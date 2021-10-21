Connect with us

PHOTOS: Colorful Fest Block Party

Capital Pride holds fair at Union Market

7 hours ago

Cheer DC performs a routine at Colorful Fest 2021. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held the ‘Colorful Fest’ block party and fair at Union Market on Sunday, Oct. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: ‘Coming Out’ party at Dupont Underground

Drag queens and kings perform for an enthusiastic crowd

2 weeks ago

October 10, 2021

Local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee performs for the crowd at Dupont Underground on Oct. 8. (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade held a National Coming Out Day party at Dupont Underground on Friday. Drag performers at the event included Shi-Queeta Lee, Citrine, Druex Sidora, Molasses, Sasha Adams and Cake.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: DC Frontrunners 40th anniversary

Awards ceremony and party held at Jack Rose Dining Saloon

4 weeks ago

September 26, 2021

(Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ and allies running, walking, and social club DC Frontrunners held its 40th anniversary celebration and awards ceremony at Jack Rose Dining Saloon on Saturday.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Pride Night OUT

Team DC joins NFL for pro-LGBTQ event at FedEx Field

1 month ago

September 21, 2021

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings at FedEx field before the game. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the National Football League for Pride Night OUT at FedEx Field on Sept. 16. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang on the field and the D.C. Different Drummers performed in a pre-game show for attendees. Washington Football Team edged out the New York Giants 30-29.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

