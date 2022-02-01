World
Iran reportedly executes two gay men for sodomy
Advocacy group says execution took place in Maragheh prison
Iran has reportedly executed two gay men who were convicted of sodomy.
The Associated Press cites a report the Human Rights Activists News Agency released on Sunday that says Mehrdad Karimpour and Farid Mohammadi were sentenced to death six years ago for “forced sexual intercourse between two men.” The Human Rights Activists News Agency notes Karimpour and Mohammadi were hanged at a prison in Maragheh, a city that is 310 miles northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.
Iran is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death.
The AP notes two men in Maragheh who were convicted of sodomy were executed last July.
The State Department last May condemned the murder of Ali Fazeli Monfared, whose relatives reportedly kidnapped and beheaded him after they learned he was gay. Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a few months later arrested a lesbian woman as she tried to enter Turkey.
Africa
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
Simon Lokodo passed away on Friday at a Geneva hospital
A former Uganda government minister who championed a bill that would have imposed the death penalty upon anyone found guilty of homosexuality has died.
Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo passed away at a Geneva hospital on Friday. The Uganda Human Rights Commission, of which Lokodo had been a member, announced his death.
“The commission will miss Hon. Fr. Simon Lokodo’s vast experience and exposure gained from working with both the legislative and the executive arms of government as well as his extensive social networks and lobbying skills,” it said in a press release.
Lokodo, 64, was previously a Catholic priest until then-Pope Benedict XVI excommunicated him in 2006.
President Yoweri Museveni in 2014 signed Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposed a life sentence upon anyone found guilty of repeated same-sex sexual act. The law was known as the “Kill the Gays” bill because it once contained a death penalty provision.
Lokodo in 2019 said the Ugandan government would reintroduce the “Kill the Gays” bill. A Museveni spokesperson later denied the claim.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations are already criminalized in Uganda.
“I do not have any ill words for Lokodo,” Frank Mugisha, executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, a Ugandan LGBTQ rights group, told the Washington Blade on Monday in an email. “However, I can say that it’s unfortunate that he spent his time as a government official persecuting and promoting hate against marginalized communities, being extremely conservative and homophobic.”
“What is ironic is at the time of his passing he was a commissioner in our national human rights institution,” added Mugisha.
World
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
Thalía Rodríguez killed in front of Tegucigalpa home on Jan. 10
Authorities in Honduras have arrested a suspected gang member in connection with the murder of a transgender activist.
Reportar sin Miedo, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Honduras, reported the Honduran National Police on Sunday announced agents with its Directorate of Investigations arrested a 28-year-old man for the Jan. 10 murder of Thalía Rodríguez in front of her home in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.
Rodríguez, 58, led Asociación Cozumel Trans, a Honduran trans rights group.
The Honduran National Police in their press release notes the man — known as “Karma” or “Fantasma” — is a member of MS-13.
Reportar sin Miedo reports a court last June issued a warrant for the man’s arrest on weapons charges.
Rodríguez’s murder, which took place 17 days before Vice President Kamala Harris and others attended Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration in Tegucigalpa, sparked outrage among activists in the Central American country. The U.S. Embassy in Honduras and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power are among those who condemned Rodríguez’s death.
World
Two arrested for lesbian couple’s murder, dismemberment in Mexico border city
Julissa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez killed earlier this month
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a lesbian couple in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez.
The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday announced authorities arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man and charged them with aggravated femicide.
Authorities on Jan. 16 found the dismembered body parts of Julissa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez in plastic bags that had been placed along the Juárez-El Porvenir Highway. The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office in a press release notes the suspects murdered Ramírez and Medina in a house in Ciudad Juárez’s San Isidro neighborhood on Jan. 15.
Ciudad Juárez, which is located in Mexico’s Chihuahua state, is across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.
Members of Comité de la Diversidad Sexual de Chihuahua, a local LGBTQ rights group, and Chihuahua Gov. María Eugenia Campos Galván are among those who have expressed outrage over the women’s murders. Activists have also urged local and state authorities to investigate whether the murder was a hate crime based on Ramírez and Medina’s sexual orientation.
Local media reports said nine women — including Ramírez and Medina — were killed in Ciudad Juárez from Jan. 1-15.
