Local
Comings & Goings
Shakir named president of Philly’s Mazzoni Center
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Sultan Shakir on his new position as president and CEO of the Mazzoni Center. Nu’Rodney Prad, president of the Mazzoni Center Board of Directors, said, “Sultan’s innovative approaches, organizational leadership, and intersectional lens in fostering inclusive spaces make him extraordinarily qualified to lead our organization into the future.”
On accepting the position Shakir said, “Looking at how SMYAL has grown over the past seven years, and the really solid position that it’s in today, I feel now would be a time where I’m sure I could transition out without it having any negative impact on the organization. I’m really excited to join Mazzoni Center. I think there are a lot of opportunities for healing, and a lot of opportunities for growth. The organization provides excellent care, and I’m hoping that my work in supporting our community in the place I consider home, can really help expand access to that care to more people.”
Prior to joining SMYAL, Shakir worked at the Human Rights Campaign where he served as a director of the D.C. and Maryland marriage equality campaigns, and in his most recent role, led the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Project, working to make campuses safer and more inclusive of LGBTQ students, faculty, and staff.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Shakir is the son of teachers. He is a graduate of Baltimore’s Peabody Conservatory of The Johns Hopkins University, with an emphasis on double bass performance. His earliest thoughts of community organizing were about sharing his passion for classical music with other young African-American males in Baltimore at a time when as many Black males were dropping out of high school as graduating. “I decided it was more important for me to change the world than to be an entertainer,” he said.
Shakir has been honored with the Community Circle Award by Baltimore Black Gay Pride, named Jewel of the Month by the National Black Justice Coalition, and won the DC Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance Distinguished Service Award.
District of Columbia
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Gay bartender at Floriana dedicated tree to Jill Biden as leading educator
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance on 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle on Christmas Eve to view a Christmas tree outside the Floriana Restaurant that is dedicated to the nation’s educators, with photos of Jill Biden in her role as a teacher prominently displayed on the tree.
Floriana’s bar manager, Dito Sevilla, who’s gay, has been organizing the restaurant’s themed Christmas trees since 2010. He said that as an admirer of Jill Biden’s teaching career, which has continued as she and President Biden occupy the White House, he and Floriana owner Jamie Branda were inspired to dedicate this year’s tree to the nation’s teachers and educators.
A photo of Jill Biden rests at the top of the tree, which is located at 17th and Q Streets, N.W. in front of the restaurant’s enclosed outdoor seating area. The tree includes small chalkboard placards with the names of about 120 teachers, including all of the teachers from the nearby Ross Elementary School.
Sevilla said that when he informed the White House in early December of the Christmas tree’s theme honoring educators, including first lady Biden, he was told Jill Biden might consider visiting the tree. But it was only one day earlier, on Dec. 23, that someone from the first lady’s office at the White House called him to say “something might happen” on Christmas Eve.
“Then on the day of, I was literally in the shower and the same person called and asked if I was around the tree,” Sevilla told the Blade. “I said I’m always nearby. And then I got a call a second later from someone who said the Secret Service was everywhere.”
To the pleasant surprise of Sevilla and dozens of onlookers and passersby on 17th Street, the president and first lady emerged from one of the Secret Service’s large black SUV’s about 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Secret Service a short time before the president and First Lady’s arrival had closed a one-block section of 17th Street where Floriana is located.
“He gave me the official 2021 White House ornament,” Sevilla said, referring to the president giving him a Christmas tree ornament used by the White House. “And I asked him if he would place it on the tree and he did,” according to Sevilla.
“Everybody was in a great mood,” he said. “And we offered to open the kitchen for them to provide food for them and the Secret Service and their staff,” said Seville, who noted that Floriana was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “And they wouldn’t hear of it. They said they would come back when we were open. They wouldn’t make us open on a day we were closed. It was very, very sweet of them.”
Sevilla said the Bidens stayed at the site of the Floriana Christmas tree for about 15 minutes during which time they chatted with him and posed for photos in front of the tree. Before departing in a Secret Service-led presidential motorcade, the Bidens greeted members of the crowd of bystanders, Sevilla said.
Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate degree in education, served as a high school teacher and professor of English at high schools and a community college in Delaware during her husband’s tenure as a U.S. senator. During Joe Biden’s tenure as U.S. Vice President during the Obama administration she served as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she continued to teach, according to a write-up on the White House website.
In his role as bar manager, Sevilla works Monday through Wednesday nights as bartender at Dito’s Bar, which is located on the lower floor of Floriana Restaurant and which has a largely gay clientele.
District of Columbia
D.C. to require proof of vaccination at bars, restaurants, other venues
Move follows resumption of indoor mask mandate
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and other indoor “cultural and entertainment establishments” will be required to verify that patrons 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine beginning Jan. 15, 2022.
Under the mayor’s new public health order, patrons ages 12 and older seeking entry into the types of establishments listed in the order must be “fully vaccinated” beginning Feb. 15, 2022.
The new vaccination order comes two days after Bowser announced on Monday that the city was reinstating a mask mandate requiring that masks be worn in indoor public places beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 31, when city health officials will decide whether that mandate should continue.
The two new mandates also come at a time when the city’s reported new COVID cases in the past week have been the highest since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The vaccination order lists the venues that will be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons as indoor food and drink establishments such as restaurants, nightclubs, taverns, and coffee shops; indoor cultural and entertainment establishments such as concert, live entertainment and sporting venues, movie theaters, and bowling alleys; and indoor exercise and recreational establishments such as gyms, fitness studios, “any facilities used for group fitness classes,” and recreation centers.
Indoor event and meeting establishments such as conference centers will also be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons, under the mayor’s order.
“Beginning on January 15, 2022, businesses shall display prominently, visible to patrons prior to entry, a notice informing patrons that proof of vaccination is required to enter any indoor portion of a covered location,” the order states.
Copies of the required signs to be posted outside the businesses will be available free of charge on the city’s coronavirus website that can be downloaded and printed, city officials said at the mayor’s news conference.
Many D.C. bars, restaurants and nightclubs, including several of the city’s 12 gay bars, have on their own required patrons to show proof of vaccination as a condition for admission to the establishments for the past several months.
“D.C. nightlife venues applaud Mayor Bowser for not reinstating capacity limits or service restrictions and instead imposing a vaccination mandate for patrons,” said Mark Lee, coordinator of the D.C. Nightlife Council, a local trade association representing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“With our high local and regional vaccination rates, the impact will be limited to requiring staff to check every customer’s documentation,” Lee said.
By capacity limits and service restrictions, Lee was referring to the city’s earlier restrictions put in place last year and lifted earlier this year that required restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues to limit the number of patrons to 25 percent of their normal capacity before raising the capacity to 50 percent. Those restrictions created a major financial hardship for many of these businesses, forcing some of them to close.
Local
Sentencing postponed for two defendants in D.C. trans murder case
Prosecutors, defense attorneys mum on reason for delay
A sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 20 for two of four men originally charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 4, 2016, shooting death of D.C. transgender woman Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds was abruptly cancelled last week without a reason shown in the public court records.
The D.C. Superior Court’s online records for defendant Shareem Hall, 27, and his brother, Cyheme Hall, 25, shows that a status hearing rather than a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 28 for Shareem Hall and March 4 for Cyheme Hall.
The two men, who have been held without bond since the time of their arrest in the Dodds case in 2016 and 2017, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in 2019 as part of a plea bargain offer by prosecutors. Under the plea offer they agreed to testify as government witnesses at the 2019 trial of the other two men charged in the Dodds murder, Jalonta Little, 31, and Monte T. Johnson, 25.
That trial ended when the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the murder charge against Little and Johnson, prompting Judge Milton C. Lee to declare a mistrial. Lee agreed to a request by prosecutors to schedule another trial for Little and Johnson on the murder charge, but that never happened.
D.C. police said Dodds was one of several transgender women that the four men targeted for an armed robbery on the night of Dodds’ murder in locations in the city where trans women were known to congregate. Police said Dodds was shot after she fought back when the men attempted to rob her.
The postponement of the sentencing for the Hall brothers came just over a week after Lee, who continues to preside over the case, sentenced Johnson and Little on Dec. 10 to eight years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon their release in the Dodds murder case. But the sentence was for a single charge of voluntary manslaughter, which prosecutors offered to Johnson and Little in September 2021 in exchange for their agreement to plead guilty after the murder charge and other gun related charges were dropped.
The plea agreement included a promise by prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for D.C. to ask the judge for the eight-year sentence for the voluntary manslaughter offense that under D.C. law carries a possible maximum sentence of 30 years.
In handing down his sentence, Lee gave Johnson and Little credit for the time they have already served in prison since their respective arrests. Johnson has been held without bond for five years and six months since his arrest in the Dodds case in September 2016. Little has been held for four years and 10 months since the time of his arrest in February 2017.
William Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office, has declined to provide a reason for why the sentencing hearing for the Hall brothers was “vacated” as stated in the public court docket and why status hearings were scheduled for the two men instead of a sentencing hearing.
Attempts by the Washington Blade to reach attorney Dorsey Jones, who’s representing Shareem Hall, and attorney Jonathan Zucker, who is representing Cyheme Hall, have been unsuccessful in an effort to determine the reason for the sentencing delay.
Also not responding to a Blade inquiry about the reason for the sentencing delay was Judge Lee’s law clerk, who court observers say would likely know the details of the case.
D.C. attorney Tony Bisceglie, who has practiced criminal law, told the Blade one reason for the postponement of the sentencing could be a request by the Hall brothers through their attorneys to withdraw their guilty plea on the second-degree murder charge. Judges have approved withdrawals of a guilty plea in past cases based on the circumstances of the case, according to Bisceglie.
One possible development is that that the defense attorneys and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office are negotiating a new plea deal in which the guilty plea for second-degree murder is withdrawn so that the Hall brothers could then plead guilty to the same lower charge of voluntary manslaughter to which defendants Little and Johnson were allowed to plead.
“It could be that the government is reconsidering,” Bisceglie said. “There are any number of possibilities. There’s no way to know,” he said unless the attorneys or prosecutors agree to disclose what’s happening in the case.
The public court docket shows that the status hearing for Shareem Hall is scheduled for Jan. 28 at noon before Judge Lee. The docket shows the status hearing for Cyheme Hall is scheduled for March 4 at 11:30 a.m. also before Judge Lee.
Since status hearings are open to the public, it’s possible but not certain that the reason behind the delay in the sentencing will become known through statements made by the parties at those hearings.
At the time of the sentencing for Johnson and Little, the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community’s Anti-Violence Project submitted a community impact statement to the court calling on Judge Lee to hand down the maximum sentence for the two men.
“We adamantly request that the court impose the maximum sentences allowed, reinforcing respectful and impactful consequences to these defendants for their violent crimes,” the Anti-Violence Project’s statement says. “Additionally, we ask that you take into consideration the perceived vulnerability of the victim of the defendants’ violent crimes as a transgender woman of color whose rights and life were targeted in a way that confirms they did not matter to the defendants,” the statement says.
“This victim’s attempt to defend herself from their violence was answered with lethal brutality,” the statement continues. “Her voice is silenced, but the grief and outcry for justice from the LGBTQ+ community rises to honor her death and demand effective and responsive protection for the lives of all LGBTQ+ people targeted by future criminals.”
Comings & Goings
Topical real estate Christmas carols
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a key LGBTQ ally, dies at 90
FDA approves injectable PrEP to reduce the risk of sexual HIV infection
USAID appoints Jay Gilliam to lead global LGBTQ initiatives
‘Ex-gay’ leader confesses to having gay sex in ‘multiple falls’
Cuban lawmakers approve new family code draft
CDC still falling short on LGBTQ data collection for COVID patients: expert
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposes anti-Trans sports bill
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics6 days ago
It’s official: Washington Blade gets designated seat in WH briefing room
-
News6 days ago
Senate confirms Rufus Gifford as State Dept. chief of protocol
-
Politics4 days ago
USAID appoints Jay Gilliam to lead global LGBTQ initiatives
-
Opinions5 days ago
Rehoboth Beach, a plea to get your COVID act together
-
Local6 days ago
Activists rally in Baltimore to end mistreatment of Black trans inmates
-
Tennessee6 days ago
Tennessee middle school’s Gay Straight Alliance sparks debate at board meeting
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
2022 Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles nominations
-
Theater7 days ago
Don’t miss this ‘big, Black, queer-ass American Broadway show’