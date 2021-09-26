Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: DC Frontrunners 40th anniversary

Awards ceremony and party held at Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Published

14 hours ago

on

(Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ and allies running, walking, and social club DC Frontrunners held its 40th anniversary celebration and awards ceremony at Jack Rose Dining Saloon on Saturday.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Night OUT

Team DC joins NFL for pro-LGBTQ event at FedEx Field

Published

6 days ago

on

September 21, 2021

By

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings at FedEx field before the game. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the National Football League for Pride Night OUT at FedEx Field on Sept. 16. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang on the field and the D.C. Different Drummers performed in a pre-game show for attendees. Washington Football Team edged out the New York Giants 30-29.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021

Out actor George Takei speaks at annual sci-fi, fantasy convention

Published

1 month ago

on

August 21, 2021

By

Out actor and activist George Takei speaks on the main stage of Awesome Con on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The science fiction, fantasy, comic and film convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Aug. 20-22. Featured speakers included actor and activist George Takei.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring launch party

Rooftop networking event held to celebrate new LGBTQ+ app

Published

1 month ago

on

August 19, 2021

By

Worthy Mentoring held its launch party at a rooftop event at The Wharf on Wednesday. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that “provides LGBTQ+ mentorship through an iOS and Android App.”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular