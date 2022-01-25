Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Not Another Drag Show

‘Blackout Edition’ celebrates musical artists of the 1990s

Published

13 hours ago

on

Drag performer Tiffany D. Carter hosted “Not Another Drag Show: Blackout Edition” at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday. Performers included Carter, Nubia Love-Jackson, Uju Betta and Echinacea. The show featured the songs of Black artists popular in the 1990s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Say it ain’t snow!

Storm transforms D.C. into winter wonderland

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

A snowstorm transformed D.C. into a winter wonderland on Monday.

More than 8” of snow fell in D.C., with some parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia receiving over a foot. The storm paralyzed traffic throughout the DMV and prompted federal government offices to close for the day. The D.C. Snowball Fight Association organized a snowball fight on the National Mall.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

Photos

PHOTOS: Front Runners holiday party

LGBTQ social, activity group holds end-of-year gathering at All Souls Episcopal

Published

1 month ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

The LGBTQ running, walking and social group D.C. Front Runners held a holiday party at All Souls Episcopal Church on Saturday.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: GMCW Holiday Show

Chorus performs at Lincoln Theatre

Published

2 months ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed its “Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday. The Chorus has performances on Dec. 11 and 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Popular