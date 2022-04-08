Youngkin signs bill to require parent notification of ‘sexually explicit materials’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday signed into law a bill that requires school boards to notify parents about “sexually explicit materials” in the classroom.

State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico County) introduced Senate Bill 656 that does not specifically define what “sexually explicit content” is.

The measure “requires the (Virginia) Department of Education to develop no later than July 31, 2022, model policies and each local school board to adopt no later than January 1, 2023, policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and include information, guidance, procedures and standards relating to (i) ensuring parental notification; (ii) directly identifying the specific instructional material and sexually explicit subjects; and (iii) permitting the parent of any student to review instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and provide, as an alternative, non-explicit instructional material and related academic activities to any student whose parent so requests.”

“The bill provides that the local school board policies shall be consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the department,” reads SB 656. “The bill states that the provisions of the bill shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”

Youngkin took office in January, and Republicans regained control of the Virginia House of Delegates last November. Democrats maintain control of the Virginia Senate by a 21-19 margin.

LGBTQ activists and their allies in the wake of last fall’s election expressed concern that Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House would try to limit public school students’ access to LGBTQ-specific information.