British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference
Boycott announced after prime minister backed trans-exclusive conversion therapy ban
The Washington Blade has confirmed the British government has cancelled a global LGBTQ rights conference it was to have hosted this summer.
The Safe to Be Me Conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1. Toby Usnik, the head of communications for the British Consulate General in New York, on Tuesday confirmed the conference has been cancelled.
The conference’s cancellation comes a day after Stonewall and dozens of other British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would not attend in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson, whose appointment Women and Equalities Minister Liz Truss announced last September, on Tuesday resigned.
“It is disappointing to see partners withdraw from an international conference focused on the fundamental human rights issues facing LGBT+ people around the world, and as a result it will not be possible to proceed with the Safe To Be Me Conference,” said a British government spokesperson on Wednesday in a statement.
“We remain committed to strengthening LGBT+ rights and freedoms and will continue to support human rights defenders globally and to influence and support countries on the path to decriminalization,” added the spokesperson. “The U.K. will continue to engage extensively with our international partners, and we will continue to use our position on the world stage to push for global change for LGBT+ people.”
British LGBTQ groups protest trans-exclusionary conversion therapy ban
Government conference to coincide with London Pride’s 50th anniversary
More than 80 LGBTQ rights groups, including Stonewall, will pull out of the U.K. government’s first global LGBTQ conference after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly decided to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban.
Johnson’s move was first reported by ITV News U.K. editor Paul Brand, who tweeted last week that legislation would cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans.” That was a reversal from a previous ITV report of a Downing Street briefing that said Johnson agreed to not move forward with legislation banning conversion practices, despite years of promises from the government. The fierce backlash to the move caused Johnson to change course.
However, the U-turn was not enough for LGBTQ campaigners, who announced Monday they would pull out of the U.K.’s first “Safe To Be Me” conference “due to the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy,” Stonewall said in a statement.
“We will only be able to participate if the prime minister reverts to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy,” it added.
Stonewall said it made the decision with a “heavy heart,” explaining the conference “should be a moment for redoubling efforts globally to improve LGBTQ+ people’s rights and experiences.” However, last week’s plan to scrap the conversion therapy ban and Johnson’s subsequent reversal — which “protects lesbian, gay and bi cis people, but leaves trans people, including trans children, at continued risk of abuse” — left it “with no choice but to withdraw our support,” the organization said.
“It is apparent that trans people have once again been sacrificed for political gain,” the statement added. “Commissioning a separate body of work to unpick something that has already been resolved many times the world over, can only be read as an attempt to kick the issue of protecting trans people into the long grass. This is callous and unacceptable.”
Over 80 LGBTQ rights groups in the U.K. supported Stonewall’s statement, including LGBT Foundation, Mermaids and the Scottish Trans Alliance, according to the Guardian.
“[The government’s] subsequent U-turn was an insulting attempt at compromise that excluded our trans, non-binary and gender-diverse community,” the LGBT Foundation tweeted. “To be clear, our rights cannot be conditional on political convenience or expediency.”
British government was abandoning conversion therapy ban, then changes course
ITV broke story on Thursday
The Tory-dominated government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite years of commitment to ban the practice of so-called conversion therapy, including by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Theresa May, had decided to abandon its pledge to do so.
Paul Brand, the U.K. editor for the British commercial media conglomerate ITV, in an exclusive story first published Thursday morning reported that according to a leaked document shared with ITV News, “the (prime minister) has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”
The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” briefing admits there will be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed,” Brand reported.
The document goes on to warn: “The LGBT sector will read this decision as a signal the government is uninterested in LGBT issues” and sets out how the fallout could be minimized.
Then hours later on Thursday Brand tweeted Johnson’s government abruptly changed course.
During last year’s Queen’s Speech in the State Opening of Parliament, a conversion therapy ban was announced, this after first being promised by the British government government in 2018.
The leaked document suggested the U-turn would be announced in this May’s Queen’s Speech, and that war in Ukraine could be used as justification.
“This will allow us to position the decision as prioritizing our legislative program, and reduces the risk of looking like we have singled out an LGBT issue,” it reads, according to ITV.
“Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalize our legislative program.”
ITV noted that British officials involved in drafting legislation to effect a ban had not yet been informed about the change of policy, including British Equalities Minister Liz Truss.
“While Liz is not ideologically committed to the legislation she is likely to be concerned about owning the new position, having personally committed to delivering the bill,” the document says.
Jayne Ozanne, an LGBTQ activist who quit the government’s since-disbanded LGBTQ+ Advisory Panel over its treatment of LGBTQ people, said in a statement to PinkNewsUK:
“The prime minister has shown scant regard for the lives of LGBT+ people in this callous decision, which leaves us with little option but to conclude that his word cannot be trusted.
This is by far the most significant betrayal of trust that the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in years and flies in the face of all the commitments that he, his ministers and other senior Tory MPs have made.
It is incredulous to believe that he has backtracked on such a promise, particularly given the clear evidence of significant harm to vulnerable LGBTQ+ people highlighted in his own government’s research.”
However, although as ITV reported and LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell pointed out, the Johnson government’s reversal stopped short of a full and meaningful policy as a proposal for a transgender conversion therapy ban will not be included in any legislative efforts this next parliamentary term.
The Govt does another u-turn. It will now ban LGB #ConversionTherapy but not #trans conversion therapy. Any conversion therapy ban that excludes trans people is not a ban on conversion therapy at all. Boris is pandering to transphobes. Totally unacceptable! #BanConversionTherapy https://t.co/dZQQCk4F2J— Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) March 31, 2022
Jamie Wallis becomes U.K.’s first transgender MP
Prime minister among those who applauded lawmaker
Jamie Wallis made history Wednesday, becoming the first member of the British Parliament to come out as transgender.
Wallis, a conservative representing Bridgend, Wales, released a statement announcing: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.”
“I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child,” Wallis, who will continue to use he/him/his pronouns, added.
The 37-year-old legislator confessed he “had no intention of ever sharing this,” imagining he “would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.” He “arrogantly assumed” he could be an MP and hid his identity until it became too much for him.
The announcement was praised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other politicians, commending Wallis for his bravery.
“Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you [Jamie Wallis] for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others,” Johnson tweeted. “The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.”
Hours before Wallis’ statement, Johnson made a “light-hearted joke” about trans people during a Tuesday night dinner among Tory MPs, BBC News reported.
“Good evening ladies and gentleman — or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth,” Johnson said, referring to Starmer’s decision not to answer whether a woman can have a penis.
In his statement, Wallis detailed a “close call” in 2020 where he said someone “blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members.” According to Wallis, that person wanted £50,000 ($65,650) to keep quiet, but the perpetrator later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.
“The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked,” Wallis said.
Wallis also said he was raped months ago after refusing to have sex with someone he met online who wouldn’t wear a condom.
“I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from,” he said.
“Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not ok,” Wallis said.
Wallis also crashed his car last November, he said, and fled the scene “because I was terrified.”
“I have PTSD and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear,” he said.
But Wallis was “reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide” at the dinner where Johnson reportedly made the joke. “Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself,” he added.
The Guardian reported that the prime minister was urged to apologize for his remarks.
“Actions speak louder than words,” said Ben Howlett, a former Conservative MP and chair of an independent LGBTQ commission. “Making a joke at the expense of trans people in private then saying that he supports trans people on social media raises more than an eyebrow. It needs to be called out and he should apologize.”
