Transgender man flees Honduras, seeks protection in U.S.
Washington Blade interviewed Jerlín last summer
A transgender man who the Washington Blade interviewed in Honduras last summer is now seeking refuge in the U.S.
Jerlín in a video message he sent to the Blade on Thursday from Piedras Negras, a Mexican border city that is across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas, said he and a small group of migrants left Honduras on Jan. 14.
Jerlín said police at the Guatemala-Honduras border “assaulted us, robbed us and took everything that we had brought with us.” Jerlín told the Blade that people in Guatemala did not help him and the other migrants with whom he was traveling because they were afraid of gangs and corrupt police officers.
“Passing through Guatemala was like passing through hell,” said Jerlín.
Jerlín said some of the migrants in the group who were from his community in Honduras later disappeared. Jerlín also told the Blade that people who he encountered demanded sex for food and water.
“It was also very hard crossing Mexico,” he said.
Jerlín said he arrived in Piedras Negras on Jan. 24.
He told the Blade that he had been sleeping along the riverbank and outside Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration office in Piedras Negras in the cold and the rain in the hopes he will receive a humanitarian visa. (The temperature in the city on Thursday was near freezing and Jerlín was wearing a coat, thick gloves and a hat in the video he sent to the Blade.)
“You cannot walk here because the drug cartels will kidnap you,” he said.
Jerlín on Wednesday sought to enter the U.S., but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials sent him back to Mexico under Title 42, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention rule that has closed the Southern border to most asylum seekers and migrants because of the pandemic. Jerlín is now living in a temporary migrant shelter the Transgender Law Center and Abdiel Echevarría-Cabán, a South Texas-based attorney who is also a human rights law and policy expert, helped him find, but it is unclear how long he can stay there.
The State Department currently urges American citizens to reconsider traveling to Coahuila state in which Piedras Negras is located because of “crime and kidnapping.”
Anti-LGBTQ violence commonplace in Honduras
Jerlín was a bus driver in San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ commercial capital, until gang members shot him three times in 2012 because he couldn’t pay the extortion money from which they demanded from him each month. Jerlín, his partner and their daughter subsequently fled to La Ceiba, a city on Honduras’ Caribbean coast that is about three hours east of San Pedro Sula.
Jerlín migrated to Mexico in January 2019, but returned to Honduras less than a month later because his partner was hospitalized. The couple and their daughter migrated to Mexico a year later and applied for a Mexican humanitarian visa.
Jerlín last July during an interview at the offices of Organización Pro Unión Ceibeña (Oprouce), a La Ceiba-based advocacy group, said he and his family were living in a migrant detention center in Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico that is roughly 20 miles from the country’s border with Guatemala. Jerlín said they decided to return to Honduras in May 2020 because they did not want their daughter to further endure the “inhumane” conditions in which they were living.
Someone shot at their house on July 10, 2020.
“Sometimes I think that it’s better that they kill you in your home country and not here where nobody knows you or feels compassion for anyone,” Jerlín told the Blade from Piedras Negras.
Jerlín fled Honduras four days after Thalía Rodríguez, a prominent trans activist, was murdered outside her home in Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power are among the dignitaries who attended Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration on Jan. 27.
Harris and other White House officials have acknowledged anti-LGBTQ violence is among the “root causes” of migration from Honduras and surrounding countries. The Biden administration has also told migrants not to travel to the U.S.
U.S. condemns so-called honor killing of trans Kurdish woman
Doski Azad’s brother shot her on Jan. 28
The U.S. has condemned the so-called honor killing of a transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Media reports indicate Doski Azad’s brother, Chakdar Azad, murdered her in Mangesh, a village in Duhok province, on Jan. 28.
Authorities in the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq say Chakdar Azad had been living in Europe for several years until he returned to the region in December. Chakdar Azad reportedly shot his sister twice in the head and chest.
Doski Azad was 23 and a make-up artist.
“The United States notes with concern media reports that Doski Azad, a resident of Duhok, was the victim of a so-called ‘honor’ killing,” said the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, on Thursday in a statement. “We categorically condemn this violence and the discrimination that is undoubtedly at the root of this crime. We ask the authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”
— U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USConGenErbil) February 3, 2022
The executive director of IraQueer, an organization that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ Iraqis, on Thursday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that Doski Azad was well-known among the region’s trans community.
IraQueer said Doski Azad’s relatives repeatedly threatened her because she was trans. IraQueer told the Blade that her brother killed her because, in their mind, she had “degraded the males in her family.”
“It’s really frustrating what has happened,” IraQueer told the Blade. “I’m really sad.”
Kurdish authorities have issued a warrant for Chakdar Azad’s arrest, but he has reportedly fled the region.
Iran reportedly executes two gay men for sodomy
Advocacy group says execution took place in Maragheh prison
Iran has reportedly executed two gay men who were convicted of sodomy.
The Associated Press cites a report the Human Rights Activists News Agency released on Sunday that says Mehrdad Karimpour and Farid Mohammadi were sentenced to death six years ago for “forced sexual intercourse between two men.” The Human Rights Activists News Agency notes Karimpour and Mohammadi were hanged at a prison in Maragheh, a city that is 310 miles northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.
Iran is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death.
The AP notes two men in Maragheh who were convicted of sodomy were executed last July.
The State Department last May condemned the murder of Ali Fazeli Monfared, whose relatives reportedly kidnapped and beheaded him after they learned he was gay. Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a few months later arrested a lesbian woman as she tried to enter Turkey.
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
Simon Lokodo passed away on Friday at a Geneva hospital
A former Uganda government minister who championed a bill that would have imposed the death penalty upon anyone found guilty of homosexuality has died.
Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo passed away at a Geneva hospital on Friday. The Uganda Human Rights Commission, of which Lokodo had been a member, announced his death.
“The commission will miss Hon. Fr. Simon Lokodo’s vast experience and exposure gained from working with both the legislative and the executive arms of government as well as his extensive social networks and lobbying skills,” it said in a press release.
Lokodo, 64, was previously a Catholic priest until then-Pope Benedict XVI excommunicated him in 2006.
President Yoweri Museveni in 2014 signed Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposed a life sentence upon anyone found guilty of repeated same-sex sexual act. The law was known as the “Kill the Gays” bill because it once contained a death penalty provision.
Lokodo in 2019 said the Ugandan government would reintroduce the “Kill the Gays” bill. A Museveni spokesperson later denied the claim.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations are already criminalized in Uganda.
“I do not have any ill words for Lokodo,” Frank Mugisha, executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, a Ugandan LGBTQ rights group, told the Washington Blade on Monday in an email. “However, I can say that it’s unfortunate that he spent his time as a government official persecuting and promoting hate against marginalized communities, being extremely conservative and homophobic.”
“What is ironic is at the time of his passing he was a commissioner in our national human rights institution,” added Mugisha.
