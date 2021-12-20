World
Senegalese lawmakers seek to further criminalize homosexuality
Anti-LGBTQ rights group is behind measure
Lawmakers in Senegal plan to introduce bill that would further criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Souleymane Diouf, a spokesperson for Collectif Free du Sénégal, a Senegalese LGBTQ rights group, on Sunday told the Washington Blade in an email the bill would add the “crime of homosexuality” to the provision of the country’s penal code that “already targets LGBTI people.”
Article 319 of the Senegalese penal code states anyone convicted of “any indecent or unnatural act committed between individuals of the same sex” faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 1,500,000 CFA (West African CFA) francs ($2,579.70.) Diouf told the Blade that “any LGBTI person” would face between five to 10 years in prison and a fine of between 1,000,000-5,000,000 CFA francs ($1,719.80-$8,599) if lawmakers approve the bill.
“It is paradoxical that people want to increase the penalties for homosexuality in our country, especially since there is already a legal arsenal against LGBTI people,” said Diouf.
Alioune Souare, a member of the Senegalese National Assembly, told Reuters he helped write the bill that was to have been introduced by the end of last week.
Diouf said Collectif And Samm Jikko Yi — an anti-LGBTQ group that roughly translates as the “Values Defense League” — is behind the effort to introduce the bill. It remains unclear whether Souare and/or other lawmakers have officially put forth the measure.
Senegal is a former French colony in West Africa that borders Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea.
Senegal is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations are criminalized. Mauritania is one of a handful of nations in which homosexuality remains punishable by death.
Then-President Obama in 2013 discussed Senegal’s LGBTQ rights record with reporters after a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall that took place in Dakar, the country’s capital. The press conference took place a day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act.
“When it comes to how the state treats people, how the law treats people, I believe that everybody has to be treated equally,” said Obama. “I don’t believe in discrimination of any sort. That’s my personal view. And I speak as somebody who obviously comes from a country in which there were times when people were not treated equally under the law, and we had to fight long and hard through a civil rights struggle to make sure that happens.”
Editor’s note: Souleymane Diouf is a pseudonym. Colin Stewart of Erasing 76 Crimes, a website that documents the impact of criminalization laws around the world, translated Diouf’s responses to the Blade’s questions from French into English.
World
LGBTQ rights supporter elected Chile’s next president
Gabriel Boric won election’s second round
Chilean Congressman Gabriel Boric on Sunday won the second round of the country’s presidential election.
Boric, who previously led a student protest movement, defeated José Antonio Kast, a far-right former congressman, by a 55.9-44.1 percent margin. Boric will succeed President Sebastián Piñera when he takes office on March 11.
Boric’s election comes less than two weeks after Piñera signed a marriage equality bill into law.
The law takes effect on March 10.
“Chile has spoken,” tweeted Movilh, a Chilean LGBTQ rights group, after Boric defeated Kast. “Democracy, equality, justice and discrimination advances.”
Chile ya habló. Felicitaciones presidente @gabrielboric. 👏👏👏🏳️⚧️🌈🇨🇱 Avanza la democracia, la igualdad, la justicia y la no discriminación #EleccionesChile2021 #BoricPresidente. pic.twitter.com/cR3wu5kg8g
— Movilh Chile (@Movilh) December 19, 2021
Emilia Schneider, who became the first openly transgender person elected to the Chilean congress last month, also applauded Boric’s election.
“Hope always defeats fear,” tweeted Schneider. “We are going to need the same organization and commitment that we showed in this second round (of the election) to defend a transformative government.”
La esperanza siempre le gana al miedo. Vamos que necesitaremos la misma organización y compromiso que mostramos esta segunda vuelta para defender un gobierno transformador ❤️🌳✊🏻 #BoricPresidente
— Emilia Schneider (@emischneiderv) December 19, 2021
World
French lawmakers pass bill to ban conversion therapy
Measure awaits President Emmanuel Macron’s signature
French lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban so-called conversion therapy in the country.
Têtu, an LGBTQ magazine in France, notes anyone who “practices, (engages in behaviors), or (makes) repeated comments aimed at modifying or repressing a person’s real or supposed sexual orientation or gender identity that physically deteriorates their physical or mental health” would face two years in prison and a €30,000 ($33,778.50) fine. The penalties would increase to three years in prison and a €45,000 ($50,667.75) if the person who undergoes conversion therapy is a minor.
The National Assembly in October unanimously approved a conversion therapy ban bill. The chamber and the French Senate agreed to the measure that passed on Tuesday.
France would join Malta and a handful of other countries to ban conversion therapy if President Emmanuel Macron signs the bill.
A bill that will ban conversion therapy in Canada received final approval in the country’s Senate on Dec. 7. The measure will take effect next month after it received royal assent.
World
Iranian authorities reportedly arrest lesbian woman
Sarah taken into custody on Oct. 27 when trying to enter Turkey
Iranian authorities have reportedly arrested a lesbian woman as she tried to leave the country.
The Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network in a series of tweets said members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Oct. 27 arrested the woman, who the group identified as Sarah, in West Azerbaijan province “while crossing the border and going to Turkey.”
Reports indicate police in Iraqi Kurdistan detained Sarah for three weeks after she spoke with BBC Persian about the treatment of LGBTQ people in the region. The reports further note Sarah entered Iran in order to enter Turkey and ask for asylum.
The Tasnim News Agency in Iran on Nov. 6 reported the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had arrested several people for allegedly “forming a female trafficking gang and supporting homosexuals” in the area where Sarah had been arrested.
“Sarah had to cross the Iranian border to escape to Turkey and save herself,” said the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network in a tweet.
در دست نیست.
ساره برای فرار به ترکیه و نجات خود مجبور شده بود در بخشی از مسیر از مرزهای ایران عبور کند، او با توجه به شرایط موجود و احتمال دستگیری هنگام عبور از مرز، ساعاتی قبل از رفتن به سمت ترکیه، با شفافیت و شجاعت بسیارویدئوهایی تهیه کرده و برای یک pic.twitter.com/n7vOXCzQMI
— 6Rang (@6rangiran) December 8, 2021
The Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network on Monday said in another tweet that Sarah “still lacks a lawyer and her detention is renewed every two weeks.”
“Sarah’s children are denied access to their mother, and Sarah is denied access to her family in person,” reads the tweet.
ساره هنوز از داشتن وکیل محروم است و هر دو هفته یکبار بازداشت وی تمدید می شود. فرزندان ساره از ملاقات با مادرشان محروم هستند و ساره نیز از ملاقات حضوری با خانواده محروم است.
📍https://t.co/fsnCxoX06f
— 6Rang (@6rangiran) December 13, 2021
Iran is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death.
Ali Fazeli Monfared’s relatives in May reportedly kidnapped and beheaded him in Ahvaz, a city in Iran’s Khuzestan province after they discovered he was gay. The State Department described the murder as “appalling.”
Rehoboth Beach, a plea to get your COVID act together
Sentencing postponed for two defendants in D.C. trans murder case
‘Unprecedented’: Vatican official apologizes to LGBTQ Catholics
D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate
It’s official: Washington Blade gets designated seat in WH briefing room
Rehoboth’s iconic Dolle’s sign comes down
Senate confirms Rufus Gifford as State Dept. chief of protocol
With masterful remake, Spielberg tells a whole new ‘Story’
Dole’s complicated legacy — anti-LGBTQ but ADA champion
