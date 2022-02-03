World
U.S. condemns so-called honor killing of trans Kurdish woman
Doski Azad’s brother shot her on Jan. 28
The U.S. has condemned the so-called honor killing of a transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Media reports indicate Doski Azad’s brother, Chakdar Azad, murdered her in Mangesh, a village in Duhok province, on Jan. 28.
Authorities in the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq say Chakdar Azad had been living in Europe for several years until he returned to the region in December. Chakdar Azad reportedly shot his sister twice in the head and chest.
Doski Azad was 23 and a make-up artist.
“The United States notes with concern media reports that Doski Azad, a resident of Duhok, was the victim of a so-called ‘honor’ killing,” said the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, on Thursday in a statement. “We categorically condemn this violence and the discrimination that is undoubtedly at the root of this crime. We ask the authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”
— U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USConGenErbil) February 3, 2022
The executive director of IraQueer, an organization that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ Iraqis, on Thursday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that Doski Azad was well-known among the region’s trans community.
IraQueer said Doski Azad’s relatives repeatedly threatened her because she was trans. IraQueer told the Blade that her brother killed her because, in their mind, she had “degraded the males in her family.”
“It’s really frustrating what has happened,” IraQueer told the Blade. “I’m really sad.”
Kurdish authorities have issued a warrant for Chakdar Azad’s arrest, but he has reportedly fled the region.
World
Iran reportedly executes two gay men for sodomy
Advocacy group says execution took place in Maragheh prison
Iran has reportedly executed two gay men who were convicted of sodomy.
The Associated Press cites a report the Human Rights Activists News Agency released on Sunday that says Mehrdad Karimpour and Farid Mohammadi were sentenced to death six years ago for “forced sexual intercourse between two men.” The Human Rights Activists News Agency notes Karimpour and Mohammadi were hanged at a prison in Maragheh, a city that is 310 miles northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.
Iran is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death.
The AP notes two men in Maragheh who were convicted of sodomy were executed last July.
The State Department last May condemned the murder of Ali Fazeli Monfared, whose relatives reportedly kidnapped and beheaded him after they learned he was gay. Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a few months later arrested a lesbian woman as she tried to enter Turkey.
Africa
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
Simon Lokodo passed away on Friday at a Geneva hospital
A former Uganda government minister who championed a bill that would have imposed the death penalty upon anyone found guilty of homosexuality has died.
Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo passed away at a Geneva hospital on Friday. The Uganda Human Rights Commission, of which Lokodo had been a member, announced his death.
“The commission will miss Hon. Fr. Simon Lokodo’s vast experience and exposure gained from working with both the legislative and the executive arms of government as well as his extensive social networks and lobbying skills,” it said in a press release.
Lokodo, 64, was previously a Catholic priest until then-Pope Benedict XVI excommunicated him in 2006.
President Yoweri Museveni in 2014 signed Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposed a life sentence upon anyone found guilty of repeated same-sex sexual act. The law was known as the “Kill the Gays” bill because it once contained a death penalty provision.
Lokodo in 2019 said the Ugandan government would reintroduce the “Kill the Gays” bill. A Museveni spokesperson later denied the claim.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations are already criminalized in Uganda.
“I do not have any ill words for Lokodo,” Frank Mugisha, executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, a Ugandan LGBTQ rights group, told the Washington Blade on Monday in an email. “However, I can say that it’s unfortunate that he spent his time as a government official persecuting and promoting hate against marginalized communities, being extremely conservative and homophobic.”
“What is ironic is at the time of his passing he was a commissioner in our national human rights institution,” added Mugisha.
World
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
Thalía Rodríguez killed in front of Tegucigalpa home on Jan. 10
Authorities in Honduras have arrested a suspected gang member in connection with the murder of a transgender activist.
Reportar sin Miedo, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Honduras, reported the Honduran National Police on Sunday announced agents with its Directorate of Investigations arrested a 28-year-old man for the Jan. 10 murder of Thalía Rodríguez in front of her home in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.
Rodríguez, 58, led Asociación Cozumel Trans, a Honduran trans rights group.
The Honduran National Police in their press release notes the man — known as “Karma” or “Fantasma” — is a member of MS-13.
Reportar sin Miedo reports a court last June issued a warrant for the man’s arrest on weapons charges.
Rodríguez’s murder, which took place 17 days before Vice President Kamala Harris and others attended Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration in Tegucigalpa, sparked outrage among activists in the Central American country. The U.S. Embassy in Honduras and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power are among those who condemned Rodríguez’s death.
U.S. condemns so-called honor killing of trans Kurdish woman
Human Rights Campaign’s ex-president sues over termination, alleges racial discrimination
GWU participates in ‘promising’ HIV vaccine study
Va. Senate committee tables anti-transgender student bill
Va. Senate committee approves bill to require parent notification of ‘sexually explicit materials’
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
Estate planning for the future of your home
Male same-gender couples have highest income: study
What to expect on LGBTQ issues if one of these Black women is named to Supreme Court
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Africa3 days ago
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
-
World6 days ago
Two arrested for lesbian couple’s murder, dismemberment in Mexico border city
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
President Biden joins Cher & others to honor Betty White
-
World4 days ago
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Estate planning for the future of your home
-
Books5 days ago
A fascinating tale of Paris and literature in early 20th century
-
National2 days ago
Male same-gender couples have highest income: study
-
homepage news1 day ago
What to expect on LGBTQ issues if one of these Black women is named to Supreme Court