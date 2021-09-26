Photos
PHOTOS: DC Frontrunners 40th anniversary
Awards ceremony and party held at Jack Rose Dining Saloon
The LGBTQ+ and allies running, walking, and social club DC Frontrunners held its 40th anniversary celebration and awards ceremony at Jack Rose Dining Saloon on Saturday.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Night OUT
Team DC joins NFL for pro-LGBTQ event at FedEx Field
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the National Football League for Pride Night OUT at FedEx Field on Sept. 16. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang on the field and the D.C. Different Drummers performed in a pre-game show for attendees. Washington Football Team edged out the New York Giants 30-29.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
Out actor George Takei speaks at annual sci-fi, fantasy convention
The science fiction, fantasy, comic and film convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Aug. 20-22. Featured speakers included actor and activist George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring launch party
Rooftop networking event held to celebrate new LGBTQ+ app
Worthy Mentoring held its launch party at a rooftop event at The Wharf on Wednesday. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that “provides LGBTQ+ mentorship through an iOS and Android App.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
