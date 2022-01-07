Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend events postponed

Less than a week after announcing its annual Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend events would take place as planned in the nation’s capital Jan. 13-17, organizers of the MAL events issued a statement on Friday announcing that all but one of the weekend events have been postponed indefinitely.

The earlier announcement said this year’s MAL would be organized in a partnership between the Centaur Motorcycle Club, which started the MAL events, and a team of local event promoters called KINETIC. The 2021 MAL was canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers say several thousand have turned out for the annual MAL events in 2020 and previous years.

“As the number of COVID-omicron cases continue to rise, KINETIC has been evaluating our ability to ensure the health and safety of the community at the official parties for the upcoming Mid-Atlantic Leather 2022 weekend,” the organizers said in a statement.

“After consulting with our partners, D.C. government officials, and members of the community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our parties and provide refunds to individuals and weekend dance pass ticket holders for 2022,” the statement says.

“MAL is an important part of our community, with a rich history of camaraderie and brotherhood,” the statement continues. “The important work of the Centaurs and the funds they raise through these events directly benefit our community and local non-profit organizations,” it says.

“As such, KINETIC will continue to provide support for the Centaurs for a scaled-down Thursday [Jan. 13] BOOTCAMP fundraising event where all proceeds will directly benefit the charities the Centaurs select,” the statement says. “The decision to limit this year’s parties to BOOTCAMP is difficult, but your support at this event will ensure that we are able to give back to the local community even during these trying times.”

The decision to indefinitely postpone all but one of the MAL events came at a time when some prominent local LGBTQ community advocates expressed concern about attending the MAL events due to D.C. ‘s rising infection rate of the omicron strain.

Among those raising concern was Dr. Stephen Abbott, the medical site director of D.C. ‘s Whitman-Walker Health’s Max Robinson Center.

“I’ve attended MAL several times in the past,” Abbott said in a statement released by Whitman-Walker. “People will be gathering in close proximity, masks will come off to drink a cocktail or kiss a new friend, the lobby of the host hotel and the market space will have hundreds of people coming and going,” he said. “The risk of exposure to the highly transmissible omicron variant is extremely high and an event like this can contribute to the current surge in cases.”

Gay retired D.C. police Lt. Brett Parson, who served as director of the D.C. police LGBT Liaison Unit, expressed similar concerns.

“After personally consulting with several trusted epidemiologists and public health experts, I have decided not to attend MAL events this year,” Parson told the Washington Blade in a message earlier this week. “I don’t want to unwittingly contribute to the growing spread of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital and around the world,” he said.

“Hopefully, anyone planning to attend MAL understands D.C. is a COVID hotspot,” said D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Rosenstein. “Personally, I would have recommended canceling out of caution,” Rosenstein said in a Jan. 5 message to the Blade. Other community members expressed similar views in Facebook postings this week.

“This decision was not easy to make,” the MAL organizers said in their Friday statement announcing the postponements. “We recognize the fatigue that many of you are experiencing with COVID protocols and the hope that this year’s parties would signal a return to normal times,” the statement says.

“Unfortunately, until more people choose to get vaccinated and we’re able to get ahead of the virus, we can’t adequately ensure the health and safety of our community across so many large-scale events,” it says. “We look forward to seeing you Thursday [Jan. 13].”

Earlier information released by MAL organizers says the Jan. 13 BOOTCAMP dance party was scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. at D.C.’s Soundcheck nightclub at 1420 K St., N.W.