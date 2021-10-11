Local
Baltimore shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth vandalized
Suspect charged, police say incident was not hate crime
Baltimore police on Oct. 2 arrested a 26-year-old Baltimore man on the same day police say he broke into and burglarized Baltimore’s newly launched LGBTQ youth homeless shelter operated by the nonprofit group Safe Haven, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Blade
The police incident report says police charged Elijah Shabazz-Daquan Lewis, a Baltimore City resident, with burglary and breaking and entering after apprehending him on the scene. The report says he was carrying a large plastic bag filled with items he allegedly stole from Legacy House, the new LGBTQ youth shelter on Edmondson Avenue in North Baltimore.
Safe Haven Program Director Ja ‘Nae Tyler told Baltimore’s WMAR 2 TV News that Lewis had attempted to break into the facility once before and he made some “derogatory comments around sexuality and gender.” But the police report says there was no “bias motivation” involved in the incident.
Tyler also told the TV news station that Lewis appeared to have made a threat that “things will happen” if the youth facility did not move out of its current location.
Iya Dammons, Safe Haven’s executive director, told the Blade on Monday that Lewis damaged several TVs by attempting to pull them off wall mounts in several of the rooms where residents of the facility will be staying when it opens in an apparent attempt to steal them. But when asked if she thinks the incident should be listed as a hate crime, Dammons said she believes Lewis’ action was motivated by hate.
“His words said that,” she said in recalling something Lewis said during his earlier attempt to enter the facility that was captured on security cameras with an audio recording function. “He was indicating he did not think people like women who were biologically men should be able to have a shelter space,” Dammons said.
A Baltimore police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an explanation of why police didn’t list the break-in and burglary as a hate crime.
The police report says the manager of the building, whose name is blacked out in the report, told police the building was unoccupied at the time of the break-in. The report says the building’s owner told police the value of the items stolen by Lewis and recovered by police was about $2,000. The report says the owner told police the damage caused by the break-in, which involved mostly damage to a rear door and door frame, would also come to about $2,000.
The report provides a detailed list of more than two dozen small and medium size items that Lewis allegedly stole and placed in the plastic bag; including a silverware set, a cookware set and multiple other household items. The police report says all the stolen items were returned to Safe Haven.
The GoFundMe appeal, which as of early this week had raised $9,912 of its goal of raising $12,500, also suggests that the break-in incident was a hate crime.
“On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Baltimore Safe Haven’s Youth Homeless Development Program (YHDP), a residential facility which is comprised of seven one-bedroom apartments that will serve as phase two of our transitional housing plan, was broken into,” a statement on the GoFundMe page says.
“During this act of violence against the community in our safe space, several things were destroyed, including our cameras and security system, back door to the facility, TVs and dining furniture,” the statement says. “Additionally, several items were stolen such as kitchenware, bathroom items such as towels and décor,” it says.
“We are asking for your help recovering from this egregious act of violence against our community, in a place that should be deemed safe,” the statement continues. “LGBTQ youth are some of the most marginalized and displaced persons, and our program seeks to provide support, vital resources and transitional housing to these persons. However, it’s these acts of violence against our community that renders us stagnant,” the statement says.
When asked by the Blade whether the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against defendant Lewis, is considering charging Lewis with a hate crime, a spokesperson said the office does not comment on pending cases still under investigation.
However, the online docket report from the Baltimore City District Court shows that the state’s attorney’s office upgraded the charges against Lewis from the charges filed by Baltimore police.
The current charges now pending against him are malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1,000, theft at a value of $1,500 to under $25,000; burglary 4th degree-Storehouse; and burglary 4th degree theft.
Scott Simpson returns to the Leadership Conference
Congratulations to Scott Simpson on his return to the Leadership Conference as managing director of campaigns and programs. Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference and the Education Fund, said, “We are so fortunate to have Scott Simpson return. Scott’s depth of experience in advocacy and dedication to equity for every individual in this country will be invaluable in our work building an America as good as its ideals.” The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States.
Scott returns to The Leadership Conference after serving as the public advocacy director of Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights group for American Muslims, where he directed rapid response, policy, campaigns, communications and organizing. Prior to his work at Muslim Advocates, he served as the media and campaigns director for the Leadership Conference and the Education Fund; as a faculty member at the Howard University School of Communications; as a staffer to former congresswoman and current HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge; and as an HIV testing, needle exchange and outreach worker for several HIV/AIDS organizations. Scott has served on the boards of HIPS, Q Street and the LGBT Congressional Staff Association. He is the editor of two books, “Unbought and Unbossed: Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition” written by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and “From the Closet to the Courts: Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition” written by his great aunt, gay liberation leader Ruth Simpson.
Scott has his Bachelor of Science in marketing from Southeastern University, and a master’s in strategic public relations from GWU’s Graduate School of Political Management.
Anti-LGBTQ group endorses Glenn Youngkin
Republican Va. gubernatorial candidate welcomed FRC Action support
An anti-LGBTQ group on Friday endorsed Glenn Youngkin.
“This fall, Virginia voters are faced with a stark contrast between the two candidates vying for governor,” said Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins in a press release that Youngkin’s campaign released. “As a former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe has assembled a lengthy track record of extreme, far-left positions. McAuliffe has been endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam, who made comments in support of infanticide, and McAuliffe supported legislation allowing abortion at the moment a baby is born. When he was recently asked to name an abortion restriction he supports, McAuliffe said he supports any kind of abortion at any stage of a baby’s development.”
“Terry McAuliffe’s agenda is one of the greatest threats to religious freedom that Virginia has ever seen,” added Perkins. “McAuliffe’s positions would dramatically undermine religious freedom and could result in small business owners and faith-based organizations being punished for living out deeply-held religious beliefs. And when it comes to educational choice, McAuliffe supports extreme measures stripping parents of their right to protect their children. He recently stated during a public debate, ‘I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.’”
Perkins added Youngkin, a Republican, “on the other hand will empower parents to have an even greater say in their child’s education.”
“That’s why we’re urging Virginians to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor,” said Perkins. “Glenn’s faith is a driving force in what he does and he understands the values that are important to Virginians. He will stand up to the extreme policies of the Left.”
Youngkin on Friday spoke at the Family Research Council’s Pray, Vote, Stand Summit 2021 that took place at a church in Leesburg. Youngkin’s campaign also announced the Virginia Society for Human Life PAC and Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance have endorsed his campaign.
“Terry McAuliffe doesn’t support a single restriction on abortion, has a track record of trampling on religious liberties, and has said that parents don’t have a say in their children’s education,” said Youngkin in his campaign’s website. “Virginians understand that McAuliffe’s positions are too extreme and too dangerous for their state.”
Youngkin earlier this year said he does not support allowing transgender children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity. The former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private equity company, has also expressed support for Tanner Cross, an elementary school gym teacher in Leesburg who was suspended in June after he spoke against the Virginia Department of Education guidelines that are designed to protect trans and non-binary students.
The Human Rights Campaign in 2019 named the Carlyle Group as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in its annual Corporate Equality Index. Youngkin’s campaign on Friday noted Log Cabin Republicans is among the other groups that have endorsed him.
McAuliffe, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee who was Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018, vetoed religious freedom bills and championed LGBTQ rights. McAuliffe last month during a debate with Youngkin sparked criticism among activists when he said local school boards “should be making their own decisions” about the implementation of the Department of Education’s guidelines for trans and non-binary students.
“Let’s keep Virginia open and welcoming to all,” tweeted McAuliffe on Friday.
Let’s keep Virginia open and welcoming to all. Retweet if you’re with me.
— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 8, 2021
The Washington Blade has reached out to McAuliffe’s campaign for comment on Family Research Council Action’s Youngkin endorsement.
Recent polls suggest the race between Youngkin and McAuliffe is tightening.
Hundreds of students ask Fairfax schools to return LGBTQ books to libraries
Parents’ complaints prompted two titles’ removal for ‘detailed review’
A total of 426 LGBTQ students and allies from more than 30 Fairfax County public high schools sent a letter on Thursday to the county school board and the school system’s superintendent urging them to reject requests that two LGBTQ themed books be removed from the school libraries.
The two books, “Lawn Boy,” a novel by author Jonathan Evison, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” an illustrated autobiography by non-binary author Maia Kobabe, each contain graphic descriptions of sexual acts, including sexual acts between consenting juveniles.
Following strong objections to the books by parents at a Sept. 23 meeting of the Fairfax County School Board, officials with Fairfax County Public Schools announced they had removed the books from the school libraries to reassess their suitability for high school students.
The books have received favorable reviews in various literary publications, and both have received the American Library Association’s Alex Award, an annual award that recognizes the year’s 10 books written for adults that the association says have a special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18.
“We are a group of over 425 queer students and allies across the Fairfax County Public Schools who are part of the Pride Liberation Project, a coalition of students working to uplift the Queer community,” the student letter says.
“Student representatives from over 30 schools, including nearly every high school in Fairfax County Public Schools, have signed this letter, and many of us are students of color, low-income, gender expansive and not out to our families and communities,” the letter says.
“We are writing to ask you to reject calls to remove Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer’ and Jonathan Evison’s ‘Lawn Boy’ from Fairfax County Public Schools libraries,” it says.
Each of the 426 students who joined the letter signed with their initials rather than their full names while also writing the name of the school they attend.
Aaryan Rawal, co-founder of the Pride Liberation Project, which initiated the student letter, told the Washington Blade the group decided to allow students to sign with their initials because many LGBTQ students are fearful of possible negative repercussions if they come out publicly at school or to their parents.
“We have students who are even afraid to sign these names with their initials because they worry about what’s going to happen if their teacher finds out who’s not supportive or what happens if a classmate finds out who’s not supportive,” Rawal said.
“What’s going to happen if my parents find out if they’re not supportive?” Rawal said, expressing the concern of students with whom he has spoken. “We have students who have experienced homelessness because they’ve been outed to their parents,” he said. “And so, it is very much a real threat. We’re not exaggerating that whatsoever.”
The student letter states that “hundreds of books in our schools already depict heterosexual relationships and physical intimacy.” It names several of them, including Simone Elkeles’ “Rules of Attraction,” Stephen King’s “It,” Meg Cabot’s “Ready or Not,” and John Green’s “Looking for Alaska.”
“By holding books that describe LGBTQIA+ relationships to a different standard compared to these novels, Fairfax County Public Schools creates an inequitable, exclusionary, and heteronormative educational environment for queer students,” the letter states.
“As students, we are tired of being scrutinized and targeted for who we are,” says the letter. “We simply want to be treated equally in our schools, including in our libraries. Please reject attacks against LGBTQIA+ literature and allow ‘Gender Queer’ and ‘Lawn Boy’ to remain in our schools,” the letter concludes.
Julie Moult, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Public Schools, told the Blade in an Oct. 8 email that the review process for the two books by school officials, including two committees appointed by Supt. Scott Brabrand, would take up to 45 days to complete from the time it began shortly after the Sept. 23 school board meeting.
Moult said it would be inappropriate for the superintendent to comment on the student letter until the outcome of the review process becomes known.
“The recommendation of the committees will be put forward to the assistant superintendent of instructional services who will make a final decision as to whether Fairfax County Public Schools continues to provide access to these books in our high school libraries,” school officials said in a statement released last month.
Rawal said students who helped write the letter they sent to the school board and the superintendent strongly dispute claims by several parents who described the two books in question as a form of pornography that’s unsuitable for high school students.
“I mean that’s just not accurate,” Rawal said. “We’ve read both books cover to cover, and I don’t see how there is a debate here. Mentioning sex does not make something pornography,” he said. “These books reference sex certainly but relegating the content of these books just to sex is a gross misrepresentation of what they’re really about.”
Baltimore shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth vandalized
Biden recognizes National Coming Out Day as time to honor LGBTQ people
Samantha Power meets with Dominican LGBTQ activists
South Korea court orders trans sergeant reinstated in posthumous ruling
PHOTOS: ‘Coming Out’ party at Dupont Underground
New doc sets the record straight about ‘Fauci’
Dave Chappelle can kiss my Black gay ass
Stupid things not to do when you get old
White House says N.C. lt. governor’s remarks are ‘repugnant’
A new soul has entered the media conversation on Fox
