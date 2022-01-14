Local
Melissa Etheridge to host Heather Mizeur fundraiser
Virtual event to take place on Tuesday
Singer Melissa Etheridge next week will hold a virtual fundraiser for Heather Mizeur’s congressional campaign.
The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $50. Supporters who donate at least $250 will be able to speak with Etheridge and Mizeur in a private Zoom room.
Mizeur, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, is running against anti-LGBTQ Republican Congressman Andy Harris in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Mizeur ran for Maryland governor in 2014.
Mizeur on Thursday noted to the Washington Blade that her congressional campaign has raised more than $1 million.
“It’s going really, really great,” said Mizeur.
LGBTQ contingent to join D.C.’s MLK Day Peace Walk
King family members to participate in commemorating civil rights leader
Members of Check It Enterprises, an LGBTQ youth-organized clothing store in Anacostia that provides community services and music events, were expected to participate as a contingent in D.C.’s Martin Luther King Day Peace Walk scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.
Ron Motten, one of Check It Enterprises’ lead organizers, said he was hopeful that predictions of rain and possible snow would not materialize and as many people as possible would turn out for the event.
It couldn’t immediately be confirmed whether other LGBTQ organizations and activists would be joining this year’s annual MLK Day Peace Walk, but LGBTQ advocates have participated in the event in past years.
Among those expressing strong support for this year’s King Day Peace Walk is longtime gay activist Bo Shuff, who serves as executive director of DC Vote, the lead organization advocating for D.C. statehood.
Shuff told the Washington Informer that the King family, including Martin Luther King III, who will be playing a lead role in this year’s King Day Peace Walk, are strong supporters of D.C. statehood.
A large number of local LGBTQ activists have been involved with DC Vote, and a number of them were expected to participate in the Peace Walk.
Information posted on the Peace Walk website states that participants in the event will begin to assemble at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Potomac Avenue and South Capitol Street, S.E., across from Washington Nationals Stadium.
The Peace Walk was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. with hundreds of participants walking on and across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
Martin Luther King III, his wife Andrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, along with other civil rights and human rights activists were scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. midway across the span of the bridge to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
Supporters say both bills are aimed at ensuring that all eligible Americans, especially members of minority groups, can vote without hurdles put in place by numerous state laws passed by Republican controlled state legislatures over the past year.
After crossing the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the Peace Walk was scheduled to travel southeast along Howard Road and South Capitol Street and make its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, S.E., and Good Hope Road, S.E., before reaching its final destination — Ambassador Baptist Church at 1412 Minnesota Ave., S.E.
Anti-LGBTQ Fairfax school board member named to Youngkin administration
Elizabeth Schultz will be Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced he has named an anti-LGBTQ former member of the Fairfax County School Board to his administration.
A press release that Youngkin released notes Elizabeth Schultz will be the Virginia Department of Education’s Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Schultz, who represented the Springfield District on the Fairfax County School Board, in 2015 voted against the inclusion of gender identity in the Fairfax County School District’s nondiscrimination policy.
The Traditional Values Coalition, an anti-LGBTQ organization, endorsed her re-election campaign that year. Schultz in 2019 lost re-election.
“Elizabeth Schultz is an education and public policy professional, a prior U.S. Department of Education official, and a former professional senior contracts and negotiation manager with 25+ years of operational and organizational experience serving large, complex public and private sector organizations,” said Youngkin in the press release. “Elizabeth’s work has served the U.S. Departments of Education, Treasury, and Justice; U.S. Customs Service; IRS; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Secret Service; U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Fairfax County in the areas of asset management, information technology, global and K-12 education.”
Youngkin, a Republican, on Thursday also announced he has named Jillian Balow as the Department of Education’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. Balow had been Wyoming’s State Superintendent for Public Education.
The Department of Education in 2020 issued guidelines that are designed to protect transgender and non-binary students.
Youngkin during his campaign against McAuliffe expressed support for Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at a Leesburg elementary school who was suspended from his job after he spoke out against the policy. Youngkin has also said he does not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Youngkin will take office on Saturday.
The Virginia General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session began on Wednesday. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, while Democrats maintain a 21-19 edge in the Virginia Senate.
State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is the first openly trans person seated in any state legislature in the U.S., earlier this week told the Washington Blade she will continue to fight for trans students in Richmond.
“I will be a brick wall on the House floor, and I will fight my heart out defending trans kids,” said Roem.
The kink must go on
MAL Weekend in full swing, despite COVID surge
The chair of Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend affirmed the event is still scheduled to take place in D.C. this weekend.
“We’re following the guidelines,” Patrick Grady told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “We’re going to make the most of it.”
The event, organized by the Centaur Motorcycle Club, takes place at the Hyatt Regency from Jan. 14-17.
All MAL attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. A statement on the event’s website also notes masks “will be mandatory at all indoor venues during MAL 2022” in accordance with the D.C. indoor mask mandate.
The Hyatt Regency has agreed to refund the cost of the room of anyone who chooses not to attend MAL. BoxOffice Tickets will also refund the registration costs of any participant who has decided not to come.
The BOOTCAMP dance party was scheduled to take place at Soundcheck on Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.
The Official MAL Weekend Closing Dance is slated to begin at the 9:30 Club on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the venue.
The decision to proceed with the MAL events came at a time when some prominent local LGBTQ community advocates expressed concern about attending the MAL events due to D.C.’s rising infection rate of the Omicron strain.
Among those raising concern was Dr. Stephen Abbott, the Medical Site Director of D.C. ‘s Whitman-Walker Health’s Max Robinson Center.
“I’ve attended MAL several times in the past,” Abbott said in a statement released by Whitman-Walker. “People will be gathering in close proximity, masks will come off to drink a cocktail or kiss a new friend, the lobby of the host hotel and the market space will have hundreds of people coming and going,” he said. “The risk of exposure to the highly transmissible Omicron variant is extremely high and an event like this can contribute to the current surge in cases.”
Gay retired D.C. Police lieutenant Brett Parson, who served as director of the D.C. police LGBT Liaison Unit, expressed similar concerns.
“After personally consulting with several trusted epidemiologists and public health experts, I have decided not to attend MAL events this year,” Parson told the Blade. “I don’t want to unwittingly contribute to the growing spread of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital and around the world,” he said.
“Hopefully, anyone planning to attend MAL understands D.C. is a COVID hotspot,” said D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Rosenstein. “Personally, I would have recommended canceling out of caution,” Rosenstein said in a Jan. 5 message to the Blade. Other community members expressed similar views in Facebook postings this week.
The host hotel is the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., N.W.). The exhibitor hall is open Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday’s Leather cocktails event begins at 7 p.m. in the Regency Ballroom. Sunday’s brunch is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in Capitol A&B and Congressional A&B. The annual Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather contest is set for Sunday from 1-4 p.m.; there will be no parade of titleholders this year. And the official MAL closing dance REACTION is from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. at 9:30 Club.
