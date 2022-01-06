Beloved ‘organizer, planner’ Ryan Moberly Bennett dies at 37

Ryan McMillan Moberly Bennett, a longtime resident of Falls Church, Va., who served as a lighting DJ at the D.C. gay nightclubs Nation and Town Danceboutique and assisted with stage lighting design for the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 9, 2021, at the age of 37, according to his husband Rick Bennett.

Rick Bennett said the cause of death is pending the outcome of toxicology tests from the Virginia Medical Examiner that could take several months to complete.

“Anyone who has met Ryan will tell you he was the most generous, giving, and energetic person,” a write-up about his life prepared by his husband and other family members and friends says. “He was the life of the party, and the hostess with the most-est,” the write-up continues.

It says his hosting of Friday night RuPaul’s night gatherings got him through the pandemic years, and his co-hosting of an annual XMAS Thieves party with his husband Rick was celebrated for the 16th time in early December.

“He spent his life welcoming people to the table; he could (and would) always find room for one more,” the memorial write-up about his life says, which is posted on the website of the Alexandria-based Cunningham Turch Funeral Home. “His table was never too full, and those of us who are lucky enough to have been seated at his table will keep welcoming others in his spirit.”

According to his husband Rick Bennett, Ryan was born and raised in Falls Church and attended Falls Church High School, where he graduated in 2002. He studied culinary arts for a few years before graduating from Northern Virginia’s Stratford University with a degree in Hospitality Management. Ryan worked in the field of property management for most of his career, Rick Bennett said.

He said that during the past two years, Ryan served as an assistant executive property manager for Carydale Apartments, a local company that serves as property manager for apartment buildings and town homes in Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax counties.

In earlier years, his work for more than 14 years as a lighting DJ at Nation and Town Danceboutique nightclubs, which have since closed, “was a huge part of Ryan’s social circle,” Rick Bennett said. “He loved being in the DL booth creating exciting light shows for the dancers but also working with the drag queens,” Bennett said. “The last few years at Town he worked behind the stage with the drag queens to make sure the shows ran smoothly.”

Jarrod Bennett, technical director of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, said Ryan was considered a valued member of the GMCW family.

“He was always willing to help with lighting designs for shows, bringing a spark to our annual retreat decorations, assisting with sound reinforcement, ensuring our pride float was powered and pumping out the tunes and so much more,” Jarrod Bennett said. “Ryan’s dedication to GMCW was truly amazing and his presence will be missed. Our hearts go out t his husband, Rick Bennett, and his family.”

Bennett said he and Ryan would have celebrated their 18th anniversary as a couple on April 10 of this year. He said the two met when Ryan was 20 and he was 24.

“Ryan was my everything and truly balanced me,” Rick Bennett said. “He had the most caring and empathetic nature, always wanting to help anyone who needed it. He was also the organizer, planner, and leader when it came to vacations, parties, and getting our sometimes-disparate groups of friends all together,” Rick Bennett added.

“He wanted everyone to know they were welcomed,” said Rick Bennett. “We loved to host, and Ryan would cook up the most amazing dinners. He was our friends’ ‘mama’ since day 1.”

The write-up posted on the funeral home website says the love Ryan shared with everyone had its roots in his family. “Ryan deeply loved his family and was deeply loved by them,” it says.

“Mama, as his closest family group of friends called him, was the organizer, the planner, and always the driver,” according to the write-up. “The scale of his abilities was wide and varied: from installing stereos for friends to designing and providing lighting setups for the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington to cooking batches of Grandma’s BBQ sauce and Mom’s Martha Bars, Ryan was someone for whom a creative spark came naturally,” says the write-up.

“Ryan was always unapologetically himself. We are all better for having known him and we will mourn his loss for years to come,” the write-up concludes.

It says Ryan Moberly Bennett is survived by his husband, Rick Bennett; his parents, Bill and Cathy Moberly; his brother Evan Moberly; his sisters Laura Jones and Kristin Forsht; his nephews Harvey and McCarroll Moberly; and his grandmother, Jackie Fleming – along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life service in his honor was held Dec. 18 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Annandale, Va., on the same day he was interred at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Va.

Family and friends have said donations in his honor could be made to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington.