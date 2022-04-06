Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group

A Hungary-based group that opposes LGBTQ rights around the world has named a former Chilean congressman and far-right presidential candidate as its next president.

The Political Network for Values on March 29 announced José Antonio Kast as its next president. The announcement notes Kast succeeds former Hungarian Family Minister Katalin Novák, who is the country’s current president.

“José Antonio Kast is a consolidated reference for politicians and civic activists in Latin America for his consistent performance over two decades in the defense and promotion of human dignity, life, family and fundamental freedoms,” reads the announcement. “His consistent, courageous and firm position has also earned him the active opposition of radical political and pressure groups.”

Kast, a prominent opponent of abortion and marriage rights for same-sex couples, was a member of the Chilean House of Representatives from 2002-2014.

President Gabriel Boric defeated Kast in the second round of Chile’s presidential election that took place on Dec. 19, 2021. Boric, a vocal LGBTQ rights supporter, took office on March 11, a day after Chile’s marriage equality law took effect.

The Political Network for Values, among other things, backs CitizenGo, an anti-LGBTQ group in Spain that brought its “Liberty Bus” campaign to Chile in 2017. Rolando Jiménez, the long-time director of Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh), a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, on Wednesday noted to the Washington Blade that Kast supports CitizenGo and welcomed it to the South American country.

“It does not surprise me at all that Kast receives funding from far-right groups and foundations with ecclesiastical ties to Europe and the U.S. that have as an agenda to block advances in LGBT human rights and gender equality,” said Jiménez.

Andrés Ignacio Rivera Duarte, a transgender activist who lives in Santiago, the Chilean capital, echoed Jiménez.

“Kast has to remain relevant one way or another and make his power known,” Rivera told the Blade on Wednesday. “His platform is now recognized for his nefarious actions, his human rights violations and statements against LGBTIQA+ sexual diversity.”

“This appointment is, without a doubt, an invitation to we human rights defenders to continue educating, sensitizing, strengthening spaces and opening spaces (that guarantee) dignity,” added Rivera.