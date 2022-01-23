Out & About
International Women Club set for Jan. 24
Event at National Harbor
International Women United Organizer will host “Multicultural International Women Club” on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at National Harbor.
The goal of this event is to bring together women from different countries and cultures for friendship, support and community. Guests will get to share interesting facts about their country, talk about their culture, values, styles, and differences with others while learning from others and making friends from all over the globe. Those who speak English as a second language are welcome to attend.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
DC Center to host estate planning seminar series
Three sessions presented by Murray Scheel
The DC Center for the LGBT Community and the DC Department on Aging and Community Living will host “Estate Planning Tools with Murray Scheel” via Zoom.
Scheel will walk guests through the process of taking care of the end-of-life planning business that needs to be addressed during the golden years. Scheel is Senior Staff Attorney at Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services.
This event series will consist of three 1.5-hour sessions:
Jan. 19, 3 p.m. – “Tools for while you’re living” (overview, general power of attorney, healthcare power of attorney, disposition of remains, etc.)
Jan. 26, 3 p.m. – “Tools for after you’re gone” (living wills, last wills, assets, etc.)
Feb. 2, 3 p.m. – “Healthcare insurance & long term care” (Medicare, Medicaid, correcting misinformation, skilled nursing, hospice care, etc.)
To register for this event, visit the DC Center website.
DC Center to host legal seminar for trans people
Attorney Richard Tappan and paralegal Miranda Shipman to give legal advice
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host a “Gender and Name Change Legal Seminar” on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. online.
Attorney Richard Tappan and paralegal Miranda Shipman will give legal advice and speak on the importance of the legal community within the LGBTQ community, the difficulties of the LGBTQ community in the legal field and name and gender changes.
Guests can find the link at the DC Center website.
Busboys and Poets to focus on peace in 2022
Special guests include Angela Davis
Busboys and Poets will host “The 2022 NYE Peace Party” on Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in Columbia.
The event will feature peace activists and literary powerhouses such as political activist, philosopher, academic, scholar and author Angela Davis, activist, scholar and educator Gina Dent, and renowned writer, poet, playwright and activist Sonia Sanchez, among others.
There will also be live music, food, party favors, champagne toast and free parking. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
