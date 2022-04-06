World
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group
José Antonio Kast is president of Political Network for Values
A Hungary-based group that opposes LGBTQ rights around the world has named a former Chilean congressman and far-right presidential candidate as its next president.
The Political Network for Values on March 29 announced José Antonio Kast as its next president. The announcement notes Kast succeeds former Hungarian Family Minister Katalin Novák, who is the country’s current president.
“José Antonio Kast is a consolidated reference for politicians and civic activists in Latin America for his consistent performance over two decades in the defense and promotion of human dignity, life, family and fundamental freedoms,” reads the announcement. “His consistent, courageous and firm position has also earned him the active opposition of radical political and pressure groups.”
Kast, a prominent opponent of abortion and marriage rights for same-sex couples, was a member of the Chilean House of Representatives from 2002-2014.
President Gabriel Boric defeated Kast in the second round of Chile’s presidential election that took place on Dec. 19, 2021. Boric, a vocal LGBTQ rights supporter, took office on March 11, a day after Chile’s marriage equality law took effect.
The Political Network for Values, among other things, backs CitizenGo, an anti-LGBTQ group in Spain that brought its “Liberty Bus” campaign to Chile in 2017. Rolando Jiménez, the long-time director of Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh), a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, on Wednesday noted to the Washington Blade that Kast supports CitizenGo and welcomed it to the South American country.
“It does not surprise me at all that Kast receives funding from far-right groups and foundations with ecclesiastical ties to Europe and the U.S. that have as an agenda to block advances in LGBT human rights and gender equality,” said Jiménez.
Andrés Ignacio Rivera Duarte, a transgender activist who lives in Santiago, the Chilean capital, echoed Jiménez.
“Kast has to remain relevant one way or another and make his power known,” Rivera told the Blade on Wednesday. “His platform is now recognized for his nefarious actions, his human rights violations and statements against LGBTIQA+ sexual diversity.”
“This appointment is, without a doubt, an invitation to we human rights defenders to continue educating, sensitizing, strengthening spaces and opening spaces (that guarantee) dignity,” added Rivera.
USAID, PEPFAR deliver 18 million antiretroviral drug doses to Ukraine
NGO in war-torn country received shipment
The U.S. Agency for International Development and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief on Wednesday announced they delivered more than 18 million doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power posted a picture of the shipment on Twitter. She said it is “part of a broader U.S. effort to maintain continuity of life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses during Russia’s war.”
NEW: Through our partners, @USAID & @PEPFAR have delivered 18+ million doses of antiretroviral drugs to people living w/ HIV in Ukraine—part of a broader US effort to maintain continuity of life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses during Russia’s war. pic.twitter.com/fitQK8kAZl
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) April 6, 2022
A USAID spokesperson told the Washington Blade that “USAID delivered the PEPFAR-funded antiretroviral drugs to a Ukrainian non-profit organization that provides health services to people living with HIV.”
“The organization is distributing the antiretroviral drugs to different regions within Ukraine based on need and logistical feasibility,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson did not identify the Ukrainian organization that received the drugs.
British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference
Boycott announced after prime minister backed trans-exclusive conversion therapy ban
The Washington Blade has confirmed the British government has cancelled a global LGBTQ rights conference it was to have hosted this summer.
The Safe to Be Me Conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1. Toby Usnik, the head of communications for the British Consulate General in New York, on Tuesday confirmed the conference has been cancelled.
The conference’s cancellation comes a day after Stonewall and dozens of other British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would not attend in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson, whose appointment Women and Equalities Minister Liz Truss announced last September, on Tuesday resigned.
“It is disappointing to see partners withdraw from an international conference focused on the fundamental human rights issues facing LGBT+ people around the world, and as a result it will not be possible to proceed with the Safe To Be Me Conference,” said a British government spokesperson on Wednesday in a statement.
“We remain committed to strengthening LGBT+ rights and freedoms and will continue to support human rights defenders globally and to influence and support countries on the path to decriminalization,” added the spokesperson. “The U.K. will continue to engage extensively with our international partners, and we will continue to use our position on the world stage to push for global change for LGBT+ people.”
British LGBTQ groups protest trans-exclusionary conversion therapy ban
Government conference to coincide with London Pride’s 50th anniversary
More than 80 LGBTQ rights groups, including Stonewall, will pull out of the U.K. government’s first global LGBTQ conference after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly decided to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban.
Johnson’s move was first reported by ITV News U.K. editor Paul Brand, who tweeted last week that legislation would cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans.” That was a reversal from a previous ITV report of a Downing Street briefing that said Johnson agreed to not move forward with legislation banning conversion practices, despite years of promises from the government. The fierce backlash to the move caused Johnson to change course.
However, the U-turn was not enough for LGBTQ campaigners, who announced Monday they would pull out of the U.K.’s first “Safe To Be Me” conference “due to the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy,” Stonewall said in a statement.
“We will only be able to participate if the prime minister reverts to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy,” it added.
Stonewall said it made the decision with a “heavy heart,” explaining the conference “should be a moment for redoubling efforts globally to improve LGBTQ+ people’s rights and experiences.” However, last week’s plan to scrap the conversion therapy ban and Johnson’s subsequent reversal — which “protects lesbian, gay and bi cis people, but leaves trans people, including trans children, at continued risk of abuse” — left it “with no choice but to withdraw our support,” the organization said.
“It is apparent that trans people have once again been sacrificed for political gain,” the statement added. “Commissioning a separate body of work to unpick something that has already been resolved many times the world over, can only be read as an attempt to kick the issue of protecting trans people into the long grass. This is callous and unacceptable.”
Over 80 LGBTQ rights groups in the U.K. supported Stonewall’s statement, including LGBT Foundation, Mermaids and the Scottish Trans Alliance, according to the Guardian.
“[The government’s] subsequent U-turn was an insulting attempt at compromise that excluded our trans, non-binary and gender-diverse community,” the LGBT Foundation tweeted. “To be clear, our rights cannot be conditional on political convenience or expediency.”
