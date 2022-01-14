Melissa Etheridge to host Heather Mizeur fundraiser

The chair of Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend affirmed the event is still scheduled to take place in D.C. this weekend.

“We’re following the guidelines,” Patrick Grady told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “We’re going to make the most of it.”

The event, organized by the Centaur Motorcycle Club, takes place at the Hyatt Regency from Jan. 14-17.

All MAL attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. A statement on the event’s website also notes masks “will be mandatory at all indoor venues during MAL 2022” in accordance with the D.C. indoor mask mandate.

The Hyatt Regency has agreed to refund the cost of the room of anyone who chooses not to attend MAL. BoxOffice Tickets will also refund the registration costs of any participant who has decided not to come.

The BOOTCAMP dance party was scheduled to take place at Soundcheck on Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

The Official MAL Weekend Closing Dance is slated to begin at the 9:30 Club on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the venue.

The decision to proceed with the MAL events came at a time when some prominent local LGBTQ community advocates expressed concern about attending the MAL events due to D.C.’s rising infection rate of the Omicron strain.

Among those raising concern was Dr. Stephen Abbott, the Medical Site Director of D.C. ‘s Whitman-Walker Health’s Max Robinson Center.

“I’ve attended MAL several times in the past,” Abbott said in a statement released by Whitman-Walker. “People will be gathering in close proximity, masks will come off to drink a cocktail or kiss a new friend, the lobby of the host hotel and the market space will have hundreds of people coming and going,” he said. “The risk of exposure to the highly transmissible Omicron variant is extremely high and an event like this can contribute to the current surge in cases.”

Gay retired D.C. Police lieutenant Brett Parson, who served as director of the D.C. police LGBT Liaison Unit, expressed similar concerns.

“After personally consulting with several trusted epidemiologists and public health experts, I have decided not to attend MAL events this year,” Parson told the Blade. “I don’t want to unwittingly contribute to the growing spread of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital and around the world,” he said.

“Hopefully, anyone planning to attend MAL understands D.C. is a COVID hotspot,” said D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Rosenstein. “Personally, I would have recommended canceling out of caution,” Rosenstein said in a Jan. 5 message to the Blade. Other community members expressed similar views in Facebook postings this week.

The host hotel is the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., N.W.). The exhibitor hall is open Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday’s Leather cocktails event begins at 7 p.m. in the Regency Ballroom. Sunday’s brunch is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in Capitol A&B and Congressional A&B. The annual Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather contest is set for Sunday from 1-4 p.m.; there will be no parade of titleholders this year. And the official MAL closing dance REACTION is from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. at 9:30 Club.