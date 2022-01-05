District of Columbia
D.C. police release video of suspect in shooting of gay man
Victim attacked outside store next to Georgia Ave.-Petworth Metro
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in identifying a “person of interest” in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting of a gay man outside a store next to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.
A video released by police shows a male suspect pointing a gun in the direction of where D.C. resident Larry Henderson, 36, was standing when he was shot in the hip.
Henderson, who spent nearly two weeks at MedStar Washington Hospital Center undergoing surgery to treat his gunshot wound, said the suspect initially pointed the gun at his groin, prompting him to turn his body around, resulting in a single gunshot in the hip area.
A police incident report says Henderson was hit by a male suspect who fired nine shots into a crowd where Henderson was standing on the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, N.W. just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 11.
“The subject was captured by a nearby surveillance camera,” according to a police statement sent to the Blade on Jan. 4. “Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 50411,” the statement says.
“The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia,” the statement points out. It says anyone contacting police with information about the shooting incident involving Henderson should refer to case CCN #21-180-648.
Kevin McDonnell, Henderson’s partner, said Henderson told him and police that the shooter did not say anything and did not attempt to rob him. McDonnell told the Blade that because he and Henderson frequently patronize the stores and shops surrounding the area where the shooting occurred and sometimes exhibit affection toward one another, he believes the shooter may have perceived Henderson to be a partner in a gay relationship and targeted him for a hate crime.
The police report says the incident is not listed as a suspected hate crime, a designation that McDonnell has questioned.
“It’s no accident that that guy pointed his gun at his genitalia,” McDonnell said. “And had LD not pivoted it would be a different story,” said McDonnell, who refers to Henderson by his nickname LD.
D.C. police spokesperson Alaina Gertz told the Blade in a Jan. 4 email that the case remains under “active investigation.”
McDonnell said a detective working on the case told him hate crimes are often difficult to prove and there did not appear to be sufficient evidence to classify the case as a hate crime.
He and Henderson told the Blade in a phone interview on Tuesday that the D.C. LGBTQ community services center Casa Ruby was helping Henderson apply for financial assistance with the D.C. Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program. Henderson said the gunshot wound has resulted in his having difficulty walking and could impair his ability to do routine daily functions.
The video released by D.C. police can be viewed here:
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to D.C. Jan. 13-17
Organizers decide against cancellation despite surge in COVID cases
The D.C.-based Centaur Motorcycle Club announced on Jan. 2 that its members had voted to hold its annual Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend events in Washington, D.C. as planned Jan. 13-17.
The announcement came at a time when other large events in D.C. and across the country are being canceled due to a surge in the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 Omicron strain.
An earlier announcement posted on the event’s website describes the Mid-Atlantic Leather, or MAL Weekend, as an event “that attracts thousands of leather men, kinksters, fetish-lovers and curious spectators from all over the world.”
That announcement says this year’s MAL for the first time is being organized in a partnership between the Centaur Motorcycle Club, which started the annual MAL events, and the leaders of four prominent D.C. event production companies affiliated with some of the city’s largest nightclubs.
It also says proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous five days will be required for entry to all events.
“We acknowledge that it is each individual’s personal choice to attend the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend 2022,” the motorcycle club says in its Jan. 2 announcement. “More details are to come and will include any additional rules, restrictions, or other changes to help make the weekend as safe and fun as possible.”
The MAL website also says that the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Capitol Hill, which serves as the event’s headquarters hotel, and the nearby Phoenix Park Hotel have agreed to refund any room deposits for MAL weekend guests who decide to cancel their reservations.
Among the event company leaders who are producing five of this year’s MAL events are Dougie Meyer of Dougie Meyer Presents, Jimmy Martin of JMar Productions, Jesus Quispe of La Fantasy, and Zach Nalbone of Takeover Presents, who collectively have created a team called KINETIC to jointly produce the events for Centaur Motorcycle Club.
“Whether you’re a jock, bear, wolf, otter, or any other member of our community, all are welcome to unleash their urges on the largest dance floors MAL has ever seen,” the announcement quotes Meyer as saying.
“We have secured the city’s best and most colossal venues for KINETIC: MAL Weekend,” Quispe says in the announcement. “There will be lots of dancing, cruising, and sliding into one another,” the announcement quotes Quispe as saying.
One of the weekend’s largest dance events called “KINK,” scheduled for Saturday night, Jan. 15 at D.C.’s Echostage nightclub, “will feature live fetish acts, epic performances, and more chains and whips than can be imagined,” a statement released by MAL organizers says.
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Gay bartender at Floriana dedicated tree to Jill Biden as leading educator
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance on 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle on Christmas Eve to view a Christmas tree outside the Floriana Restaurant that is dedicated to the nation’s educators, with photos of Jill Biden in her role as a teacher prominently displayed on the tree.
Floriana’s bar manager, Dito Sevilla, who’s gay, has been organizing the restaurant’s themed Christmas trees since 2010. He said that as an admirer of Jill Biden’s teaching career, which has continued as she and President Biden occupy the White House, he and Floriana owner Jamie Branda were inspired to dedicate this year’s tree to the nation’s teachers and educators.
A photo of Jill Biden rests at the top of the tree, which is located at 17th and Q Streets, N.W. in front of the restaurant’s enclosed outdoor seating area. The tree includes small chalkboard placards with the names of about 120 teachers, including all of the teachers from the nearby Ross Elementary School.
Sevilla said that when he informed the White House in early December of the Christmas tree’s theme honoring educators, including first lady Biden, he was told Jill Biden might consider visiting the tree. But it was only one day earlier, on Dec. 23, that someone from the first lady’s office at the White House called him to say “something might happen” on Christmas Eve.
“Then on the day of, I was literally in the shower and the same person called and asked if I was around the tree,” Sevilla told the Blade. “I said I’m always nearby. And then I got a call a second later from someone who said the Secret Service was everywhere.”
To the pleasant surprise of Sevilla and dozens of onlookers and passersby on 17th Street, the president and first lady emerged from one of the Secret Service’s large black SUV’s about 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Secret Service a short time before the president and First Lady’s arrival had closed a one-block section of 17th Street where Floriana is located.
“He gave me the official 2021 White House ornament,” Sevilla said, referring to the president giving him a Christmas tree ornament used by the White House. “And I asked him if he would place it on the tree and he did,” according to Sevilla.
“Everybody was in a great mood,” he said. “And we offered to open the kitchen for them to provide food for them and the Secret Service and their staff,” said Sevilla, who noted that Floriana was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “And they wouldn’t hear of it. They said they would come back when we were open. They wouldn’t make us open on a day we were closed. It was very, very sweet of them.”
Sevilla said the Bidens stayed at the site of the Floriana Christmas tree for about 15 minutes during which time they chatted with him and posed for photos in front of the tree. Before departing in a Secret Service-led presidential motorcade, the Bidens greeted members of the crowd of bystanders, Sevilla said.
Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate degree in education, served as a high school teacher and professor of English at high schools and a community college in Delaware during her husband’s tenure as a U.S. senator. During Joe Biden’s tenure as U.S. Vice President during the Obama administration she served as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she continued to teach, according to a write-up on the White House website.
In his role as bar manager, Sevilla works Monday through Wednesday nights as bartender at Dito’s Bar, which is located on the lower floor of Floriana Restaurant and which has a largely gay clientele.
D.C. to require proof of vaccination at bars, restaurants, other venues
Move follows resumption of indoor mask mandate
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and other indoor “cultural and entertainment establishments” will be required to verify that patrons 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine beginning Jan. 15, 2022.
Under the mayor’s new public health order, patrons ages 12 and older seeking entry into the types of establishments listed in the order must be “fully vaccinated” beginning Feb. 15, 2022.
The new vaccination order comes two days after Bowser announced on Monday that the city was reinstating a mask mandate requiring that masks be worn in indoor public places beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 31, when city health officials will decide whether that mandate should continue.
The two new mandates also come at a time when the city’s reported new COVID cases in the past week have been the highest since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The vaccination order lists the venues that will be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons as indoor food and drink establishments such as restaurants, nightclubs, taverns, and coffee shops; indoor cultural and entertainment establishments such as concert, live entertainment and sporting venues, movie theaters, and bowling alleys; and indoor exercise and recreational establishments such as gyms, fitness studios, “any facilities used for group fitness classes,” and recreation centers.
Indoor event and meeting establishments such as conference centers will also be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons, under the mayor’s order.
“Beginning on January 15, 2022, businesses shall display prominently, visible to patrons prior to entry, a notice informing patrons that proof of vaccination is required to enter any indoor portion of a covered location,” the order states.
Copies of the required signs to be posted outside the businesses will be available free of charge on the city’s coronavirus website that can be downloaded and printed, city officials said at the mayor’s news conference.
Many D.C. bars, restaurants and nightclubs, including several of the city’s 12 gay bars, have on their own required patrons to show proof of vaccination as a condition for admission to the establishments for the past several months.
“D.C. nightlife venues applaud Mayor Bowser for not reinstating capacity limits or service restrictions and instead imposing a vaccination mandate for patrons,” said Mark Lee, coordinator of the D.C. Nightlife Council, a local trade association representing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“With our high local and regional vaccination rates, the impact will be limited to requiring staff to check every customer’s documentation,” Lee said.
By capacity limits and service restrictions, Lee was referring to the city’s earlier restrictions put in place last year and lifted earlier this year that required restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues to limit the number of patrons to 25 percent of their normal capacity before raising the capacity to 50 percent. Those restrictions created a major financial hardship for many of these businesses, forcing some of them to close.
