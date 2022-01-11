D.C. social worker, therapist Allen Pittinger-Dunham dies at 57

Walter “Allen” Pittinger-Dunham, a licensed clinical social worker and certified addictions counselor who served since 2018 as Clinical Director of the Anacostia-based behavioral health and community development organization Inner City Family Services while also operating a D.C. private behavioral health practice focused on LGBTQ clients, died Jan. 4 of unknown causes. He was 57.

His husband, Phillip Pittinger-Dunham, said Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s passing was sudden and unexpected and the cause of death is pending ongoing medical tests by the Office of the D.C. Medical Examiner.

Information posted on the website of Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s private therapy practice, which he called Safe Space Our Place, says he was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, a Certified Addictions Counselor and Masters Addictions Counselor – all licensed in the District of Columbia.

The write-up on his site says he had experience working as a therapist, diagnostician, clinician manager, and program director at various organizations.

“I created Safe Space Our Place specifically with the goal of being DC’s most comprehensive Behavioral Health Private Practice to serve the needs for all with a specialization of the needs of the LGBTQIA+ Community,” his website write-up says. “I provide individual, couples and group therapy,” it says.

His Linked In page says his work as Clinical Director at Inner City Family Services included supervising and overseeing all aspects of the organization’s clinical department, which included mental health, counseling, and substance use disorder services.

Phillip Pittinger-Dunham said he and his husband had been a couple for 21 years and were married for eleven years. They would have celebrated their 12th anniversary on March 9 of this year.

He said Allen was born and raised in Union City, Tenn. According to Phillip, Allen has two sons from a previous marriage, one of whom, Alexander Jonathan Pittinger, lives in D.C., and the other, Devin Michael Pittinger, lives in Benton, Ark.

Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s Linked In page shows he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1986 at Arkansas Tech University and received a master’s degree in social work in 2013 from the Catholic University of America in D.C.

“He was an incredible dynamic man and also my caretaker,” said Phillip Pittinger-Dunham, who says he is currently mostly wheelchair bound due to a disability.

Elizabeth Pittinger, Allen’s daughter-in-law, wrote in a GoFundMe appeal that Phillip needs financial support for funeral expenses for Allen as well as expenses associated with his need to move to a location where she and her family will help support him due to his disability.

“Phillip has had his world turned upside down and needs your help,” the GoFundMe appeal says. “Not only did he lose his life partner, but he is how going to lose their home. He physically does not have the ability to pack 21 years on his own and needs financial help with Allen’s funeral expenses, debt, and packing and moving costs,” the appeal says. “He simply cannot do this without a lot of assistance.”

Phillip, who says he is embarrassed over the GoFundMe appeal, said he was moved to tears from a lengthy quotation that Elizabeth Pittinger included in the appeal from one of Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s former therapy clients who sent a message to Phillip after learning of Allen’s death.

“As you are well aware, your husband has a magnetic soul and was one of the most beautiful people I have ever crossed paths with,” wrote the client, whose identity is not disclosed. “I feel so honored to have connected with Allen on such an inspiring and deep level in this lifetime,” the client wrote.

“He transformed my life at a time when I felt so utterly lost,” the client continued. “He has forever changed me and will continue shaping my life. His optimistic aura and calming demeanor made me feel safe and his enlightening words provided the reassurance I needed to begin a new journey.”

Allen Pittinger-Dunham is survived by his husband, Phillip Pittinger-Dunham; his father, John Pittinger and stepmother, Carol Pittinger, of Georgia; his sons Alexander Jonathan Pittinger of D.C. and Devin Michael Pittinger of Benton, Ark.; and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth “Beth” Pittinger of Arkansas.

Phillip said his husband made it known that he preferred cremation and not to have a funeral or memorial service. He said he and his husband also supported D.C.-area food service charities and a contribution in Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s name could be made to groups such as Food & Friends, Martha’s Table, or Bread For The City.

Contributions through the GoFundMe site can be made here: gofundme.com/f/help-walter-allen-pittingerdunhams-husband