World
USAID, PEPFAR deliver 18 million antiretroviral drug doses to Ukraine
NGO in war-torn country received shipment
The U.S. Agency for International Development and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief on Wednesday announced they delivered more than 18 million doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power posted a picture of the shipment on Twitter. She said it is “part of a broader U.S. effort to maintain continuity of life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses during Russia’s war.”
NEW: Through our partners, @USAID & @PEPFAR have delivered 18+ million doses of antiretroviral drugs to people living w/ HIV in Ukraine—part of a broader US effort to maintain continuity of life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses during Russia’s war. pic.twitter.com/fitQK8kAZl
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) April 6, 2022
A USAID spokesperson told the Washington Blade that “USAID delivered the PEPFAR-funded antiretroviral drugs to a Ukrainian non-profit organization that provides health services to people living with HIV.”
“The organization is distributing the antiretroviral drugs to different regions within Ukraine based on need and logistical feasibility,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson did not identify the Ukrainian organization that received the drugs.
United Kingdom
British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference
Boycott announced after prime minister backed trans-exclusive conversion therapy ban
The Washington Blade has confirmed the British government has cancelled a global LGBTQ rights conference it was to have hosted this summer.
The Safe to Be Me Conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1. Toby Usnik, the head of communications for the British Consulate General in New York, on Tuesday confirmed the conference has been cancelled.
The conference’s cancellation comes a day after Stonewall and dozens of other British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would not attend in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson, whose appointment Women and Equalities Minister Liz Truss announced last September, on Tuesday resigned.
“It is disappointing to see partners withdraw from an international conference focused on the fundamental human rights issues facing LGBT+ people around the world, and as a result it will not be possible to proceed with the Safe To Be Me Conference,” said a British government spokesperson on Wednesday in a statement.
“We remain committed to strengthening LGBT+ rights and freedoms and will continue to support human rights defenders globally and to influence and support countries on the path to decriminalization,” added the spokesperson. “The U.K. will continue to engage extensively with our international partners, and we will continue to use our position on the world stage to push for global change for LGBT+ people.”
United Kingdom
British LGBTQ groups protest trans-exclusionary conversion therapy ban
Government conference to coincide with London Pride’s 50th anniversary
More than 80 LGBTQ rights groups, including Stonewall, will pull out of the U.K. government’s first global LGBTQ conference after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly decided to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban.
Johnson’s move was first reported by ITV News U.K. editor Paul Brand, who tweeted last week that legislation would cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans.” That was a reversal from a previous ITV report of a Downing Street briefing that said Johnson agreed to not move forward with legislation banning conversion practices, despite years of promises from the government. The fierce backlash to the move caused Johnson to change course.
However, the U-turn was not enough for LGBTQ campaigners, who announced Monday they would pull out of the U.K.’s first “Safe To Be Me” conference “due to the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy,” Stonewall said in a statement.
“We will only be able to participate if the prime minister reverts to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy,” it added.
Stonewall said it made the decision with a “heavy heart,” explaining the conference “should be a moment for redoubling efforts globally to improve LGBTQ+ people’s rights and experiences.” However, last week’s plan to scrap the conversion therapy ban and Johnson’s subsequent reversal — which “protects lesbian, gay and bi cis people, but leaves trans people, including trans children, at continued risk of abuse” — left it “with no choice but to withdraw our support,” the organization said.
“It is apparent that trans people have once again been sacrificed for political gain,” the statement added. “Commissioning a separate body of work to unpick something that has already been resolved many times the world over, can only be read as an attempt to kick the issue of protecting trans people into the long grass. This is callous and unacceptable.”
Over 80 LGBTQ rights groups in the U.K. supported Stonewall’s statement, including LGBT Foundation, Mermaids and the Scottish Trans Alliance, according to the Guardian.
“[The government’s] subsequent U-turn was an insulting attempt at compromise that excluded our trans, non-binary and gender-diverse community,” the LGBT Foundation tweeted. “To be clear, our rights cannot be conditional on political convenience or expediency.”
World
Six LGBTQ men killed in Medellín since beginning of year
Several victims found tied up
The murders of at least six LGBTQ men in Colombia’s second largest city since the beginning of the year have sparked concern among advocacy groups.
Hernán Macías López, 30, was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel room in downtown Medellín on March 30. El Espectador, a Colombian newspaper, reported authorities found Macías tied up with signs of strangulation.
Juan Danilo Bedoya Román’s mother on March 15 found him dead in his bedroom in their home in Las Estancias, a neighborhood in Medellín’s Comuna 8. Media reports indicate Bedoya, 30, was partially undressed and his feet and hands were tied up when his mother discovered his body.
Sahmir Javier González Sarmiento’s friend on Feb. 15 found him dead in an apartment in Las Acacias, a neighborhood in Medellín’s Comuna 11. Authorities said the 28-year-old’s legs and hands were tied with a belt and a sheet.
EgoCity, an LGBTQ magazine, reported relatives on Jan. 27 found Juan David López Álzate’s body inside an apartment in Antonio Nariño, a neighborhood in Medellín’s Comuna 13. Other media reports indicate the 31-year-old was strangled with a belt and was found tied up.
A 36-year-old man who was attacked in downtown Medellín on Feb. 15 survived.
“The victim was stabbed,” reported EgoCity. “He recovered from his injuries after he was brought to a clinic.”
A source in Medellín on Monday told the Washington Blade authorities have described the murders as “isolated events.”
“They have the same pattern,” said the source. “One has to think that they are serial killings and in different neighborhoods in the city.”
Caribe Afirmativo, a Colombian LGBTQ rights group, on April 1 in a series of tweets noted it has confirmed six gay men have been killed in Medellín since the beginning of the year, and each of them “have similar circumstances.”
“It is important that authorities during the investigation do not revictimize the affected LGBTQ community and stigmatize the use of social media to meet and have encounters with other people,” said Caribe Afirmativo.
📌Es importante que las autoridades durante la investigación no revictimicen a la población LGBTI afectada y tampoco estigmaticen el uso de las redes sociales para conocer y tener encuentros con otras personas.
Lee más:
➡️https://t.co/eEbesvZf2f pic.twitter.com/lPipUDPVVq
— Caribe Afirmativo (@Caribeafirmativ) April 1, 2022
Medellín Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle on Monday urged the office of Colombia’s attorney general and other officials to thoroughly investigate the murders that he described as “very concerning.”
The Blade will update this story with additional details when they become available.
