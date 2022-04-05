British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference

The Tory-dominated government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite years of commitment to ban the practice of so-called conversion therapy, including by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Theresa May, had decided to abandon its pledge to do so.

Paul Brand, the U.K. editor for the British commercial media conglomerate ITV, in an exclusive story first published Thursday morning reported that according to a leaked document shared with ITV News, “the (prime minister) has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”

The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” briefing admits there will be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed,” Brand reported.

The document goes on to warn: “The LGBT sector will read this decision as a signal the government is uninterested in LGBT issues” and sets out how the fallout could be minimized.

Then hours later on Thursday Brand tweeted Johnson’s government abruptly changed course.

During last year’s Queen’s Speech in the State Opening of Parliament, a conversion therapy ban was announced, this after first being promised by the British government government in 2018.

The leaked document suggested the U-turn would be announced in this May’s Queen’s Speech, and that war in Ukraine could be used as justification.

“This will allow us to position the decision as prioritizing our legislative program, and reduces the risk of looking like we have singled out an LGBT issue,” it reads, according to ITV.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalize our legislative program.”

ITV noted that British officials involved in drafting legislation to effect a ban had not yet been informed about the change of policy, including British Equalities Minister Liz Truss.

“While Liz is not ideologically committed to the legislation she is likely to be concerned about owning the new position, having personally committed to delivering the bill,” the document says.

Jayne Ozanne, an LGBTQ activist who quit the government’s since-disbanded LGBTQ+ Advisory Panel over its treatment of LGBTQ people, said in a statement to PinkNewsUK:

“The prime minister has shown scant regard for the lives of LGBT+ people in this callous decision, which leaves us with little option but to conclude that his word cannot be trusted.

This is by far the most significant betrayal of trust that the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in years and flies in the face of all the commitments that he, his ministers and other senior Tory MPs have made.

It is incredulous to believe that he has backtracked on such a promise, particularly given the clear evidence of significant harm to vulnerable LGBTQ+ people highlighted in his own government’s research.”

However, although as ITV reported and LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell pointed out, the Johnson government’s reversal stopped short of a full and meaningful policy as a proposal for a transgender conversion therapy ban will not be included in any legislative efforts this next parliamentary term.