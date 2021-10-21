Photos
PHOTOS: Colorful Fest Block Party
Capital Pride holds fair at Union Market
The Capital Pride Alliance held the ‘Colorful Fest’ block party and fair at Union Market on Sunday, Oct. 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Coming Out’ party at Dupont Underground
Drag queens and kings perform for an enthusiastic crowd
The Washington Blade held a National Coming Out Day party at Dupont Underground on Friday. Drag performers at the event included Shi-Queeta Lee, Citrine, Druex Sidora, Molasses, Sasha Adams and Cake.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: DC Frontrunners 40th anniversary
Awards ceremony and party held at Jack Rose Dining Saloon
The LGBTQ+ and allies running, walking, and social club DC Frontrunners held its 40th anniversary celebration and awards ceremony at Jack Rose Dining Saloon on Saturday.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Night OUT
Team DC joins NFL for pro-LGBTQ event at FedEx Field
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the National Football League for Pride Night OUT at FedEx Field on Sept. 16. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang on the field and the D.C. Different Drummers performed in a pre-game show for attendees. Washington Football Team edged out the New York Giants 30-29.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Colorful Fest Block Party
