Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball Recruitment Party
LGBTQ sports league holds event at Green Lantern
Stonewall Kickball held a recruitment party at the Green Lantern on Sunday. Prospective recruits had an opportunity to meet with team captains and seasoned players before the start of the spring season. For more information on future Stonewall Kickball events, visit skdc.info.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
