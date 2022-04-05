National
Ohio introduces its own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
“Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay bill is an insidious attempt to chill & censor free speech in classrooms- lawmakers are trying to erase LGBTQ+ people”
Ohio lawmakers Monday introduced the state’s version of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would limit how sexual orientation and gender identity are taught in schools.
H.B. 616, introduced by Republican state Reps. Mike Loychik and Jean Schmidt, would ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3, applying to all public schools and most private schools. Older grades can discuss the issues, but the material would have to be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
For violating the bill, educators could face suspension while schools face the loss of state funds.
In addition, the legislation bans other “divise concepts,” like the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory and “any other concept that the state board of education defines as divisive or inherently racist.”
The proposal follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and allows parents to sue schools or teachers. Last week, the legislation received a challenge in court, with LGBTQ+ rights groups Equality Florida and Family Equality filing a lawsuit against the law.
LGBTQ+ advocates in Ohio noted the similarities between Ohio’s measure and the one that passed in Florida, calling the legislation “Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay” bill. Statewide LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Ohio deemed the bill is “more dangerous” than Florida’s, calling it “more broad and vague.”
“Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay bill is yet another incidious attempt to chill and censor free speech in the classroom. Lawmakers are effectively trying to erase LGBTQ+ people and skew history in their favor,” said Alana Jochum, the group’s executive director. “Attacks like these are a product of a small minority of people pushing their agenda to dismantle diversity at all costs – and in the process putting educators and families in jeopardy for political gain.”
Loychik touted his legislation in a press release, saying the bill “promotes free and fair discussion.”
Schmidt added: “The classroom is a place that seeks answers for our children without political activism. Parents deserve and should be provided a say in what is taught to their children in schools. The intent of this bill is to provide them with the tools to be able to see what their child is being taught.”
However, Equality Ohio said it would erase an already marginalized group of people and “deeply harm” the more than 30% of LGBTQ+ adults who are raising kids in Ohio.
The Ohio Education Association (OEA), one of Ohio’s largest groups representing educators, also denounced the bill.
“Why would Ohio want to follow in Florida’s footsteps after it forced a showdown with Disney, one of the state’s biggest employers?” said Scott DiMauro, OEA’s president. “HB 616 is exactly the kind of legislation that could send Intel and other major employers running, hurting our students’ future job prospects for decades to come.”
DiMauro was referring to Intel’s January announcement that it would invest billions and build two new “leading-edge” chip factories in Ohio.
“These politicians are continuing to use race and sexual orientation as wedge issues to score cheap political points, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” DiMauro added.
Federal Government
LGBTQ immigrant groups welcome decision to terminate Title 42
So-called Remain in Mexico policy remains in place
LGBTQ immigrant rights groups have welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to terminate a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule that closed the Southern border to most asylum seekers and migrants because of the pandemic.
“It’s about time,” Immigration Equality Executive Director Aaron Morris told the Washington Blade on Monday during a telephone interview. “This was a policy that was difficult to justify during the worst parts of the pandemic.”
The CDC in March 2020 implemented Title 42 in response to the pandemic.
Morris described Title 42 as “the brainchild of Stephen Miller long before COVID-19 even existed” and a “sort of obscure public health law to exclude people from coming to the United States.” Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday formally announced Title 42 will end on May 23.
“Ending the use of Title 42, a racist and harmful policy that was enacted by Trump is a right step for many asylum seekers, especially Black LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers that have been denied entry at the U.S.-Mexico border,” Oluchi Omeoga, co-director of the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, told the Blade on Monday in a statement.
ORAM (Organization of Refuge, Asylum and Migration) Executive Director Steve Roth echoed Omeoga and Morris.
“ORAM is thrilled to see the long-overdue overturning of Title 42, a policy that put asylum seekers in harm’s way in border towns and prevented them from seeking safety in the United States,” Roth told the Blade. “We hope the removal of this policy will speed up the processing of asylum seekers — particularly members of the LGBTIQ community and other vulnerable groups.”
Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents the border city of El Paso, also welcomed the end of Title 42.
“The use of Title 42, introduced by the Trump administration, effectively eliminated access to legal asylum in our country,” said the Texas Democrat in a statement on March 31, the day before Mayorkas made his announcement. “I have been calling for an end to Title 42 since it began and I am hopeful that the Biden administration will soon rescind it.”
U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is among the other lawmakers who have also praised the end of Title 42. U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) and others have expressed concerns.
“We are concerned that DHS has not adequately prepared and developed a plan to ensure the safety of migrants, officers and our communities post-Title 42,” said Sinema and Cornyn in a letter they sent to Mayorkas on March 31. “To date, we have not seen sufficient steps to avoid a humanitarian and security crisis. Consistent coordination and communication with state and local governments along the border, including small communities, is one necessary element in a successful strategy to secure the border, protect border communities and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”
The Republican attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri on Sunday filed a federal lawsuit to block Title 42’s termination.
‘Remain in Mexico’ policy remains in place
The Biden administration has sought to end the Migrant Protection Protocols program that forces asylum seekers to pursue their cases in Mexico, but Morris and others with whom the Blade spoke noted MPP remains in place.
“Ending Title 42 is a step in the right direction, yet at the border we are still concerned about the negative impact MPP reinstatement has upon immigrants who are still returned to Mexico to wait for their hearings,” said Abdiel Echevarría-Cabán, a South Texas-based immigration attorney who is also a human rights law and policy expert.
The State Department currently advises Americans not to “travel to” or to “reconsider travel” to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California — which all border the U.S. — because of “crime and kidnapping.”
Blanca Navarrete is the director of Derechos Humanos Integrales en Acción (DHIA), a group that runs Casa D’Colores, a safe house for LGBTQ asylum seekers and migrants in Ciudad Juárez, which is across the Rio Grande from El Paso.
Navarette on Monday told the Blade during a telephone interview that Ciudad Juárez and other Mexican border cities remain dangerous for migrants who are at increased risk to be kidnapped, robbed, raped and trafficked. Jerlín, a transgender man who fled Honduras earlier this year, told the Blade in February before he received a humanitarian visa to enter the U.S. that he was afraid to stay in Piedras Negras, a Mexican border city that is across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas, because “drug cartels will kidnap you.”
“The end of Title 42 does not mean the border is going to be open,” said Navarette.
“Title 42 is only the bottom of the egregious and plenty harmful policy that happens within our broken immigration system,” stressed Omeoga. “BLMP envisions a world where no one is forced to give up their homeland, where all Black LGBTQIA+ people are free and liberated, a world where all Black people and our loved ones have housing, bodily autonomy, health and the ability to move and travel freely and with dignity, free of criminalization, anti-Black racism, misogyny and all forms of transphobia and homophobia.”
Deborah, a national organizer for the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, in a statement to the Blade described the termination of Title 42 as “the right decision,” but added “for many people who have been turned away from the border to face an uncertain fate, it was too little too late.”
“The administration can restore the right to seek asylum without reactionary removals, detention, ankle monitors and other forms of surveillance and criminalization,” said Deborah. “The Biden administration has to understand that we don’t need a $527 million ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) surveillance program. We need safe, equitable paths for migration.”
Escobar in her statement also reiterated her calls to reform the U.S. immigration system.
“Addressing immigration exclusively at our nation’s borders represents a failure of vision and policy,” she said. “Outdated policies and processes harm migrants and asylum-seekers, waste millions of dollars annually, misuse law enforcement personnel and do not make us more ‘secure.’ Now is the time to reform an outdated and inhumane system, and I urge the administration and Congress to implement changes I have championed.”
“Our country can and must do better,” added Escobar.
Florida
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
The 17-year-old junior and president of the WPHS Queer Student Union was lauded by several notable LGBTQ+ activists and allies
Student organizer and activist Will Larkins decided that since LGBTQ American history is not taught in Florida’s public schools, he took it upon himself to explain the events of the Stonewall Uprising to his 4th period U.S. history class at Winter Park High School.
Although Larkins’ lesson was only, in his words, a 5 minute PowerPoint presentation for the history class of which he posted an excerpt on Twitter, there was a resulting torrent of hateful comments some of which took aim at the fact that Larkins gave his PowerPoint presentation in a rather fetching red dress.
LGBTQ American history is not taught in Floridas public schools, so I took it upon myself to explain the events of the Stonewall Uprising to my 4th period US history class. #SayGayAnyway pic.twitter.com/A73TKPlWXF— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 3, 2022
In response to the abusive comments, Larkins tweeted:
I’m a 17 year old highschool junior teaching a historical event to my classmates. We have learned much more intense history in this class. How are y’all calling me a groomer and a pedo rn. Stop sexualizing and harassing minors like me.— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 3, 2022
The actions that the 17-year-old junior and president of the WPHS Queer Student Union took to educate his fellow students was lauded by several notable LGBTQ+ activists and allies including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and co-founder of the “March For Our Lives” movement David Hogg; Brandon J. Wolf, Press Secretary for Equality Florida; Janessa Goldbeck, the CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation; and countless hundreds of others.
There’s a lot of hateful people in these comments who have never met or talked to 17 year old Will.— David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 4, 2022
I support you will as do thousands, please do not give up.
Nice job!!— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) April 4, 2022
Proud of you!— Janessa Goldbeck (@jgoldbeck) April 4, 2022
Larkins answered critics who questioned his choice of wardrobe tweeting:
A lot of people in the comments are asking why i “had to wear a dress”— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 4, 2022
The answer is, because I wanted to. https://t.co/9VQzTTMTTQ pic.twitter.com/5sngGuB8xM
The White House
LGBTQ Ukrainians rally at White House
Co-founder of group who fled Kyiv among speakers
A group of LGBTQ Ukrainians and their supporters held a rally in front of the White House on Sunday.
Helen Globa, co-founder of Tergo, a support group for parents and friends of LGBTQ Ukrainians, and Human Rights Campaign Global Partnerships Director Jean Freedberg are among those who spoke at the rally that QUA – LGBTQ Ukrainians in America organized.
Rally organizers called for the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status for LGBTQ Ukrainians who are able to travel to the U.S. and more military support for Ukraine, among other things.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month announced Ukrainians who “have continuously resided in the United States since” March 1 are eligible for TPS.
“Individuals who attempt to travel to the United States after March 1, 2022 will not be eligible for TPS,” he noted.
The rally took place less than six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Globa on March 2 fled her apartment in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha with the help of her son, Bogdan Globa. They, along with Bogdan Globa’s husband, Harmilee Cousin, reunited in Paris two days later and then flew to New York.
Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of killing civilians as they withdrew from Bucha. Videos and photographs that have emerged from the Kyiv suburb show dead bodies with their hands tied behind their back and other signs of torture.
