Man sentenced to 39 years for 3 D.C. ‘home invasion’ rapes
Prosecutors say suspect ‘elaborately planned’ sexual assaults in Capitol Hill
A D.C. Superior Court judge on April 6 sentenced Bryant Webster, 38, of Suitland, Md., to 39 years in prison just under three years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three men in their nearby Capitol Hill apartments in 2016 after entering the apartments through what authorities said were unlocked doors.
“During a 50-day period between August 12 and October 1, 2016, the defendant raped three adult men within blocks of each other,” according to a 27-page sentencing memorandum submitted by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney urging Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo to hand down the full sentence of 39 years requested by prosecutors.
The memorandum says Webster committed “multiple acts of elaborately planned, stealth, home invasion rapes” against the three male victims, who he observed and stalked before committing the sexual assaults.
Among other things, the memorandum says Webster somehow found out about the victims’ careers and college backgrounds and knew their names and the name and address of one of their girlfriends. And in at least one case, he entered and looked over the victim’s apartment and stole some of his personal checks before coming back a week or so later to rape him, according to the lengthy memo.
None of the numerous court documents related to the case states whether Webster self-identifies as gay or whether he was involved in any LGBTQ organizations or activities in the D.C. area, where he has lived his entire life.
Thomas Key, who served as Webster’s attorney at the time of the sentencing, did not respond to a request from the Blade for comment on the case.
In court charging documents, prosecutors said there were no signs of a forced entry into any of the apartments that Webster entered and committed the alleged sexual assaults. The charging documents say the victims told police and prosecutors they most likely left their doors unlocked.
The charging documents say Webster forced two of the three victims into submitting to his sexual assault by threatening them with a handgun and after he bound their hands and feet with black duct tape that he pulled out of a backpack he had with him.
He sexually assaulted the third victim, identified in charging documents as P.H., while P.H. was asleep and possibly unconscious on a sofa in the apartment he shared with one of the other two victims, identified as L.K. As he had in the other incident, Webster somehow entered the apartment of P.H. and L.K. on different occasions without breaking in, the charging documents say.
Police later analyzed video that Webster took with his phone, which police obtained at the time of his arrest, showing him performing oral sex on the unconscious P.H.
“Additional images captured the defendant taking a ‘selfie’ with the defendant’s mouth on P.H.’s penis, the defendant wearing pink gloves manipulating P.H.’s genitals, and the defendant’s penis next to P.H.’s face,” the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memorandum states. “These images were taken all while P.H. remained asleep or otherwise unconscious,” the memo says.
The charging documents and sentencing memo describe in detail how Webster’s sexual assault of L.K., the last of the three men he’s charged with sexually assaulting, led to his arrest. The documents say Webster entered the apartment where L.K., P.H. and two other roommates lived just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2016, through an apparent unlocked door.
At gunpoint, he ordered L.K. into L.K.’s bedroom, ordered him to take off his clothes, ordered him onto his bed, and bound his hands and feet with duct tape, the charging documents continue. He then removed his own pants and underpants and proceeded to rape L.K., the charging documents say. As the sexual assault continued, both L.K. and Webster heard someone enter the apartment, prompting Webster to lock the bedroom door.
Knowing the person who entered the apartment was one of his roommates, L.K. waited for Webster to let down his guard, the charging documents say. When he saw that Webster put his gun down on the bed, L.K. managed to break free of the duct tape on his hands, grabbed the gun, and screamed for his roommate to help him as he and Webster struggled for the gun. According to the charging documents and the sentencing memo, the roommate forced open the locked bedroom door and helped L.K. subdue Webster, allowing L.K. to take the gun, run out of the bedroom and call police, who arrived minutes later and arrested Webster.
He has been held in jail without bond in the five years and six months since the time of his Oct. 1, 2016, arrest, and the time of his sentencing earlier this month on April 6.
In July 2019, two years and nine months after his arrest, Webster pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse while armed and one count of second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea bargain agreement offered by prosecutors. The plea, which was dependent upon the judge’s approval, called for a sentence of between 32 and 39 years.
Court records show that the sentencing date, which was initially set for September 19, 2019, was postponed repeatedly after Webster, through his attorneys, filed two separate motions to rescind his guilty plea and go to trial. Those motions were denied by the judge, but they and other motions filed by the defense challenging evidence presented by police and prosecutors along with COVID-related delays of court proceedings resulted in the sentencing being delayed two-and-a-half years until April 6 of this year.
The sentencing memorandum says police and prosecutors have obtained evidence through videos and photos on Webster’s phone that he committed sexual assaults on other men while gaining access to their homes, none of whom have been identified. The memo says Webster also allegedly sexually assaulted one of his cellmates at the D.C. jail.
According to the sentencing memo, Webster led a double, “fraudulent” life, appearing to his family and friends as a highly respected upstanding citizen.
“He graduated from college with a degree in psychology,” the memo says. “He worked regularly focusing on jobs where he interacted with people who had trouble faring for themselves like homeless men and special education students,” it says. “He also had a history of working for various hotels and was involved in his church as a minister,” the memo continues.
“However, behind that veneer is an extremely dangerous, sadistic, armed serial rapist,” the memo to the judge concludes. “He stalks people, invades their homes, steals their possessions, and inflicts inconceivable horrors on their body…The danger he poses to the public is multiplied by the fact that he parades as a law abiding, rational, and even kind individual.”
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
American TFP gathered outside campus’ main entrance
The baronial Healy Gates — the main entrance to the hilltop situated campus of the Georgetown University — was the scene of a noisy clash between members of an anti-LGBTQ Catholic extremist group and students over anti-transgender messaging this past week.
Red-caped members of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, also known as the American TFP, were standing on the public sidewalk just off the campus holding up a massive banner with an anti-trans message.
The group also attempted to engage students entering the campus handing out tracts with anti-trans propaganda. Word spread quickly and dozens of Georgetown students immediately organized and launched a counterprotest.
According to the student run campus newspaper, The Hoya, Siena Hohne, a Georgetown senior responded to the American TFP protest by putting on her “Homo Saxa” sweatshirt and bringing a speaker to the front gates, where she blared Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way.”
Hohne was joined by around two dozen other Georgetown community members to oppose the protesters from the anti-LGBTQ group which has been listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate and extremist group for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
Hohne, former co-president of GU Pride, said it is important that students joined the counterprotest to stand in solidarity with transgender people, especially given the rise of anti-trans bills being introduced across the country, The Hoya reported.
“The counterprotest is a really essential thing for allies to do to show that we do love trans folks here, that we love kids — that we are not going to let these people get away with spreading lies and hate, just ruining people’s day,” Hohne told The Hoya.
The presence of the American TFP and its hate filled messaging also severely distressed a GU trans student, sophomore Elliott Lloyd who told The Hoya:
“This incident was particularly disturbing just to see how much hate people really have. And as an openly trans student on campus, it definitely did not make me feel safe to go to that protest.”
Lloyd like many of the students in the counterprotest was alerted to the presence of the American TFP via on campus online social media app messaging. Lloyd told the newspaper “it is important to stand in solidarity against transphobia, especially given the rise of anti-transgender legislation being introduced across the country.”
“We want to stand up so that trans students at Georgetown know that we’re welcome and an important part of the community,” Lloyd said.
In response to a request for comment, a Georgetown spokesperson said; “As an institution that values interreligious understanding, inclusion and respect for all persons, we find the viewpoints of this group offensive, degrading and hateful.”
Georgetown was founded in the Jesuit tradition by Bishop John Carroll in 1789 and is the oldest Catholic institution of higher education in the U.S., though the majority of students are not Catholic.
The university could not take action against protesters standing outside campus grounds, according to the university spokesperson.
“While external protestors have the right to stand on the sidewalk outside of the front gates, which is public property, they are not permitted to enter campus,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Hoya. “GUPD officers continuously monitored the situation to ensure protestors remained off campus property.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said that its patrol officers had also been on scene to monitor the situation.
Georgetown’s LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides support for LGBTQ members of the Georgetown community, condemned the TFP protests in an email to The Hoya.
“However, what we witnessed yesterday is a clear example of what many trans people live with on a daily basis, we witnessed the hatred and bigotry that continues to be present in our country,” the LGBTQ Resource Center wrote in the statement. “We want to remind all our trans students that you belong here, you are welcomed, and you are loved.”
During the interview with the Georgetown student newspaper Lloyd said the university should be doing more to support trans students, including providing more gender-neutral bathrooms on campus and changing housing policies.
“I sort of wish that people would also make an everyday commitment to looking at how they can fight against transphobia. And other moments in their life, not just moments like these,” Lloyd said.
Editor’s note: The following video is from the YouTube channel of the American TFP which solely offers that organization’s viewpoint and contains content that is highly offensive to the trans community and their allies. This content may also be removed by the ATFP without prior notification. Viewer discretion is advised:
Bowser attends opening of renovated Studio Theatre space
New theater named for out theater promoter Victor Shargai
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, local officials, Studio Theatre leadership and members of the Open Studio steering committee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 31 marking the opening of the Victor Shargai Theatre and other improvements at Studio Theatre.
The Open Studio capital project began in 2020 to “create more public gathering spaces, modernize systems and infrastructure, and enhance artistic potential by completely reengineering its flagship theatre space,” according to a statement released by Studio.
Following the $20 million renovation, new features at Studio include the Victor Shargai Theatre, named for the late theater promoter.
“The new Victor Shargai Theatre expands the type of work Studio can produce as well as the ways we can produce it. So often, theater is limited to the confines and fixed elements of a space, but in the Shargai none of these elements exist,” explained Studio Theatre Artistic Director David Muse. “The only limitation to the space is what we can dream up for it.”
Also new to Studio are large wall murals featuring archival photos of past productions, a new lounge as well as a dedicated rehearsal space.
Along with Bowser and Muse, speakers at the ceremony included D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Chair Reggie Van Lee, Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Sandy Spring Bank Joyce Wilker, President and CEO of Events DC Gregory O’Dell, D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, executive director of Studio Theatre.
Studio Theatre is located at 1501 14th Street NW. For more information on upcoming shows and events, visit studiotheatre.org.
D.C. Jail agrees to end anti-trans housing policies
Officials settle lawsuit filed by former inmate placed in men’s unit
The D.C. Department of Corrections on March 23 agreed to change its housing policies for transgender people at the D.C. Jail as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of D.C. and the D.C. Public Defender Service on behalf of a transgender woman who last year was forced against her will to live in the men’s section of the jail.
The class action lawsuit charged that D.C. Jail and Department of Corrections officials violated transgender woman Sunday Hinton’s constitutional rights of equal protection and violated the D.C. Human Rights Act’s ban on gender identity discrimination by placing her in the men’s housing facility for more than two weeks in May 2021.
“Under the settlement, DOC will implement new safeguards to ensure that transgender people will be housed in accordance with their gender identity upon intake and will limit the time they may be held in isolating ‘protective custody’ status absent the person’s request or specific safety concerns,” according to a statement released by the ACLU.
“Additionally, DOC will end its practice of shackling all ‘protective custody’ residents, including transgender people, while they are being transferred or moved within the jail,” the ACLU statement says. It says the DOC also agreed to report to the Public Defender Service for four months about the status of the implementation of its new policies.
“No one should face what I had to face in the D.C. Jail,” Hinton said in the ACLU statement. “DOC put my safety and mental health at risk, and I’m glad that other trans people at the Jail will be treated with more dignity,” she said.
Court records show that Hinton spent about four weeks at the D.C. Jail in the spring of 2021 after a judge ordered her to be detained while awaiting trial based on a charge of unarmed burglary with intent to steal $20. The charge has since been dismissed.
The settlement of Hinton’s lawsuit comes nine months after the DOC in June 2021 transferred Hinton from the men’s to the women’s housing unit and dropped its policy of automatically placing transgender inmates in the housing section of the jail in accordance with their biological sex or “anatomy.” Those changes came one month after the lawsuit was filed.
But the ACLU announced at the time that it would keep the lawsuit going on Hinton’s behalf because DOC and Jail officials continued to require transgender people entering the jail as new inmates to be placed in an isolation unit in “protective custody” during their intake period, which could take two weeks or longer.
The ACLU noted that DOC officials also continued to subject all inmates in the isolation unit, including trans inmates, to be placed in shackles while they moved them from one place to another within the Jail.
“Both the D.C. Jail’s practice of assigning transgender people to housing based on anatomy rather than gender identity and its decision to place trans residents in unnecessary full-body shackles in protective custody were discriminatory and profoundly harmful,” said Scott Michelman, Legal Director of the ACLU of D.C. “It shouldn’t take a lawsuit to gain recognition of transgender peoples’ basic humanity and dignity, but we’re pleased the Department of Corrections has agreed to change its unlawful polices,” he said.
“Sunday Hinton’s courageous fight against discrimination has led to important changes not only for transgender individuals but for all protective custody jail residents, who until now were subjected to the degrading and unjustified practice of full-body shackling,” said Rachel Cicurel, a staff attorney with the Public Defender Service. “Ms. Hinton’s case has exposed several kinds of inhumane treatment by DOC,” she said.
Spokespersons for the Department of Corrections and and the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Office of the D.C. The Attorney General, which represented the DOC in its defense against the lawsuit, said the AG’s office would have no comment on the matter of the lawsuit settlement.
The seven-page settlement agreement, which was filed in D.C. Superior Court on March 23, states, among other things, that, “Defendant denies all allegations of wrongdoing and any liability to plaintiff.”
It adds, “This Settlement does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an admission by Defendant as to the validity or accuracy of any of the allegations, assertions, or claims made by Plaintiff.”
