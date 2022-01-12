ANC postpones decision on license for Capitol Hill queer bar

The Capitol Hill Advisory Neighborhood Commission ANC 6B has decided to postpone until Jan. 25 its decision on whether to support or oppose a liquor license for the queer-owned As You Are Bar, which hopes to open in a two-story building at 500 8th St., S.E. in a commercial area known as Barracks Row.

The postponement followed a Jan. 6 virtual community meeting organized by ANC 6B to obtain community input on As You Are Bar’s license application. More than 120 people participated in the meeting, with about an equal number expressing support and opposition to the license.

Lesbian activists and small business advocates Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike, the founders and co-owners of As You Are Bar, pointed out at the meeting that they are actively taking steps to soundproof the building to ensure their plans to operate a dance bar with music from a DJ on the second floor will not disturb nearby residents.

The two have said the upstairs dance bar and a café they plan to open on the first floor during both daytime and evening hours will be an inclusive space that “welcomes anyone of any walk of life that will support, love, and celebrate the mission of queer culture.” McDaniel told the Blade in December that she and Pike, who are partners in life as well as business partners, will seek out “people of all ages, gender, sexual identity, as well as drinkers and non-drinkers” as customers of As You Are Bar.

Several people who said they live within the boundaries of ANC 6B as well as near the site of As You Are Bar expressed strong support for the proposed license during the virtual meeting, saying the bar would be an asset to the neighborhood. Others, however, expressed concern that opening a dance bar at a site close to nearby houses would result in excessive noise, parking problems, and other disturbances that have been caused by previous businesses operating in the same building.

ANC 6B Chair Brian Ready told the meeting he has called on his fellow ANC members to base their decision on whether to support the As You Are Bar license on its individual merits and not to hold As You Are Bar responsible for the bad actions of other businesses that operated in the building in the past.

Ready and other ANC 6B members said they wanted to put off their vote on whether to support or oppose the As You Are Bar license until Jan. 25 to allow more time for the ANC and McDaniel, Pike, and their attorney to negotiate a settlement agreement that would result in the ANC supporting the license.

Settlement agreements, which are widely used between bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other nightlife businesses and Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, often include restrictions related to the operating hours of bars and nightclubs. They sometimes ban dancing and live entertainment, which are activities that ANC officials claim would create a neighborhood disturbance.

McDaniel and Pike have said they would like their dance bar to remain open until the legal D.C. closing hour of 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. At least one nearby neighbor attending the Jan. 6 ANC community meeting said dancing should either be banned or required to end much earlier than 3 a.m.

McDaniel told the Blade on Tuesday that she and Pike believe a demonstration of their soundproofing renovations in the upstairs space where the dancing is planned will convince neighbors that noise from the music will absolutely not spill out into the neighborhood. But McDaniel said the nationwide supply chain problem caused by the COVID pandemic has resulted in delays in the delivery of soundproofing curtains that As You Are Bar will place over the upstairs windows. She said she’s hopeful that the curtains and other equipment will be delivered prior to the Jan. 25 ANC meeting in which a vote on the license is planned.

Although the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will make the final decision on whether to approve the license, a decision by the ANC to oppose a license through an official “protest” vote could delay the ABC Board’s final decision on the license by four months or more.

Local nightlife business advocates have said ANCs and residents of adjoining properties, who also have a legal right to a license protest, sometimes file such protests with the deliberate intention of forcing a bar, restaurant or nightclub into bankruptcy due to the extensive legal overhead costs associated with contesting a license protest.

“The outpouring of support for this establishment among 6B residents and city-wide is amazing,” As You Are Bar attorney Richard Bianco told the Hill Rag newspaper. “We know the ANC hears those voices and are confident that they will consider all constituents and not just the demands of a few loud naysayers,” he said.