Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey among speakers at annual event
The LGBTQ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Washington on Sunday, April 10. Speakers included Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event
Overflowing crowds at Howard Theatre party
The Cherry Fund produced the 25th annual Cherry Weekend events from April 8-10 to benefit mental health services and HIV/AIDS charities. The main event party “Flawless” was held on Saturday night through Sunday morning at the Howard Theatre featuring DJs Shane Marcus, Micky Friedmann and Mor Avrahami.
Click here to see photos from Cherry’s “Moodio 54” event at Soundcheck.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC presents scholarships, awards at annual ceremony
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards and scholarships to student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on Saturday, April 9.
Scholarship recipients included Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.
Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry Weekend’s ‘Moodio 54’
Party at Soundcheck featured DJ Joe Gauthreaux
The 25th anniversary of Cherry Weekend, a series of parties produced by the Cherry Fund that raise money for HIV/AIDS and mental health services, continued on Saturday with a “Moodio 54 – Birthday LXV” event at Soundcheck. DJ Joe Gauthreaux provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Comings & Goings
State Department releases 2021 human rights report
TikTok suspends Human Rights Campaign ‘Gay’ comment
‘Politics’ and ‘politician’ have become dirty words
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Obituary6 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
-
Sports6 days ago
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
-
Virginia1 day ago
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
-
New York6 days ago
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
-
Opinions5 days ago
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
-
World6 days ago
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group