Democrats don’t screw it up!
Biden confident ‘it will get done’
Democrats could potentially still sabotage their own chances for 2022 and in the process screw with Virginia in 2021. Terry McAuliffe needs Congressional Democrats to act and make a difference for Virginia.
President Biden went to the Hill last Friday and spoke with Democrats, asking them to come together. He did it to save his presidency because that is what is at stake here. The two bills in question are the major part of what he promised the American people he would do for them if elected. One problem for Democrats is in the debate over the cost of the bills; they seem to have forgotten to explain to people what is in them.
It is possible this column may come out after an agreement is reached, but whether it does or not we must look at how the process is working. It is beyond time for both moderates, represented in the Senate by Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and progressives, represented by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and in the House by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), head of the Progressive Caucus, to get over themselves and reach a compromise and pass both a hard and soft infrastructure bill.
After Biden’s visit to the Hill, Sen. Manchin said he is willing to go with a bill up to $1.5 trillion and the president said he is now is looking at a bill in the $2 trillion range. So, let’s stop talking about $3.5 trillion and start talking about what can be done for the people. It will still be the greatest step forward since the New Deal. It will take children out of poverty, provide for childcare, help with college and a host of other services making life better for the middle class.
After Biden’s visit Jayapal said, “We’re going to have to come down on our number.” Progressive Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said “there were ways to cut the bill’s price tag while preserving many of the programs Democrats want to include. The sweeping bill was to provide funding for universal preschool for all Americans, affordable housing and making homes more energy efficient.” Raskin added, “Maybe not everything can be funded for 10 years; maybe it’s going to be a lesser period of time. At least we’ll be able to develop these programs and make a commitment to the American people. Then we’ll be able to make a judgment after four years or five years about the programs and whether they are working.”
The president has now said he will wait for agreement on the soft infrastructure bill, accepting the bill the Senate passed will wait for a House vote until there is. He said “whether it takes six minutes, six hours or six weeks. It will get done.” Sanders and House progressives need to come to agreement with moderates on the soft infrastructure bill and then let the House vote yes on the hard infrastructure bill he already voted for in the Senate. Sanders must stop what he has done for 35 years in Congress, not compromising, which is why he has no major accomplishments to his credit.
As Democrats now determine what will go into a roughly $2 trillion bill they must ensure the American people understand the programs, not just the dollars. They need to show how they will tax the rich and corporations to pay for this over the years and turn the Republicans into the bad guys for opposing what people by large majorities want. If that is done Democrats have a real chance to keep the Congress and thereby have another chance to pass more of what many believe needs to happen.
Hopefully the president’s visit to the Hill changed the dynamic and signals a move to real compromise. If it doesn’t it will continue to look like Democrats are doing what they have done best for years, form a circular firing squad. Joe Biden is the first president since Johnson to have a real understanding of, and experience with, how Congress works. His problem in trying to move forward like FDR and Johnson is he only has a 50/50 Senate. But if he can get these two bills across the finish line in his first year along with ending the war in Afghanistan, Democrats will be able to run in the mid-term elections with a winner.
It’s past time to stop the shenanigans and for Democrats in the Congress to grow up, recognize to make progress compromise is necessary, and move on to victory.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Paving the path to success in the District
Pepco prepares local residents for well-paying careers in the energy industry
Washington Blade Advertorial
Pepco and the District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) recently celebrated the second graduating cohort from the 2021 Pepco Utility Training Program, part of the D.C. Infrastructure Academy (DCIA). Pepco and DOES held an in-person celebration for graduates, families, and friends to recognize this achievement – including being the first class to return to in-person learning and continuous training services to District residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Pepco, we are committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the diverse communities we serve. In support of the District’s objectives of providing pathways to success for all residents, and our company’s goals of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within our company and the communities we serve, our program prepares District of Columbia residents for well-paying careers in the energy industry. Participants train for jobs including line mechanics, cable splicer mechanics, helper transformer testers, meter technicians, and other roles that are essential to building and maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
The focus on modernized and stable infrastructure is at the forefront of the current administration and the reliance for clean, safe, and reliable power is at a peak. With only 22 percent of the energy industry comprised of women, the demand for gender equity in the field is increasing. We had one female graduate who completed the recent 14-week program and another 10 women who have completed the program since DCIA’s inception in 2019. In support of our commitment to workforce development initiatives that advance economic opportunity in our communities and combat the poverty rates in Wards 7 and 8, 93 percent of the graduating cohort were from those Wards.
All of the 20 graduates who successfully completed the program are on track to receive employment offers from Pepco, our contractors, or other companies committed to employment programs. Including this graduating class, the Pepco Utility Training program has graduated 105 participants since the program was established in 2019.
“This in-person graduation ceremony marks another significant milestone for the Pepco Utility Training School, as we were able to safely conduct the program under the challenging conditions posed by the pandemic,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Pepco Holdings. “We thank Mayor Bowser and the D.C. Infrastructure Academy for continuing this partnership to expand workforce training opportunities and career services for local residents. This graduation is a celebration of a significant amount of hard work, and we view the achievements of each participant as building block for the next generation of the District’s critical infrastructure workforce.”
“Today’s graduates took a chance to pursue training and education in the midst of the pandemic,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are proud of their accomplishments and the work they will do. Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s budget investments to reimagine our workforce, even more District residents will have the opportunity to pursue their path to the middle class. We are also exceptionally grateful for our partner, Pepco, who helped provide this world-class training.”
Participants were well prepared for their future energy careers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The training received as part of the DCIA program is directly focused on providing students with the skills and experience necessary to begin working safely on the local energy grid, including customized training for the Construction and Skills Trades (CAST) exam, certification in OSHA safety, proper work zone flagging techniques, and CPR/first aid safety.
To learn more about Pepco’s Utility Training Program and DCIA, visit dcinfrastructureacademy.org.
350 political requests for money this week
Target donations so they contribute to winning a Democratic Congress in 2022
It’s been a slow week — only 350 emails requesting money from political organizations, the DNC, and candidates around the country. Add 30 text messages and one would think someone out there believes I actually have money to give. I really appreciate the follow-up emails thanking me for what I gave even though I didn’t make a donation.
Being an activist and involved in politics for more than 60 years I know how it works. Give to one candidate and they sell or trade their list and all of a sudden you become popular. Become a bundler by raising money from other people and they think you are golden. I have gotten good at unsubscribing, blocking, and typing STOP but the requests keep coming.
Clearly this has become the way to raise money. Thanks to the pandemic, ‘virtual’ is in. Ten emails this week for a virtual fundraiser with Dr. Jill Biden that would only cost me $10,000; a big percentage of my annual Social Security income.
The emails come in with messages including ‘emergency’, ‘I’m being outspent’, ‘last chance to donate’ (that one is funny when you get it three more times from the same person the next week), or ‘we could lose’. If they didn’t make money they would stop sending them so, yeah, it works and people open their wallets. I guess for some a message from James Carville is the key as I have gotten loads of emails from him. His are usually pithy and want to embarrass you into giving.
Being involved in politics for many years I actually know some of the people asking me for money. In many cases there is no chance in hell they can win. It gets me mad when they take money that could go to those who have a real shot at winning. We saw one candidate raise more than $50 million for a race in 2020 we all knew he wouldn’t win.
We are facing a critical mid-term election in 2022 to keep Democratic control of the Congress. It would behoove Democrats to be targeted in their giving. Liking someone isn’t enough even if they happen to be LGBTQ, a woman, or a minority, if you know they can’t win. The reason being there are a number of House and Senate races we must win and need to fund because if we lose them we lose the Congress. Fourteen Democratic Senators are up in 2022; some need our help while others will win on their own with support from their own state voters. Some I am focused on are Masto (Nevada), Hassan (New Hampshire), Kelly (Arizona), and Warnock (Georgia). Then there are a number of open seats with Republicans announcing their retirement including in Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama, and Pennsylvania. Johnson (R-Wisc.) hasn’t yet announced what he will do. It is possible with the right candidates and funding we could pick up a few of those. That’s just the Senate. The GOP newsfeed.com has listed 57 Democrats in the House they consider vulnerable. So clearly many of those members will need money to help fund their campaigns. We can only hope the left wing of the party will realize this is not the year to wage unnecessary primaries against sitting Democrats. History shows us how rare it is for the party of a sitting president to gain any seats in the Congress in a midterm election and they usually lose seats. To buck that trend in 2022 we will need to be very targeted and intentional in our actions.
My intent is to get people to think carefully about where to spend their money. It is encouraging to know the DNC, DCCC, and DSCC are meeting regularly to exchange information and plan their targeted campaigns. This has not always been the case.
Recently the DNC donated $5 million to the Virginia Democratic Party to help Terry McAuliffe win the governorship and keep the House of Delegates Democratic in 2021. What happens in Virginia could be a harbinger for what will happen around the country in 2022. Virginia is still a purple state even though Biden won it by 10 points. Polling shows a toss-up election and we will know the impact of running against ‘Trumpism’ in that state’s results. We will know if the suburbs come out to vote in big numbers and if they continue to vote Democratic. So spend your money carefully, target it, and ensure it contributes to winning a Democratic Congress in 2022 so we have at least a chance to make progress.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Recalling the struggle to repeal ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
10 years later, gov’t still cleaning up the mess of failed law
Franklin Burch was ecstatic marching down the street waving a small American flag and an “Uncle Sam: I Want You” poster during the March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation. “Gays and lesbians have a right to serve,” the 70-year old gay vet from Los Angeles told the Washington Post on April 25, 1993. “This is America, and we have these rights.”
An estimated 700,000 LGBTQ and allies agreed, marching past the White House and pouring onto the Mall, many grasping for hope during the horrific Second Wave of AIDS. An idealistic optimism was palpable. Gays had voted en masse to elect Bill Clinton as president of the United States, ejecting the Reagan-Bush administration that ignored the deaths of a generation of gay men. Clinton had promised money for AIDS research and pledged nondiscrimination policies, including lifting the ban on gays and lesbians serving in the military.
ANGLE’s David Mixner, a Clinton friend from the anti-Vietnam War days, strenuously pointed out that the U.S. military was America’s largest employer, enabling gay people stuck in hateful environments to get out, get an education, see the world and serve their country. Not giving gays that opportunity was unfair, and therefore, un-American.
The March on Washington program opened with a stunning Robin Tyler-produced encapsulation of the moment – a sense of pride in our patriotism. To a recording of military theme songs, flag-bearing gays and lesbians who had been drummed out of the military marched onstage, accompanied by some active-duty military coming out publicly based on Clinton’s promise. Navy Officer Keith Meinhold and Army Col. Margarethe “Grethe” Cammermeyer ended the procession, with Cammermeyer calling everyone to attention. The crowd – including me – stood at attention, too, tears streaming down our faces at the courage of our people to serve a country that still treated us as deviants.
Then Dorothy Hajdys took the stage carrying a framed photo of her son, Petty Officer Third Class Allen Schindler, murdered six months earlier in a public toilet in Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan by two shipmates. The coroner said Schindler’s injuries were worse “than the damage to a person who’d been stomped by a horse.” Schindler could only be identified by the tattoos on his arm. The March on Washington crowd gave Hajdys a 10-minute standing ovation. We knew the cost of freedom.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read a letter from Clinton, who didn’t attend or send a video, as expected. “I stand with you in the struggle for equality for all Americans, including gay men and lesbians,” Clinton wrote. “In this great country, founded on the principle that all people are created equal, we must learn to put aside what divides us and focus on what we share.”
Liberal Democratic icon Sen. Edward M. Kennedy spoke via an audio tape, comparing our March to the famous civil rights march of 1963. “We stand again at the crossroads of national conscience,” Kennedy said.
But there were hints of a coming storm. Robin Tyler tore a Clinton telegram of apology on stage as unacceptable. “A Simple Matter of Justice” banner flapped in the background as beloved ally actress Judith Light said: “I am grateful to you, the gay and lesbian community, for the impact you are having on all of society. I am grateful for your teaching Colin Powell about equal opportunity. I am grateful for your teaching Sam Nunn about moving into the 20th century. I am grateful for your teaching George Bush about the consequences of irresponsible neglect and misuse of power. And you are in the process of teaching President Clinton the importance of being a leader and the dangers of compromising with what is right and just.”
But teaching doesn’t equal lessons learned. Clinton betrayed us, agreeing to a Nunn-devised “compromise” on lifting the gay ban called “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Don’t Pursue.” Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn and Republican John Warner evoked horrific “gay sexual predator” images as they went aboard a submarine to ask sailors how they’d feel lying in such proximity to a gay shipmate. The subtext was clearly an invitation to harass those suspected of being gay and lesbian. Witch hunts were sport.
The cruelty of DADT went beyond the physical. If a buddy on the frontlines in Iraq or Afghanistan was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED), the gay service member could not share the fear, the pain, the trauma because letters back home were checked and psychiatrists and chaplains had to report gay-related confessions. The lives of 14,000 gay, lesbian and bisexual service members were ruined by the time DADT officially ended a decade later, on Sept. 20, 2011. Today, marking the 10th anniversary of the official repeal, the Veterans Administration concedes it is still catching up with all the damage governmental politics created. It’s estimated that more than 114,000 LGBTQ service members or those perceived to be LGBTQ were discharged between Franklin Burch’s service in World War II and the repeal of DADT.
“Although VA recognizes that the trauma caused by the military’s decades-long policy of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people cannot be undone in a few short months, the Biden administration and Secretary McDonough are taking the steps necessary to begin addressing the pain that such policies have created. LGBTQ+ Veterans are not any less worthy of the care and services that all Veterans earn through their service, and VA is committed to making sure that they have equal access to those services,” writes Kayla Williams, a bisexual veteran and assistant secretary for public affairs in VA’s Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs on the VA blog.
Clinton’s betrayal broke our hearts and ruined lives. But amazingly, it did not stop us — which attorney C. Dixon Osburn, a civilian graduate of Georgetown University Law, recounts in his just released must-read book “Mission Possible: The Story of the Repealing of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.’” This is the stunning story of how Osburn and attorney Michelle Benecke, a Harvard Law graduate and former Army captain, founded Servicemembers Legal Defense Network to immediately help desperate service members and work with nonprofit allies and law firms to challenge DADT in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.
“Mission Possible” completes an important trilogy about LGBTQ people serving in the U.S. military, next to “Coming Out Under Fire,” by Alan Bérubé and Randy Shilts’ “Conduct Unbecoming: Lesbians and Gays in the U.S. Military.” These books are not only LGBTQ history, but about our patriotism and what drives our private lives — and how government has intervened to block us at every step based on bias.
“Mission Possible” is also a book about endurance, ingenuity, and triumph. If a united gay voting bloc and 700,000 people on the Mall and thousands more back home didn’t give Clinton enough clout or backbone to keep his promise to lift the gay military ban – SLDN needed a smart, comprehensive strategy and a willingness and stamina to keep their eyes on the distant prize of repealing DADT. After educating an anti-military community and fighting a “graveyard mentality” that believed that lifting the gay ban was impossible, they had to figure out how to secure bipartisan support.
And there was bipartisan support, privately. “Party sticks with party, unless there’s a breakthrough, Osburn says, noting that GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski told him: “You have to create the moment so I can be with you.”
With the discharge of the Arab linguists, DADT became less an issue of civil rights and more publicly an obstacle to national security. There are scores of nail-biting behind-the-scenes stories about how SLDN shifted the public and military consciousness from July 1993 to September 20, 2011, “when President Barack Obama, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, and Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, certified to Congress that implementing repeal of the policy would have no effect on military readiness, military effectiveness, unit cohesion, or recruiting and retention.”
Dec. 18, 2010 – on Osburn’s birthday – the Senate finally voted to deliver more than 60 votes to overcome Republican Sen. John McCain’s repeated and stubborn use of the filibuster to block repeal. There are echoes of political machinations of today.
There are crafty stories, as well, illustrating the absurdity of DADT. For instance, Army Sergeant Darren Manzella, Osburn writes, “was the epitome of the competent, well-regarded openly gay soldier who put a lie to the belief that his mere presence would weaken military readiness. He was out to his Army buddies and had even introduced them to his boyfriend.” In 2006 at Fort Hood, he started getting anonymous emails and “calls warning him that he was being watched and to ‘turn the flame down.’” He sought advice from his commanding officer which triggered an investigation, with which Manzella fully cooperated. The Army concluded he wasn’t gay and told him to go back to work. He was subsequently deployed to Iraq, then Kuwait, unsure whether a new commander would discharge him.
SLDN reached out to Manzella to see if he’d be willing to do a 60 Minutes interview, explaining the pros and cons if he went forward. He said yes, but how to do it knowing the Army wouldn’t grant permission? SLDN communications director Steve Ralls came up with a plan. “Manzella signed up to run in the Army marathon in Kuwait. At a predetermined point, he veered off-course to a waiting car that whisked him to a hotel, where he changed into civilian clothes and met with correspondent Lesley Stahl. After the interview, he changed back into his running clothes, the crew doused him with sweaty water, and the car whisked him back so he could cross the finish line,” Osburn writes. “Once the segment was broadcast, the Army could no longer pretend that Manzella wasn’t gay, or that ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ was a law with an on-off switch. He was discharged six months later and became one of the many vocal advocates for repeal.”
On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama kept the campaign promise he made and signed the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. “For we are not a nation that says, ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.’ We are a nation that says, ‘Out of many, we are one.’ We are a nation that welcomes the service of every patriot. We are a nation that believes that all men and women are created equal. Those are the ideals that generations have fought for. Those are the ideals that we uphold today,” Obama said. “And now, it is my honor to sign this bill into law.”
“There’s been a lot of progress in the last 10 years – despite the last four,” Osburn says. “It’s all been teed up by SLDN.”
But we still are not fully first-class citizens, though we now have the right to serve and die for our country. The Equality Act is next.
