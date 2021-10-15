Politics
Pete Buttigieg calls out Tucker Carlson over attack
Fox News host mocked transportation secretary over paternity leave
Appearing remotely on MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace’s politics program Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the attack on his parental leave.
“This attack is coming from a guy who has yet to explain his apparent approval for the assassination of Harvey Milk, ” Buttigieg said.
During his Thursday evening program Carlson said, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child—paternity leave, they call it—trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went. But now he’s back in office as the transportation secretary and he’s deeply amused, he says, to see that dozens of container ships can’t get into this country.”
Sec. Pete Buttigieg calls out Tucker Carlson for the attack on his parental leave, “This attack is coming from a guy who has yet to explain his apparent approval for the assassination of Harvey Milk, ” pic.twitter.com/DsyQgCyUNO— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 15, 2021
Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.” pic.twitter.com/zFnp6uSser— nikki mccann screamírez 👻 (@NikkiMcR) October 15, 2021
National
Biden recognizes National Coming Out Day as time to honor LGBTQ people
White House statement denounces ‘bullying and harassment’
President Biden recognized Oct. 11 as National Coming Out Day in a statement on Monday calling the occasion a time to celebrate the “courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self.”
Biden ticked off in the statement the achievements on LGBTQ policy, including signing an executive order on his first day in his office ordering federal agencies to implement the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year against anti-LGBTQ discrimination to the furthest extent possible.
“Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures,” Biden said. “Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character. We must continue to stand together against these acts of hate, and stand up to protect the rights, opportunities, physical safety, and mental health of LGBTQ+ people everywhere.”
Read Biden’s full statement below:
Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on National Coming Out Day
Today, we celebrate National Coming Out Day and the courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self. Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve come out.
My Administration is committed to ensuring that LGBTQ+ people can live openly, proudly, and freely in every corner of our nation. I am proud to lead an Administration with LGBTQ+ officials serving openly at the highest levels of government — and prouder that together we have made historic progress advancing protections and equal opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. From acting on Day One to prevent and combat discrimination, to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my Administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community.
Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures. Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character. We must continue to stand together against these acts of hate, and stand up to protect the rights, opportunities, physical safety, and mental health of LGBTQ+ people everywhere. From defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality Act, we have more work to do to ensure that every American can live free of fear, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are or whom they love.
To LGBTQ+ people across the country, and especially those who are contemplating coming out: know that you are loved for who you are, you are admired for your courage, and you will have a community — and a nation — to welcome you. My Administration will always have your back, and we will continue fighting for the full measure of equality, dignity, and respect you deserve.
News
Senators to Rachel Levine: Issue guidance on mental health for trans youth
New instructions sought as more than half of trans youth contemplate suicide
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is leading a group of senators who are urging Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to win Senate confirmation as a presidential appointee, to issue new guidance on mental health care needs for trans youth.
In a letter dated Sept. 30 and obtained Tuesday by the Washington Blade, the senators make the case current standards are insufficient for trans and gender expansive, or TGE, adolescents, including exploring, non-binary, agender, genderfluid and queer youth.
“Our goal is to help mental health providers offer the best care they can to the nation’s TGE youth without a delay in treatment,” the letter says. “The focus of this request is for the pressing needs of hospital or residential care even as we recognize the need for guidance across all settings of mental health care.”
Specifically, the senators call on the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, or BHCC, and experts in the field of adolescent trans care to offer guidance on best practices for inpatient mental health care among these youth.
The senators address the letter to Levine, who in addition to being trans has a background in care for adolescent youth, and Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.
Cited in the letter are findings from the Trevor Project, an organization that supports LGBTQ youth, which determined more than half of trans and non-binary youth seriously contemplated killing themselves in 2020.
“While behavioral health and pediatric organizations have published resources regarding TGE health care, we have heard from hospital providers they are seeking guidance on best practices for serving gender diverse youth in community residential and inpatient mental health settings,” the letter says.
The seven senators who signed the letter along with Murphy are Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).
An HHS spokesperson for Levine’s office, in response to the letter, told the Blade: “We have received the letter and will be reviewing it.”
Politics
‘Mind your own uterus’
Hundreds of thousands join Women’s March across the country
From D.C. to New York and then across the country to the City of Angels hundreds of thousands participated in more than 600 marches nationwide in the first Women’s March of Joe Biden’s presidency on Saturday.
The marches were organized with particular focus this year on women’s reproductive rights which are under siege in Republican-majority legislatures, which are passing laws meant to circumvent or present court challenges to overturn the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.
Conservative lawmakers and judges have put it that decision in jeopardy including Texas’ new abortion law and a Mississippi challenge which is due to be heard this fall term of the U.S. Supreme Court which began Monday.
“I think we’ve grown incredibly fast in five years,” said Emiliana Guereca, president of Women’s March Foundation. “What started as, really an anti-Trump movement, has turned into a really strong feminist movement for women, pro-choice. So we’re proud of the 500 sister marches that are stepping up into leadership to organize with us.”
Speaking to the 20,000 plus attendees on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, Rick Zbur, the executive director of Equality California told the crowd;
“Anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ extremists are fighting every day to overturn Roe v. Wade. And as you’ve heard from so many speakers before me, Roe hasn’t faced such a serious threat in the five decades since it was decided.
But I’m here to tell you that the LGBTQ+ community—young and old, women and men and non-binary folks—are bringing our collective strength, resilience and power to this fight.
Because the fight for reproductive justice is a fight for LGBTQ+ justice, and the fight for LGBTQ+ justice is a fight for reproductive justice!
LGBTQ+ people need abortion care. LGBTQ+ people need contraception. LGBTQ+ people need STI testing and HIV prevention.”
Across the country the National LGBTQ Task Force had a visible present at marches and rallies in D.C., New York, Miami and other cities and states.
In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at rallies in Seneca Falls and then the state’s capital city of Albany.
“I’m sick and tired of having to fight over abortion rights,” she said. “It’s settled law in the nation and you are not taking that right away from us, not now not ever.”
In her speech at Freedom Plaza near the White House and in view of the U.S. Capitol at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood told the crowd stories of women forced to drive hours across state lines—sometimes multiple state lines—to end pregnancies in the weeks since the Texas law went into effect.
“The moment is dark … but that is why we are here,” she told the crowd. “With the upcoming Supreme Court term- no matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep right now,” she said.
RELATED: BNC interview with National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson
