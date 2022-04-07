Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court

In a historic session presided over by the first Black female vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, the U.S. Senate voted 53-47 in favor of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination as the first Black woman associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The White House noted that Jackson joined President Biden and other senior White House staff in the Roosevelt Room to watch the results of the Senate vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the president, the vice president and Jackson will deliver remarks at the White House on the Senate’s historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson’s nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

“Today’s vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by a bipartisan Senate is an important Constitutional and cultural step. PFLAG families know all too well that when our courts reflect the makeup of the nation, the chances for all of us to benefit from equal protections improve, no matter our race, our genders, or where we’re from. For all the Black and brown kids who dream of one day reaching the highest levels of law or government, those dreams got a little closer. Congratulations to Justice Brown Jackson,” said PFLAG National Executive Director Brian K. Bond.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a pivotal step toward a Supreme Court that reflects our nation’s diversity. This is a moment of celebration, as an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the high court for the first time in history,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang.

“Throughout her confirmation process, Judge Jackson has demonstrated exactly why President Biden nominated her to serve a lifetime appointment on the court. She showed the country her deep respect for and knowledge of the Constitution, her commitment to equal justice and her unwavering fair-mindedness. And she showed young people across the country that no dream is too big, and no obstacle is too high,” he added.

“Judge Jackson’s presence on the high bench will inspire generations of Americans to come.”