Tips for buyers and sellers in spring market

All across the country, spring has sprung — and the real estate market is no exception. For the last couple of years, the housing market has been booming. That trend is generally expected to continue into spring of 2022, although as mortgage rates rise, buyers facing higher borrowing costs may be more inclined to step back from the market, or otherwise tighten their budgets. This may eventually lead to a more moderate market, although time will ultimately tell.

If you’re considering selling your home, in this market, you would be hard-pressed to find a “bad” time to do so. Even in a great market, however, there are prime times to sell – and spring is certainly one of those times. On the other side of the coin, there are still good deals to be had for buyers who are willing to search and who have the right agent assisting them with the process.

If you’re thinking of selling your home, a couple of tips to help you take advantage of the current market and the spring homebuying surge include:

Give your home a spring spruce-up: Any time you’re listing your home, even in a seller’s market, you’ll want to highlight the best parts of your home and do what you can within a reasonable budget to enhance its curb appeal. A spring spruce up doesn’t have to be complicated. Easy and fairly cost-effective steps like de-cluttering, updating appliances, and brightening your landscape with fresh flowers and new mulch can be helpful ways to catch the eye of a potential buyer – or increase your offer amount well above what you invested. Staging a home can also be helpful in showcasing its best features, and consulting with a staging specialist can often be quite helpful in this regard.

Price it right: In a competitive market, sellers certainly have an edge – but you’ll still want to carefully think through the best asking price in your particular market with an agent who knows and understands that market well. Pricing your home to sell quickly is ideal – and that means pricing it right the first time.

Buyers in the market this spring may still feel as if they’re at a bit of a disadvantage – but don’t worry. There are things you can do to increase your chances of finding and snagging the home of your dreams, including:

Do your research: In a highly competitive market, thorough research is important. Know what you want and be prepared to seek it out and bid competitively. Know what features you want in a home, as well as the value of the homes in the neighborhoods that you’re interested in, and what other similar homes have recently sold for. Thinking through all of the details will help you to put your best foot forward and make the most appealing offer you can.

Obtain pre-approval if possible: When you’re bidding in a competitive market, it’s smart to do all you can to give yourself an edge over other buyers. One way to do that is by obtaining a verified pre-approval letter. This is an effective way to boost your credibility as a buyer, as the seller will know that your finances are reliable, and your offer is strong. If you’re up against a buyer without such a letter and your bids are competitive, this may just give you the edge that you need.

Finally, whether you’re a buyer or a seller, there is one essential tip you won’t want to overlook as you try to make the most of this spring real estate market – and that’s finding the right real estate agent. Regardless of your real estate goals, connecting with a talented and experienced agent who’s a good fit for you can make all the difference.

Wherever you are in the real estate process – whether a seller looking to take advantage of the excellent market conditions this spring or a buyer hoping to find the perfect new place to call home during your spring search, at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help. We’re passionate about our purpose – which is connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers in communities across the country with LGBTQ-friendly agents who know and love those communities and are ready to help. If you’re ready to get started, we’re here for you. Visit us on our website at any time to connect and get started. We look forward to helping you soon.

Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].