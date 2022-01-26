Out & About
CAKE Society Co to host community planning meeting
Networking, strategizing event to be held at Shaw Neighborhood Library
Nonprofit organization CAKE Society Co will host a LGBTQ community planning meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Shaw Neighborhood Library.
This event will teach guests how to support the LGBTQ community through events and initiatives centered around social equity, justice, and activism. There will be discussions about how to make a positive impact on the LGBTQ community and how to work through community building and partnerships.
For more event details, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
Ryan McClure to lead LGBTQ jam
Participants to collaborate in improv event
Improv artist Ryan McClure will lead a jam for LGBTQ improvisers on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Washington Improv Theater.
This event is a fun, low-stress environment where guests can connect and engage with fellow improvisers in a supportive environment. Jams are a great place to be silly, practice a skill, and/or connect with new and old friends over the collaborative world of yes-and.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
International Women Club set for Jan. 24
Event at National Harbor
International Women United Organizer will host “Multicultural International Women Club” on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at National Harbor.
The goal of this event is to bring together women from different countries and cultures for friendship, support and community. Guests will get to share interesting facts about their country, talk about their culture, values, styles, and differences with others while learning from others and making friends from all over the globe. Those who speak English as a second language are welcome to attend.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
DC Center to host estate planning seminar series
Three sessions presented by Murray Scheel
The DC Center for the LGBT Community and the DC Department on Aging and Community Living will host “Estate Planning Tools with Murray Scheel” via Zoom.
Scheel will walk guests through the process of taking care of the end-of-life planning business that needs to be addressed during the golden years. Scheel is Senior Staff Attorney at Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services.
This event series will consist of three 1.5-hour sessions:
Jan. 19, 3 p.m. – “Tools for while you’re living” (overview, general power of attorney, healthcare power of attorney, disposition of remains, etc.)
Jan. 26, 3 p.m. – “Tools for after you’re gone” (living wills, last wills, assets, etc.)
Feb. 2, 3 p.m. – “Healthcare insurance & long term care” (Medicare, Medicaid, correcting misinformation, skilled nursing, hospice care, etc.)
To register for this event, visit the DC Center website.
