United Kingdom
Boris Johnson’s LGBTQ rights advisor criticizes advocacy groups over conference cancellation
Nick Herbert acknowledges episode damaged UK ‘global reputation’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advisor on LGBTQ issues on Sunday issued a lengthy statement in response to the boycott of the government’s Safe to Be Me Conference that prompted its cancellation.
Nick Herbert, a member of the British House of Lords, in his statement described the conference’s cancellation as “damaging to the government and to the U.K.’s global reputation.” Herbert added it is “also an act of self-harm by the LGBT lobby.”
The conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1.
The British government cancelled it last week after more than 100 British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would boycott it in response to Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson on Tuesday resigned over the issue.
Here is Herbert’s entire statement.
The Safe To Be Me equality conference was to be a global first, bringing governments, businesses, parliamentarians, faith leaders and activists together to discuss how to advance LGBT rights across the world. Our focus was on ending violence, advancing decriminalization in the 71 jurisdictions where homosexual conduct is still a crime, ensuring access to HIV/AIDS treatments, and building the economic case for inclusion.
We had remarkable speakers lined up and exciting plans for a new public-private fund to support LGBT groups in countries where they need our help. There was enthusiasm from governments and organizations planning to attend, often indicating they would bring new announcements or commitments to progress LGBT rights. We aimed to drive real action globally, and one major government had already indicated that they would hold a successor event to take agreed initiatives forward.
The conference’s cancellation is damaging to the government and to the U.K.’s global reputation. But it is also an act of self-harm by the LGBT lobby. Having orchestrated the boycott which brought the event down, Stonewall now claims to be “truly sad that the government does not feel in a position to run the UK’s first global LGBT+ conference,” adding that this shows a lack of concern for equal rights. Crocodile tears will be of little consolation to brave human rights defenders in countries where the right to wave a rainbow flag without being arrested is a distant dream.
LGBT groups were understandably dismayed, as was I, when a promised conversion therapy ban was suddenly dropped and then only partially reinstated just hours later. The bill will no longer extend to trans people, reflecting concern that more time is needed to ensure that legitimate therapies to help young people with gender dysphoria are not inadvertently criminalized. I believe such concerns can be allayed. Helping people come to terms with who they are is not the same as setting out to take them in one direction or the other — that is not therapy, it is ideology, and it can do irreparable harm.
It is quite possible that Parliament will decide to include trans people in the new law, as many other countries have done, for instance in Canada, where Conservative MPs unanimously supported the fast-tracking of a ban. But we must address the concerns and make the case for change, deploying the evidence and reassuring parliamentarians that a ban which include trans people is a safe and justifiable course to take.
Some of those who have raised their voices in Parliament about trans rights are reactionaries who opposed reforms such as equal marriage. But others are not. They are decent, middle-of-the-road politicians who supported gay rights but have genuine concerns that gender ideology may have gone too far, and that women’s rights and children must be protected.
Opinion research tells us that the public is sympathetic to trans people, and wishes to be kind, but has concerns about certain issues such as the safety of women in single sex spaces and especially the fairness of trans women competing in elite women’s sports. Our laws already allow for sensible balances to be struck to meet these concerns: Exemptions to the Equality Act allow single sex spaces to be protected, trans women prisoners to be placed in special wings, and sports bodies to set rules which may exclude trans competitors. Calm explanation of the facts and discussion on the right boundaries of these compromises is needed.
But social media, the rise of identity politics and the bitter polarization of every issue does not lend itself to rational discussion. When the prime minister expresses concerns, in reasonable terms, about issues such as fairness in sport, he is not being “transphobic”, as Stonewall immediately branded him. Nor is he alone, and growing disquiet across the political spectrum cannot sensibly be swept aside.
In the days when it was winning, the LGBT lobby made a compelling case for change, engaging successive governments and briefing parliamentarians. Now it is organizing boycotts and shouty protests. A fortnight ago in Manchester, a protester held up a trans flag with the words “some women have penises.” It is hard to imagine a surer way to lose a public argument. For days afterwards, politicians struggled to say whether they agreed, or could define what a woman is. A sensitive, complex debate is being reduced to ugly, dehumanizing talk about body parts.
Some may tell the government that this is a political opportunity for a wedge issue, but this would be deeply unwise. It is one thing to make an issue of statue-toppling and historical revisionism, another to appear to be attacking minorities and vulnerable people. It is also a misreading of public opinion. People want to hear solutions: they don’t see these issues through an ideological lens.
We must not allow a descent into a political mire which is dominated by extremes and which suffocates the reasonable middle ground. Across the Atlantic, this debate has become toxic, with hideous and persecutory anti-trans laws being passed by state legislatures. That is not who we are. We have to find a way to take the heat out of this debate.
I believe we now need a Royal Commission to examine these issues dispassionately. Its members would have to be truly neutral for such an inquiry to work: It could be led by a senior judge. It would need to be set up with cross-party support and without predetermination of its direction or outcome. Weighing the evidence on contested areas such as sport, safe spaces for women, and gender identity services for children and young people — building on the work of the independent Cass review — would be a better way to detoxify the debate, protect trans people from being caught in the political crossfire, and find the common ground we need.
No one will win from a culture war on these issues, and those most harmed will be trans people who already feel stigmatized, people who are different yet just like us, human beings who deserve greater kindness than today’s politics will permit.
United Kingdom
British government cancels global LGBTQ rights conference
Boycott announced after prime minister backed trans-exclusive conversion therapy ban
The Washington Blade has confirmed the British government has cancelled a global LGBTQ rights conference it was to have hosted this summer.
The Safe to Be Me Conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1. Toby Usnik, the head of communications for the British Consulate General in New York, on Tuesday confirmed the conference has been cancelled.
The conference’s cancellation comes a day after Stonewall and dozens of other British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would not attend in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson, whose appointment Women and Equalities Minister Liz Truss announced last September, on Tuesday resigned.
“It is disappointing to see partners withdraw from an international conference focused on the fundamental human rights issues facing LGBT+ people around the world, and as a result it will not be possible to proceed with the Safe To Be Me Conference,” said a British government spokesperson on Wednesday in a statement.
“We remain committed to strengthening LGBT+ rights and freedoms and will continue to support human rights defenders globally and to influence and support countries on the path to decriminalization,” added the spokesperson. “The U.K. will continue to engage extensively with our international partners, and we will continue to use our position on the world stage to push for global change for LGBT+ people.”
United Kingdom
British LGBTQ groups protest trans-exclusionary conversion therapy ban
Government conference to coincide with London Pride’s 50th anniversary
More than 80 LGBTQ rights groups, including Stonewall, will pull out of the U.K. government’s first global LGBTQ conference after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly decided to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban.
Johnson’s move was first reported by ITV News U.K. editor Paul Brand, who tweeted last week that legislation would cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans.” That was a reversal from a previous ITV report of a Downing Street briefing that said Johnson agreed to not move forward with legislation banning conversion practices, despite years of promises from the government. The fierce backlash to the move caused Johnson to change course.
However, the U-turn was not enough for LGBTQ campaigners, who announced Monday they would pull out of the U.K.’s first “Safe To Be Me” conference “due to the prime minister’s broken promise on protecting trans people from the harms of conversion therapy,” Stonewall said in a statement.
“We will only be able to participate if the prime minister reverts to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy,” it added.
Stonewall said it made the decision with a “heavy heart,” explaining the conference “should be a moment for redoubling efforts globally to improve LGBTQ+ people’s rights and experiences.” However, last week’s plan to scrap the conversion therapy ban and Johnson’s subsequent reversal — which “protects lesbian, gay and bi cis people, but leaves trans people, including trans children, at continued risk of abuse” — left it “with no choice but to withdraw our support,” the organization said.
“It is apparent that trans people have once again been sacrificed for political gain,” the statement added. “Commissioning a separate body of work to unpick something that has already been resolved many times the world over, can only be read as an attempt to kick the issue of protecting trans people into the long grass. This is callous and unacceptable.”
Over 80 LGBTQ rights groups in the U.K. supported Stonewall’s statement, including LGBT Foundation, Mermaids and the Scottish Trans Alliance, according to the Guardian.
“[The government’s] subsequent U-turn was an insulting attempt at compromise that excluded our trans, non-binary and gender-diverse community,” the LGBT Foundation tweeted. “To be clear, our rights cannot be conditional on political convenience or expediency.”
United Kingdom
British government was abandoning conversion therapy ban, then changes course
ITV broke story on Thursday
The Tory-dominated government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite years of commitment to ban the practice of so-called conversion therapy, including by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Theresa May, had decided to abandon its pledge to do so.
Paul Brand, the U.K. editor for the British commercial media conglomerate ITV, in an exclusive story first published Thursday morning reported that according to a leaked document shared with ITV News, “the (prime minister) has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”
The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” briefing admits there will be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed,” Brand reported.
The document goes on to warn: “The LGBT sector will read this decision as a signal the government is uninterested in LGBT issues” and sets out how the fallout could be minimized.
Then hours later on Thursday Brand tweeted Johnson’s government abruptly changed course.
During last year’s Queen’s Speech in the State Opening of Parliament, a conversion therapy ban was announced, this after first being promised by the British government government in 2018.
The leaked document suggested the U-turn would be announced in this May’s Queen’s Speech, and that war in Ukraine could be used as justification.
“This will allow us to position the decision as prioritizing our legislative program, and reduces the risk of looking like we have singled out an LGBT issue,” it reads, according to ITV.
“Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalize our legislative program.”
ITV noted that British officials involved in drafting legislation to effect a ban had not yet been informed about the change of policy, including British Equalities Minister Liz Truss.
“While Liz is not ideologically committed to the legislation she is likely to be concerned about owning the new position, having personally committed to delivering the bill,” the document says.
Jayne Ozanne, an LGBTQ activist who quit the government’s since-disbanded LGBTQ+ Advisory Panel over its treatment of LGBTQ people, said in a statement to PinkNewsUK:
“The prime minister has shown scant regard for the lives of LGBT+ people in this callous decision, which leaves us with little option but to conclude that his word cannot be trusted.
This is by far the most significant betrayal of trust that the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in years and flies in the face of all the commitments that he, his ministers and other senior Tory MPs have made.
It is incredulous to believe that he has backtracked on such a promise, particularly given the clear evidence of significant harm to vulnerable LGBTQ+ people highlighted in his own government’s research.”
However, although as ITV reported and LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell pointed out, the Johnson government’s reversal stopped short of a full and meaningful policy as a proposal for a transgender conversion therapy ban will not be included in any legislative efforts this next parliamentary term.
The Govt does another u-turn. It will now ban LGB #ConversionTherapy but not #trans conversion therapy. Any conversion therapy ban that excludes trans people is not a ban on conversion therapy at all. Boris is pandering to transphobes. Totally unacceptable! #BanConversionTherapy https://t.co/dZQQCk4F2J— Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) March 31, 2022
Boris Johnson’s LGBTQ rights advisor criticizes advocacy groups over conference cancellation
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner
Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
