Trans Lives Matter movement.
The Washington Blade more than a year later spoke with Alex Santiago, executive director of the I Am Human Foundation in Atlanta, and Jasmyne Cannick, a Democratic political strategist and journalist in Los Angeles, to reflect on last year’s Black Trans Lives Matter movement, how far it has come, and what’s in store for the future.
Uplifting voices often silenced
Participating in the Black Lives Matter protests was an easy decision for Santiago. He is a member of the Legendary House of Garcon, a ballroom house headquartered in D.C.
Although the house is composed mostly of LGBTQ members, Santiago still felt the need to center trans voices and experiences by visually representing them during Black Lives Matter marches.
“[I decided that] when I go I’m going to have signs that say ‘Black Trans Lives Matter.’ After talking to a couple of the people in the house, they said it was a great idea. So, they got these t-shirts made that incorporated the trans colors [baby blue, baby pink and white],” says Santiago.
Out of the 250 people in the Legendary House of Garcon, 175 showed up to D.C. from other states to march in solidarity with Black trans people. Santiago says that from what he was told, his was the largest group of activists representing Black trans lives at protests.
“At first I thought people were going to look at us crazy, like, ‘Why are you separating yourselves or being exclusive?’. But, we got a great response from the general population that was there that day. It was a good day,” says Santiago.
Cannick, who was in Los Angeles during the protests, lent her efforts to platforming pertinent issues. She identifies herself as an ally and a “friend” to the LGBTQ community.
“I’m active in the LA community and everybody knows me. So, whenever something happens, someone is hurt, someone is killed or someone needs to get the word out about something that’s going on particularly as it relates to the trans community, I’m always asked to get involved, and I do,” says Cannick.
Over the past year, she reported on multiple LGBTQ issues including the trial of Ed Buck, a Democratic political fundraiser who was convicted in the deaths of two gay Black men who he injected with methamphetamine in exchange for sex.
What happened to the BTLM movement and what needs to change?
The nature of many social movements is that as the intense emotion surrounding them fades, people’s fervor for change wanes as well. This is especially true with allies who are not directly linked to the cause.
“Fatigue and frustration at the relatively slow pace of change to a growing backlash on the right against efforts to call out systemic racism and white privilege — has led to a decline in white support for the Black Lives Matter movement since last spring, when white support for social justice was at its peak,” US News reports about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Cannick believes this is the same for the Black Trans Lives Matter movement. She says Americans allow the media to dictate how it behaves and responds to issues. Thus, when stories “fall out of our media cycles … they fall out of our memories.”
“I think that’s not going to change, and that’s a psychological thing, until we learn how to not let the media necessarily dictate our issues,” says Cannick.
She suggests that individuals remain plugged into their communities by “doing anything to make sure they keep up with an issue” including following the “right people” on social media and setting up Google alerts for any breaking news.
Santiago also echoes Cannick’s sentiments.
“We wait until something happens before we do something. And, I don’t want to be retroactive; I want to be proactive. I want people to see me when things are going well [and when they’re not going well],” says Santiago.
Upon returning to his home in Atlanta after the D.C. protests, Santiago contacted a billboard installation company and paid for a billboard labelled, “Black Trans Lives Matter” to be displayed on University Avenue near downtown Atlanta. He says that the billboards got attention and helped to spread much-needed awareness. Following this success, he is now in the process of installing a new billboard labelled, “Black, Trans and Visible. My life Matters.”
“Unless you’re in people’s faces or something drastic happens, people forget. Unless you’re living it, people forget,” says Santiago.
As time progresses, both Santiago and Cannick nest hope for the Black Trans Lives Matter movement. However, this hope can only persist when crucial steps are taken to ensure Black trans individuals around the country are protected, most importantly through legislation.
The New York Times reports there are close to 1,000 elected LGBTQ officials in the U.S., with at least one in each state except Mississippi.
“We need to have more legislation. We need more voices in power like the council Biden has right now,” says Santiago.
“You know that [Biden] has a lot of trans people and Black trans people [involved], and a part of that’s a positive step in the right direction, but we need that times 10,” says Santiago.
He believes that political representation should extend to local governance where ordinary Black trans individuals can be trained to assume leadership roles.
Cannick’s focus is on the Black community.
“[Trans women] are usually murdered by Black men. If we ever expect that to change, we need to start talking about that,” says Cannick.
She’s open to having conversations that put people, including her as a cis-identifying woman, in uncomfortable and awkward spaces.
She hosts a podcast titled “Str8 No Chaser” and recently aired an episode, “Why Are Black Men Killing Trans Women,” where she discussed with three Black trans women about the gender and sexuality dynamics within the Black community and their perils.
World
OAS commission calls for Venezuela to protect LGBTQ rights
Country remains embroiled in political, economic crisis
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has called for Venezuela to do more to protect LGBTQ people from violence and discrimination.
The report the commission released on Sept. 8 specifically notes six men on May 31, 2020, attacked Jorge Granado in Ciudad Guayana, a city in Bolívar state, because of his sexual orientation. The report also notes Marcy Ávila, an LGBTQ rights activist, has suffered “harassment.”
Violence against transgender Venezuelans remains commonplace in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and throughout the country.
Yonatan Matheus and Wendell Oviedo, co-founders of Venezuela Diversa, a Venezuelan LGBTQ rights group, received death threats after they publicly urged authorities to investigate the murders of two trans women. Matheus and Oviedo in 2016 fled to New York, and have asked for asylum in the U.S.
Members of Venezuela’s General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence on Jan. 12, 2021, raided the offices of Azul Positivo, an HIV/AIDS service organization in Maracaibo, a city in Zulia state, and arrested President Johan León Reyes and five other staff members. Venezuelan police on Feb. 15, 2019, raided the offices of Fundación Mavid, another HIV/AIDS service organization in Valencia, a city in Carabobo state, and arrested three staffers after they confiscated donated infant formula and medications for people with HIV/AIDS.
“The IACHR reminds the state of Venezuela of its obligation to guarantee the protection of LGBTI persons; address the underlying causes of violence and discrimination against them; as well as act with due diligence to prevent, investigate, adjudicate, sanction and remedy the human rights violations against LGBTI people,” reads the report.
The report also notes the lack of legal protections — including in the country’s hate crimes law — for LGBTQ Venezuelans and adds the country uses Article 565 of the Organic Code of Military Justice and other statutes “to criminalize people based on their real or perceived sexual orientation.”
“For the above, the commission reminds the state of Venezuela of its duty to repeal legal provisions that criminalize, directly or indirectly, the conduct of people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” reads the report.
The report notes trans Venezuelans cannot legally change their gender without medical interventions. Venezuela’s constitution also defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
“The IACHR reiterates to the state its recommendation to legally recognize the unions or the marriage of people of the same gender, affording the same rights conferred to partners of different genders, including economic rights, and all of the rest that derive from that relationship, without distinction by motives of sexual orientation, gender identity,” reads the report.
LGBTQ migrants also targeted
The Organization of American States, which is based in D.C., created the commission in 1959 as a way to promote human rights throughout the Western Hemisphere. It works closely with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to enforce the American Convention on Human Rights.
Venezuela in 2012 officially withdrew from the convention, but the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2019 once again ratified it.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which is based in Costa Rica, in 2018 issued a landmark ruling that recognizes same-sex marriage and trans rights in the Western Hemisphere. The previous White House that same year called for the OAS to suspend Venezuela.
The U.S. is among the countries that continues to recognize Juan Guaidó, a former member of Assemblywoman Tamara Adrián’s party, as Venezuela’s president. The report notes Adrián, who in 2015 became the first openly trans person elected to the National Assembly, but it also highlights the country’s political and economic crisis the pandemic has made even worse.
The report cites statistics from the Coordination Platform for Migrants and Refugees from Venezuela that note upwards of 5.4 million Venezuelans had left their country as of November 2020. The report notes the majority of them have sought refuge in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.
“In relation to the situation of LGTB people who are Venezuelan migrants; this community would face various acts of discrimination; such as barriers to access to the labor market, insults and physical attacks,” it reads.
Matheus welcomed the report.
“The communique the IACHR released in relation to the situation of the rights of LGBTQ people in Venezuela is totally pertinent,” he told the Washington Blade on Friday. “It gives visibility to the more than a dozen murders of LGBTIQ people that have occurred in the country during 2021 that we as organizations have been denouncing.”
Matheus said the report will also “allow us to be able to continue taking actions to get international support over the impact of the complex humanitarian crisis that makes it difficult to access health care, food and other social rights that continue to generate forced migration of LGBTIQ people and activists.” Matheus also cited “the enormous levels of impunity and actions from (Venezuelan) police agencies towards hate crimes and the silence of the Supreme Judicial Court and the National Assembly on issues related to gender identity of trans people, marriage equality and the right to form a family that LGBTIQ people have.”
Matheus told the Blade he also thinks the report will “also motivate” Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, to “speak out about the situation of LGBTIQ people in Venezuela.”
Martí no fue trans ni cherna ni lesbiana, pero si lo hubiera sido, ¿qué?
Activists reflect on Black Trans Lives Matter movement resurgence
Poll: 57% of Americans back bipartisan deal on LGBTQ rights, religious liberty
OAS commission calls for Venezuela to protect LGBTQ rights
Evangelical Lutheran Church installs first Trans prelate
Texas is our Afghanistan
LGBTQ community shared nation’s grief after 9/11 attacks
Roem challenger opposes marriage equality
LaBruce delivers shocking story of brotherly love in ‘Saint-Narcisse’
Advocacy groups urge Biden to develop plan to protect LGBTQ Afghans
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
Texas is our Afghanistan
-
National4 days ago
LGBTQ community shared nation’s grief after 9/11 attacks
-
World7 days ago
Dozens of LGBTQ Afghans seek assistance from Immigration Equality
-
Local5 days ago
Roem challenger opposes marriage equality
-
Business6 days ago
Study: One in ten LGBT workers experienced discrimination at work
-
World5 days ago
Spanish prime minister to chair hate crimes meeting
-
Local5 days ago
Whitman-Walker announces new CEO for Health System division
-
Movies3 days ago
LaBruce delivers shocking story of brotherly love in ‘Saint-Narcisse’