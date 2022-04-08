Virginia
Youngkin signs bill to require parent notification of ‘sexually explicit materials’
Advocates fear Va. Republican efforts to limit student access to LGBTQ materials
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday signed into law a bill that requires school boards to notify parents about “sexually explicit materials” in the classroom.
State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico County) introduced Senate Bill 656 that does not specifically define what “sexually explicit content” is.
The measure “requires the (Virginia) Department of Education to develop no later than July 31, 2022, model policies and each local school board to adopt no later than January 1, 2023, policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and include information, guidance, procedures and standards relating to (i) ensuring parental notification; (ii) directly identifying the specific instructional material and sexually explicit subjects; and (iii) permitting the parent of any student to review instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and provide, as an alternative, non-explicit instructional material and related academic activities to any student whose parent so requests.”
“The bill provides that the local school board policies shall be consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the department,” reads SB 656. “The bill states that the provisions of the bill shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”
Youngkin took office in January, and Republicans regained control of the Virginia House of Delegates last November. Democrats maintain control of the Virginia Senate by a 21-19 margin.
LGBTQ activists and their allies in the wake of last fall’s election expressed concern that Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House would try to limit public school students’ access to LGBTQ-specific information.
Anti-transgender student bill dies in Va. House committee
Senate panel tabled identical measure last week
A Virginia House of Delegates committee on Wednesday killed a bill that would have eliminated the requirement that school districts must implement the state Department of Education’s transgender and non-binary student guidelines.
The House Education Committee by an 11-11 vote margin tabled House Bill 988 that state Del. Scott Wyatt (R-Hanover County) introduced. State Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield County) is the only Republican who voted against the measure.
“HB 988, which would have removed the requirement for school boards to adopt model policies protecting trans and non-binary students, failed to report out of committee,” tweeted Equality Virginia. “988 is dead!”
The Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee last week tabled an identical bill that state Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell County) introduced.
