Politics
Harry Reid dies at 82
Former Senate majority leader key to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ repeal
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) died on Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nev., after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.
Reid was born in Searchlight, Nev., on Dec. 2, 1939.
The Nevada Democrat was the state’s lieutenant governor from 1971-1975.
Reid represented Nevada’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983-1987. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1987-2017, and was Senate majority leader from 2007-2015.
Reid played a leading role in securing the passage of the bill that repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010. Reid, among other things, championed the Affordable Care Act and presided over the Senate in 2013 when the Employment Non-Discrimination Act passed in a bipartisan vote.
The bill later died in a Republican-controlled House.
“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,” said Reid’s wife of 62 years, Landra Reid, in a statement. “He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”
“We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada,” she added.
“I’ve had the honor of serving with some of the all-time great Senate majority leaders in our history. Harry Reid was one of them,” said President Biden in a statement. “And for Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people.”
Former President Obama also mourned Reid.
“You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect,” said Obama in a statement. “I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”
When Harry Reid was nearing the end, his wife Landra asked some of us to share letters that she could read to him. In lieu of a statement, here’s what I wrote to my friend: pic.twitter.com/o6Ll6rzpAX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2021
Silver State Equality, an LGBTQ rights group in Nevada, praised Reid as a “tireless fighter for all.”
“Senator Reid was a force to be reckoned with,” said the group on Twitter. “His decades of service to Nevada and the nation included passing the ACA, repealing ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and ushering LGBTQ+ employment protections through the Senate.”
Charlotte Clymer, a transgender activist who is a U.S. Army veteran, in a tweet said Reid “had a backbone” and “didn’t shy away from a battle, and he won most of them, including passage of the Affordable Care Act.”
“He was a fighter, and we loved him for it,” tweeted Clymer. “May his memory be a blessing.”
Sen. Harry Reid had a backbone. He didn’t shy away from a battle, and he won most of them, including passage of the Affordable Care Act. He was a fighter, and we loved him for it. May his memory be a blessing.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2021
Politics
USAID appoints Jay Gilliam to lead global LGBTQ initiatives
Former HRC staffer worked for agency during Obama administration
The U.S. Agency for International Development has appointed Jay Gilliam to lead its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights around the world.
Gilliam was previously the director of the Human Rights Campaign Global program.
The Texas native worked at USAID from 2012-2016. Todd Larson, a retired U.N. official who became USAID’s senior LGBTQ coordinator in 2014, is among those with whom Gilliam worked.
“Both of those experiences taught me about the importance of being able to really talk about this work and amplify it and the ways to do that safely, but also the ways that it’s really important for the U.S. government to be able to lead in this space,” Gilliam told the Washington Blade on Dec. 15 during a telephone interview.
“Being in touch with so many strong advocates and leaders from around the world through that position I think gives me a stronger sense of the needs of the community, the connections,” he added, referring to his HRC work. “Hopefully I can bring into the work that USAID is doing and open doors and get support and resources to those advocates and leaders.”
Gilliam’s position, senior LGBTQI+ coordinator, is within USAID’s Bureau for Development, Democracy and Innovation. He said he has “an open line to” USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who is a vocal champion of LGBTQ rights.
Power on Dec. 6 tweeted a picture of her meeting with Gilliam.
“With decades of global human rights experience, including many years at USAID and HRC, Jay has trained advocates across the globe to advance LGBTQI+ equality,” tweeted Power. “We’re thrilled to have his expertise in this role.”
Great to meet Jay Gilliam, @USAID’s new Senior LGBTQI+ Coordinator. With decades of global human rights experience, including many years at USAID and @HRC, Jay has trained advocates across the globe to advance LGBTQI+ equality. We’re thrilled to have his expertise in this role. pic.twitter.com/cbT7bdGr3B
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) December 6, 2021
Gilliam told the Blade his “overall vision” is to “make it easier for USAID staff and our partners” to advance LGBTQ-specific issues and to “make it easier” for activists around the world “to engage with the agency.”
“For me, this kind of means helping us to recognize advocates better understand USAID’s work,” he said. “This means learning from LGBTQI+ people around the world about their needs and co-creating and resourcing projects that best respond to those needs.”
“This means creating and sharing tools necessary for those of us at USAID and our partners, as well as the broader global development community and global LGBTQI+ community, to better integrate the needs identified for LGBTQI+ persons,” added Gilliam.
Gilliam said he will work to ensure USAID is “giving rightful attention to all parts of our community, the L, the G, the B, the T, the Q and I and all those along the spectrum so that we can really understand and help and support and get people or maybe more attention to those that haven’t gotten it yet.” Gilliam also told the Blade that he is committed to intersectionality.
“I always like to think about it from my own perspective of being black and gay and sitting in many different communities and seeing the way that I am included or not included in that work,” he said. “And I think about that in relation to the needs from the global LGBTQI+ community and the way that they might have multiple identities that include privileges, that include being marginalized by broader society.”
“There’s thinking through and working with colleagues at USAID who are also working with marginalized communities and making sure that we are also paying attention to where our work intersects and being able to shine a spotlight and address the needs coming out of those intersectional communities,” added Gilliam. “For me, it actually also means working in an integrated way across our development space. And so, while there is clearly a need to focus on human rights efforts with LGBTQI+ community and addressing needs of violence, stigma, discrimination, criminalization, there’s also lots of other ways and needs that our community has that USAID is working on.”
Gilliam said expanding economic and educational opportunities are among the other aspects of USAID’s work that directly impact LGBTQ people.
“Focusing on the way that we are integrating LGBTQI+ issues across the agency and the work that it does, it’s also for me and intersectional way to look at this work,” he told the Blade.
The Biden administration in February issued a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad. Gilliam told the Blade his position “is a reflection of how USAID is able to” implement the directive.
“It gives me the opportunity to engage with people around the agency to say that this is an administration priority that is really important for folks to be able to work on,” said Gilliam.
Politics
It’s official: Washington Blade gets designated seat in WH briefing room
A first for LGBTQ outlets
The Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ newspaper, has secured an officially designated seat in the White House James S. Brady briefing room, marking the first time an LGBTQ publication has been afforded the honor.
The White House Correspondents Association, which is responsible for the seating assignment in the briefing room, made the announcement Friday as part of the updated seating chart, which will take effect on Jan. 3.
Chris Johnson, White House reporter for the Blade, will be responsible for filling the seat for the LGBTQ news outlet.
According to the WHCA, the seating assignment represents 65 different news organizations and entities and of those outlets, a total of 14, or 22 percent, are receiving their first-ever assignment.
Steven Portnoy, WHCA president and White House reporter for C-SPAN Radio, said in a memo changes were made “to enhance diversity in the briefing room,” including seat designations for “organizations that target Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ audience” as well as publications “across the ideological spectrum.”
The Blade is set to share a seat with the Boston Globe. The two publications have made an arrangement to rotate a presence in the seat on a weekly basis. The seat is in the seventh group and next to a seat shared with the Daily Caller, a conservative publication, and EWTN, a social conservative news outlet billing itself as a global network for Catholic-themed programming.
The seating assignment marks the latest development in the Blade’s reporting on the White House and integration in the White House press corps.
“Thank you to the Correspondents Association for this designation,” said Blade editor Kevin Naff. “This was decades in the making and a credit to the hard work of Chris Johnson and Lou Chibbaro Jr. before him. This will enable us to devote more focus to national political news impacting the LGBTQ community.”
In 2013, the Blade earned a spot in the White House in-town pool rotation, a system giving reporters the responsibility of shadowing the president of the United States and reporting back on his movements and statements in the form of pool reports for the entire White House press corps.
News
Senate confirms Rufus Gifford as State Dept. chief of protocol
Gay former ambassador supported Biden in 2020 election
The U.S. Senate confirmed Rufus Gifford on Saturday as chief of protocol for the State Department, giving him the distinction once again the rank of ambassador and a lead role in diplomatic engagement for President Biden.
The Senate confirmed Gifford for the role unanimously by voice vote as part of series of votes on Biden’s ambassadorial nominees who were similarly confirmed on a voice vote.
The confirmation marks a return to foreign affairs for Gifford, who had served as U.S. ambassador to Denmark, a role he obtained after his work as a fundraiser for the Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee in the 2008 and 2012 elections.
During the 2020 presidential primary, Gifford early on endorsed Biden for president and became a top adviser and deputy campaign manager for the campaign.
The chief of protocol for the State Department is responsible for being on the front-lines of engagement in U.S. foreign policy, which means being the gateway between foreign leaders and the president. For example, Gifford would likely be a point person for any meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, making an openly gay man the face of the United States for a country in talks with a leader who has rolled back LGBTQ rights and looked the other way from violence against LGBTQ people in Chechnya.
According to a White House bio, Gifford is actively engaged as a civil society leader and has promoted and sponsored a variety of organizations, including UTEC in Lowell, Massachusetts, the LGBT History Museum in New York, the Human Rights Campaign and the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Mass. Gifford received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1996.
Senegalese lawmakers reject bill that sought to further criminalize homosexuality
Harry Reid dies at 82
Referee resigns, calls for work stoppage over Trans swimmer
Should we vacation in homophobic countries?
The benefits of running high
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a key LGBTQ ally, dies at 90
4 fabulous brunch options in Palm Springs
Comings & Goings
Topical real estate Christmas carols
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
-
World4 days ago
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a key LGBTQ ally, dies at 90
-
homepage news7 days ago
CDC still falling short on LGBTQ data collection for COVID patients: expert
-
National7 days ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposes anti-Trans sports bill
-
World7 days ago
Brothers returned to Chechnya begin hunger strike
-
Travel2 days ago
4 fabulous brunch options in Palm Springs
-
Local3 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Health7 days ago
FDA slow in responding to calls for end to ban on MSM tissue donors