Comings & Goings

Gonzales joins White House Presidential Personnel Office
Congratulations to Ruben J. Gonzales who will be joining the White House Presidential Personnel Office as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Agency Personnel.
Gonzales said, “After six incredible years at the LGBTQ Victory Institute I have accepted a position in the White House Presidential Personnel Office. I’m thrilled to join the Biden team and work with Gautam Raghavan and his team to help build an administration that looks like America. I look forward to continuing to work with Victory Institute as a member of the Biden administration.”
As executive director of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, Gonzales oversaw all of Victory Institute’s U.S. and global programs, and the Presidential Appointments Initiative, which helped the Biden administration achieve the most LGBTQ-inclusive administration in history.
Prior to that, he served as Deputy Vice President, Resource Development, with the National Council of La Raza, Washington, D.C. He has also served as Director of Development, The Urban Assembly, New York; Major Gifts Officer, The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force; and Director of Volunteer Management with GLAAD in New York and Los Angeles.
In California, he worked as an organizer and created and implemented a field plan to reach voters in California’s 27th Congressional District. He has worked as a Research Assistant with the Feldman Group; as a Field Organizer in Vancouver, Wash., Baird for Congress Campaign. He was honored as a NGen Fellow, American Express/Independent Sector; and featured in The Advocate’s “Forty Under Forty” in 2013.
Gonzales earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, Calif.
Man sentenced to 39 years for 3 D.C. ‘home invasion’ rapes
Prosecutors say suspect ‘elaborately planned’ sexual assaults in Capitol Hill
A D.C. Superior Court judge on April 6 sentenced Bryant Webster, 38, of Suitland, Md., to 39 years in prison just under three years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three men in their nearby Capitol Hill apartments in 2016 after entering the apartments through what authorities said were unlocked doors.
“During a 50-day period between August 12 and October 1, 2016, the defendant raped three adult men within blocks of each other,” according to a 27-page sentencing memorandum submitted by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney urging Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo to hand down the full sentence of 39 years requested by prosecutors.
The memorandum says Webster committed “multiple acts of elaborately planned, stealth, home invasion rapes” against the three male victims, who he observed and stalked before committing the sexual assaults.
Among other things, the memorandum says Webster somehow found out about the victims’ careers and college backgrounds and knew their names and the name and address of one of their girlfriends. And in at least one case, he entered and looked over the victim’s apartment and stole some of his personal checks before coming back a week or so later to rape him, according to the lengthy memo.
None of the numerous court documents related to the case states whether Webster self-identifies as gay or whether he was involved in any LGBTQ organizations or activities in the D.C. area, where he has lived his entire life.
Thomas Key, who served as Webster’s attorney at the time of the sentencing, did not respond to a request from the Blade for comment on the case.
In court charging documents, prosecutors said there were no signs of a forced entry into any of the apartments that Webster entered and committed the alleged sexual assaults. The charging documents say the victims told police and prosecutors they most likely left their doors unlocked.
The charging documents say Webster forced two of the three victims into submitting to his sexual assault by threatening them with a handgun and after he bound their hands and feet with black duct tape that he pulled out of a backpack he had with him.
He sexually assaulted the third victim, identified in charging documents as P.H., while P.H. was asleep and possibly unconscious on a sofa in the apartment he shared with one of the other two victims, identified as L.K. As he had in the other incident, Webster somehow entered the apartment of P.H. and L.K. on different occasions without breaking in, the charging documents say.
Police later analyzed video that Webster took with his phone, which police obtained at the time of his arrest, showing him performing oral sex on the unconscious P.H.
“Additional images captured the defendant taking a ‘selfie’ with the defendant’s mouth on P.H.’s penis, the defendant wearing pink gloves manipulating P.H.’s genitals, and the defendant’s penis next to P.H.’s face,” the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memorandum states. “These images were taken all while P.H. remained asleep or otherwise unconscious,” the memo says.
The charging documents and sentencing memo describe in detail how Webster’s sexual assault of L.K., the last of the three men he’s charged with sexually assaulting, led to his arrest. The documents say Webster entered the apartment where L.K., P.H. and two other roommates lived just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2016, through an apparent unlocked door.
At gunpoint, he ordered L.K. into L.K.’s bedroom, ordered him to take off his clothes, ordered him onto his bed, and bound his hands and feet with duct tape, the charging documents continue. He then removed his own pants and underpants and proceeded to rape L.K., the charging documents say. As the sexual assault continued, both L.K. and Webster heard someone enter the apartment, prompting Webster to lock the bedroom door.
Knowing the person who entered the apartment was one of his roommates, L.K. waited for Webster to let down his guard, the charging documents say. When he saw that Webster put his gun down on the bed, L.K. managed to break free of the duct tape on his hands, grabbed the gun, and screamed for his roommate to help him as he and Webster struggled for the gun. According to the charging documents and the sentencing memo, the roommate forced open the locked bedroom door and helped L.K. subdue Webster, allowing L.K. to take the gun, run out of the bedroom and call police, who arrived minutes later and arrested Webster.
He has been held in jail without bond in the five years and six months since the time of his Oct. 1, 2016, arrest, and the time of his sentencing earlier this month on April 6.
In July 2019, two years and nine months after his arrest, Webster pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse while armed and one count of second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea bargain agreement offered by prosecutors. The plea, which was dependent upon the judge’s approval, called for a sentence of between 32 and 39 years.
Court records show that the sentencing date, which was initially set for September 19, 2019, was postponed repeatedly after Webster, through his attorneys, filed two separate motions to rescind his guilty plea and go to trial. Those motions were denied by the judge, but they and other motions filed by the defense challenging evidence presented by police and prosecutors along with COVID-related delays of court proceedings resulted in the sentencing being delayed two-and-a-half years until April 6 of this year.
The sentencing memorandum says police and prosecutors have obtained evidence through videos and photos on Webster’s phone that he committed sexual assaults on other men while gaining access to their homes, none of whom have been identified. The memo says Webster also allegedly sexually assaulted one of his cellmates at the D.C. jail.
According to the sentencing memo, Webster led a double, “fraudulent” life, appearing to his family and friends as a highly respected upstanding citizen.
“He graduated from college with a degree in psychology,” the memo says. “He worked regularly focusing on jobs where he interacted with people who had trouble faring for themselves like homeless men and special education students,” it says. “He also had a history of working for various hotels and was involved in his church as a minister,” the memo continues.
“However, behind that veneer is an extremely dangerous, sadistic, armed serial rapist,” the memo to the judge concludes. “He stalks people, invades their homes, steals their possessions, and inflicts inconceivable horrors on their body…The danger he poses to the public is multiplied by the fact that he parades as a law abiding, rational, and even kind individual.”
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Family offers $5,000 reward for tip leading to Shaun Spaulding’s whereabouts
An investigation by Arlington County, Va., police into a gay man who initially was reported missing and last seen on March 15 by his roommate at his residence in Arlington was seen again on March 17 at a Northeast D.C. hotel but remains missing, according to an Arlington police spokesperson.
News that Shaun M. Spaulding, 39, was seen at the Homewood Suites Hotel at 501 New York Ave., N.E. on March 17 was first reported by his family in a flier posted on Facebook. The family’s posted message also announces the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Spaulding’s whereabouts.
In addition, the new flier released by the family includes more recent photos of Spaulding than the photo released in the earlier announcement by the family and police.
The hotel’s website lists its full name as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C. NoMa hotel, referring to its location in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood near Union Station and the recently opened Union Market gourmet food and retail center.
Arlington police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the Washington Blade the Arlington Police Department has shared information about Spaulding’s disappearance with D.C. police.
“During the course of the missing person investigation, detectives confirmed he was last seen on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. on March 17,” Savage said.
Neither Arlington police nor the family has disclosed who it was who saw Spaulding at the hotel. Savage has said police do not release specific details of an ongoing investigation.
Family members have posted on Facebook that Spaulding was a regular user of Grindr, and they were concerned his disappearance could be related to someone he met on that site.
The Arlington police missing person announcement describes Spaulding as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The announcement says his last known address is 1400 South Joyce Street in Arlington, which is one of three large apartment buildings known as the River House Apartments in the Pentagon City neighborhood.
“Mr. Spaulding suffers from medical health conditions requiring him to take medications, which he is not taking,” the police announcement says.
The flier released by Spaulding’s family this past weekend says Spaulding also goes by the name Mike or Conrad.
Arlington police are asking anyone with information about Spaulding’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or at [email protected]. Information may also be provided through the Arlington Police Department tip Line at 703-228-4180.
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
American TFP gathered outside campus’ main entrance
The baronial Healy Gates — the main entrance to the hilltop situated campus of the Georgetown University — was the scene of a noisy clash between members of an anti-LGBTQ Catholic extremist group and students over anti-transgender messaging this past week.
Red-caped members of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, also known as the American TFP, were standing on the public sidewalk just off the campus holding up a massive banner with an anti-trans message.
The group also attempted to engage students entering the campus handing out tracts with anti-trans propaganda. Word spread quickly and dozens of Georgetown students immediately organized and launched a counterprotest.
According to the student run campus newspaper, The Hoya, Siena Hohne, a Georgetown senior responded to the American TFP protest by putting on her “Homo Saxa” sweatshirt and bringing a speaker to the front gates, where she blared Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way.”
Hohne was joined by around two dozen other Georgetown community members to oppose the protesters from the anti-LGBTQ group which has been listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate and extremist group for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
Hohne, former co-president of GU Pride, said it is important that students joined the counterprotest to stand in solidarity with transgender people, especially given the rise of anti-trans bills being introduced across the country, The Hoya reported.
“The counterprotest is a really essential thing for allies to do to show that we do love trans folks here, that we love kids — that we are not going to let these people get away with spreading lies and hate, just ruining people’s day,” Hohne told The Hoya.
The presence of the American TFP and its hate filled messaging also severely distressed a GU trans student, sophomore Elliott Lloyd who told The Hoya:
“This incident was particularly disturbing just to see how much hate people really have. And as an openly trans student on campus, it definitely did not make me feel safe to go to that protest.”
Lloyd like many of the students in the counterprotest was alerted to the presence of the American TFP via on campus online social media app messaging. Lloyd told the newspaper “it is important to stand in solidarity against transphobia, especially given the rise of anti-transgender legislation being introduced across the country.”
“We want to stand up so that trans students at Georgetown know that we’re welcome and an important part of the community,” Lloyd said.
In response to a request for comment, a Georgetown spokesperson said; “As an institution that values interreligious understanding, inclusion and respect for all persons, we find the viewpoints of this group offensive, degrading and hateful.”
Georgetown was founded in the Jesuit tradition by Bishop John Carroll in 1789 and is the oldest Catholic institution of higher education in the U.S., though the majority of students are not Catholic.
The university could not take action against protesters standing outside campus grounds, according to the university spokesperson.
“While external protestors have the right to stand on the sidewalk outside of the front gates, which is public property, they are not permitted to enter campus,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Hoya. “GUPD officers continuously monitored the situation to ensure protestors remained off campus property.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said that its patrol officers had also been on scene to monitor the situation.
Georgetown’s LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides support for LGBTQ members of the Georgetown community, condemned the TFP protests in an email to The Hoya.
“However, what we witnessed yesterday is a clear example of what many trans people live with on a daily basis, we witnessed the hatred and bigotry that continues to be present in our country,” the LGBTQ Resource Center wrote in the statement. “We want to remind all our trans students that you belong here, you are welcomed, and you are loved.”
During the interview with the Georgetown student newspaper Lloyd said the university should be doing more to support trans students, including providing more gender-neutral bathrooms on campus and changing housing policies.
“I sort of wish that people would also make an everyday commitment to looking at how they can fight against transphobia. And other moments in their life, not just moments like these,” Lloyd said.
Editor’s note: The following video is from the YouTube channel of the American TFP which solely offers that organization’s viewpoint and contains content that is highly offensive to the trans community and their allies. This content may also be removed by the ATFP without prior notification. Viewer discretion is advised:
