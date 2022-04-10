Connect with us

PHOTOS: Night of Champions

Team DC presents scholarships, awards at annual ceremony

5 hours ago

Team DC Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Charles Roth speaks at the Night Of Champions awards ceremony. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards and scholarships to student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on Saturday, April 9.

Scholarship recipients included Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Cherry: Moodio 54

Party at Soundcheck featured DJ Joe Gauthreaux

16 hours ago

April 10, 2022

Dancers perform at Cherry's 'Moodio 54.' (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 25th anniversary of Cherry Weekend, a series of parties produced by the Cherry Fund that raise money for HIV/AIDS and mental health services, continued on Saturday with a “Moodio 54 – Birthday LXV” event at Soundcheck. DJ Joe Gauthreaux provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: LGBTQ Ukrainian refugee fundraiser

Event at Number Nine raised $50,000 for ORAM

1 week ago

April 2, 2022

Matthew Siegal displays a check for $50,000 for ORAM at a fundraiser for LGBTQ Ukrainian refugees at Number Nine on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. hosted a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at Number Nine. Local drag legend Banaka was the emcee and there were performances by KC B Yoncé and Carlos Cello.

The event raised $50,000 for ORAM: Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Coming Out Party

Impulse DC, Flux DC hold event for Transgender Day of Visibility

1 week ago

April 1, 2022

Coming Out Party at Sachi Nightclub. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Impulse DC, Flux DC and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs held a ‘Coming Out Party’ for Transgender Day of Visibility at Sachi Nightclub on Thursday, March 31.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

