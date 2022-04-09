D.C.’s the gayest city of them all

I guess you can call this another part of my forever series on how much I loathe Republicans. And now, with Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis having signed the wicked “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, I guess I just have some more to say on the matter.

But it looks like everyone, everywhere has more to say on the matter. It’s also got me thinking. Florida. Nice enough, sure. I love Key West. I’ve had fun in Fort Lauderdale. I’ve even been to Gay Days at Disney, but that was a while ago. And sure I’ll go back to vacation, barring any further anti-gay laws I suppose. But could I ever move to a red state? You know, pack everything up and relocate? I don’t know.

There was a graph circulating on social media this week from the Williams Institute, a UCLA public policy think tank specializing in sexuality and gender. The graph showed social acceptance of LGB people (note this graph did not include the T) by state, including D.C. Bringing up the bottom, well below the national average, were your bastions of rightwing thought and deserts of dentistry West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. You could probably guess the top tier, too — Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts. But sitting far ahead of even those was our little D.C. We were, like, way ahead. We’re the gayest city out there. Granted, being a sort of city-state without any benefits of an actual state (column for another time), we sit alone in many ways. And if you plucked out New York City, San Francisco, and even New Orleans or Houston, the race for the top spot in the graph of gay might be a bit tighter.

So, in short, why live anywhere else? If not D.C. or New York, why would you bother with a state like Florida? Granted, politics aren’t forever, and they do have some low taxes. But lord, right now, they just don’t even want to talk about you, there in Florida and other similarly hot places. Even Texas and their closet-case of a Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is promising similar legislation in the Lone Star State. So, could you ever really live there? And if you ask me these rightwing fever dreams don’t show signs of breaking anytime soon.

On this topic, Eric Adams, the newish, bold and brash mayor of New York openly pleaded with gays and lesbians to leave Florida. The mayor’s office has even purchased digital billboard ads in Florida markets encouraging folks move and “come to the city where you can say whatever you want,” that in direct reference to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He added at a news conference that this “political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable.” He went on to say that, “we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida: ‘We want you here in New York.’”

We’ve long been a political football. Some of us, maybe even including me, thought that after marriage equality and enough cousins coming to gay weddings, this would have subsided somewhat. And in some way it has.

But the fringe right will always find new bows and ribbons to wrap us all up in some new version of threatening. Remember, that graph I described above did not include the “T” in LGBT. They seem to be the target at present. But as I sit at my desk and finish up this column, in comfortable Adams Morgan, where I’m a mere 1,000 feet from three gay bars, I wonder if I have it too good. But I also wonder, if you’re tired of being kicked around, why not land somewhere else and have it too good for once.

Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.