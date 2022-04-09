Real Estate
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
With remote work, why not log on from a resort town?
Full disclosure: I am a native Delawarian and as such I have an immense love for all things coastal Delaware. From the beaches to the small quaint towns – to the insanely low property taxes and of course let us not forget the tax-free shopping.
The time is now! As we are rounding another COVID turn, so many of us have begun a new normal of working from home and for most of us where that home is located can be flexible. Often we think of the Delaware beaches or other nearby vacation spots as just that — for vacation. Given our new reality of flexible work schedules we can explore a more permanent idea of living where we would normally vacation.
Looking short term, there is the ability to use the home for personal enjoyment. If you are currently working from home for the foreseeable future, you can now make those fun Rehoboth trips a year-round experience. If you are on the fence about your role being permanently remote based, I am here to tell you of a few “get out of jail free” cards that you can play.
Everywhere you turn the real estate market is going insane and the rental market, especially vacation rentals, is also bursting at the seams. The ability to rent a second home in a desirable area such as Delaware or the Maryland beaches will always be there. Think to yourself how many times you personally or someone you know has mentioned spending a week or just a short weekend in Rehoboth or Bethany Beach to get away from the city. Rentals in secondary markets are always in demand and are in demand year round. These markets have changed – similar to reporting to your office. If the hammer comes down and you must head back into the office, the ability to turn your mostly “fun” second home into an income producing asset is easily done by a flip of the switch.
In order to make this dream of second home owning a reality you’ll need a few items in place to do so:
• An idea of which town you prefer to be in – again think of a personal but also business related location in case you turn this into an income producing rental.
• A price point: What can you comfortably afford without renting the second home out? Speak with a lender to discuss what your rates would look like as second home rates are a bit higher than that of primary residences.
• Obviously a killer real estate agent that understands the secondary markets like Delaware beaches but also operates like a city boy (aka me).
Delaware, in particular, is a great secondary market to purchase in due to its extremely low property taxes that make the overhead far less than nearby Ocean City, Md., for example. If we look at the numbers and compare a $450,000 two-bedroom, two-bath, 800-square-foot condo here in D.C. to a condo with the same stats in Rehoboth Beach, in property taxes alone you will pay around $225/month in D.C. whereas in Delaware you will pay around $70/mo. That is a significant price difference just in taxes.
The time is now to make your second home a reality. Why not make a change in your life that will reduce the level of stress you feel and help mellow out your otherwise stressful career and life in general? You’ll thank me later.
Justin Noble is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware and splits his time between D.C. and Bethany Beach, Del. Reach him at 202-503-4243, 302-897-7499, or [email protected].
Tips for buyers and sellers in spring market
Price it right, spruce it up, and do your research
All across the country, spring has sprung — and the real estate market is no exception. For the last couple of years, the housing market has been booming. That trend is generally expected to continue into spring of 2022, although as mortgage rates rise, buyers facing higher borrowing costs may be more inclined to step back from the market, or otherwise tighten their budgets. This may eventually lead to a more moderate market, although time will ultimately tell.
If you’re considering selling your home, in this market, you would be hard-pressed to find a “bad” time to do so. Even in a great market, however, there are prime times to sell – and spring is certainly one of those times. On the other side of the coin, there are still good deals to be had for buyers who are willing to search and who have the right agent assisting them with the process.
If you’re thinking of selling your home, a couple of tips to help you take advantage of the current market and the spring homebuying surge include:
Give your home a spring spruce-up: Any time you’re listing your home, even in a seller’s market, you’ll want to highlight the best parts of your home and do what you can within a reasonable budget to enhance its curb appeal. A spring spruce up doesn’t have to be complicated. Easy and fairly cost-effective steps like de-cluttering, updating appliances, and brightening your landscape with fresh flowers and new mulch can be helpful ways to catch the eye of a potential buyer – or increase your offer amount well above what you invested. Staging a home can also be helpful in showcasing its best features, and consulting with a staging specialist can often be quite helpful in this regard.
Price it right: In a competitive market, sellers certainly have an edge – but you’ll still want to carefully think through the best asking price in your particular market with an agent who knows and understands that market well. Pricing your home to sell quickly is ideal – and that means pricing it right the first time.
Buyers in the market this spring may still feel as if they’re at a bit of a disadvantage – but don’t worry. There are things you can do to increase your chances of finding and snagging the home of your dreams, including:
Do your research: In a highly competitive market, thorough research is important. Know what you want and be prepared to seek it out and bid competitively. Know what features you want in a home, as well as the value of the homes in the neighborhoods that you’re interested in, and what other similar homes have recently sold for. Thinking through all of the details will help you to put your best foot forward and make the most appealing offer you can.
Obtain pre-approval if possible: When you’re bidding in a competitive market, it’s smart to do all you can to give yourself an edge over other buyers. One way to do that is by obtaining a verified pre-approval letter. This is an effective way to boost your credibility as a buyer, as the seller will know that your finances are reliable, and your offer is strong. If you’re up against a buyer without such a letter and your bids are competitive, this may just give you the edge that you need.
Finally, whether you’re a buyer or a seller, there is one essential tip you won’t want to overlook as you try to make the most of this spring real estate market – and that’s finding the right real estate agent. Regardless of your real estate goals, connecting with a talented and experienced agent who’s a good fit for you can make all the difference.
Wherever you are in the real estate process – whether a seller looking to take advantage of the excellent market conditions this spring or a buyer hoping to find the perfect new place to call home during your spring search, at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help. We’re passionate about our purpose – which is connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers in communities across the country with LGBTQ-friendly agents who know and love those communities and are ready to help. If you’re ready to get started, we’re here for you. Visit us on our website at any time to connect and get started. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
What can buyers do to combat rising interest rates?
A fine line between inflation, control, and recession
During the past quarter, we have seen most favored interest rates rise from 3.5% to 4.5%. While these rates are still historically among the lowest in decades, that fact may not make you feel any better about the possibility of paying more for your first or next home.
This week’s rate is the highest we have seen in two-and-a-half years. Loan officers are projecting further increases in rates as the Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) attempts to control inflation. Basic economics tells us that more expensive credit slows spending, which, in turn, lowers prices. It can be a fine line to walk between inflation, control, and recession.
People who are seeking a conventional loan of $647,200 or less with a 20% down payment will likely receive the best 30-year fixed rate if they hold a salaried job and have a credit score of more than 740.
Using an example of a typical $750,000 D.C. rowhouse with a $150,000 down payment, the difference between the principal and interest payment at 3.5% and 4.5% is $346 a month without taking tax-deductible mortgage interest into consideration.
Often, there is a rate premium paid for the purchase of a condominium or cooperative apartment, for being self-employed, for less than stellar credit, and for lower down payments or larger loans.
So, what can you do to minimize the effects of an increase in interest rates?
First, make sure your credit is squeaky clean. Consult a loan officer to get a copy of your tri-merged credit report (Equifax, Experian, and Trans Union) to avoid any surprises. Do not start paying off debt or closing credit cards without your loan officer’s input. There is such a thing as good debt where credit is concerned.
Shop around for your mortgage and consider alternative mortgage programs. For example, as rates rise, adjustable mortgages with payments fixed for 5, 7, or 10 years can be more affordable. A 30-year fixed rate, often thought to be the safest bet, may not be as desirable if you will not be keeping the home for 30 years.
Search for any special benefits for which you may qualify. D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all have programs geared toward people with low to moderate incomes or who have as little as 3% for a down payment. The funds for these programs may have been secured when rates were lower, with savings passed along to the consumer.
This should be the time to look for sellers who have assumable FHA mortgages obtained when rates were lower. In addition to lower rates, the cost of assuming such a mortgage will be less than originating a new one, so you might save money in closing costs as well. VA loans can also be assumed by active-duty military or veterans, or by others under certain circumstances.
Have the lender you choose provide you with an estimate of what your mortgage payment may be at different rates. Even if you can afford the payment, it is best not to be surprised as you go through the process. When you find a rate that gives you a comfortable monthly payment, lock it in so your rate will not go up if or when the Fed makes another adjustment.
Consider whether to pay points to lower your interest rate. One point is equal to one percent of the loan amount, but you can “buy down” the rate in increments of as little as 1/8 of a percent. When interest rates were higher than 10%, it was quite common for sellers to pay points to help a buyer afford his loan. While I do not anticipate this happening here anytime soon, the “buy down” procedure still exists.
Find an infusion of cash to lower your loan amount. The National Bank of Mom and Dad is a common place to obtain a gift of funds. In 2022, each parent can give a gift of $16,000 to a child or grandchild without tax consequences to the giver or the recipient. Consult your tax adviser for more information.
If you have a 401k retirement plan with your employer or a federal government Thrift Savings Plan, you can borrow from it without incurring penalties and pay yourself back with interest. Most lenders will not count this against your debt load.
Lastly, you may need to adjust your expectations regarding size and location of your prospective home, since any increase in rates will affect everything from entry-level condos to luxury properties. Still, with the Fed anticipating raising rates in small increments through 2023, this may still be the optimum time to buy.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Interest rates are going up — what should I do?
Despite changes, they remain at historically low levels
Interest rates are the talk of the town right now. Yes, they have gone up. But they also have been historically low. When I first got my license, the interest rates for many of my buyers was over 4%. About 20-30 years ago, interest rates were much higher at times, 9%, 12%, 14% were not uncommon numbers to hear. It wasn’t until after 2010 that rates were mostly below 5%. So even though we are experiencing a rise in rates, given the historical perspective, they are still way below the rates that we were seeing in the 1980’s, 1990’s, and early 2000’s.
What does this mean for the average buyer? Every time the rate goes up, the buying power is reduced. Especially for first-time buyers who usually have less money to put as a down payment and need more money from a lender to help purchase their first home. But if you look at the last few decades, even rates of 4%-5% are still low compared to what we saw in the last few decades.
So, if buying a home is on your to do list, get pre-approved with a reputable lender as soon as you can, start your search, and then when you go under contract you can “lock in” your interest rate for a period of time. Don’t forget to ask your Realtor and lender what first-time homebuyer benefits they might be able to use. In D.C. there are programs such as DC Opens Doors, HPAP and EAHP. Maryland and Virginia have their own programs for first-time buyers, or sometimes they offer tax breaks for qualified buyers. The important thing is to have experts in real estate and lending to advise you as you make your first move into the real estate market.
Another reason to consult a lender is that they can often advise ways to improve credit scores over a three- or six-month period, which will also result in the buyer getting a better interest rate for their loan. Even if the goal is to buy a home this year, it’s never too early to start discussing finances and planning to pay off certain debts and get your credit score to where it could be to maximize your buying power.
My next first-time homebuyer seminar is going to be on April 12 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. A lender will be present to discuss various options and it should only last about an hour. Feel free to contact me for sign up information.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
