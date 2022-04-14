Connect with us

PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers

‘Drag Race’ alum performs for a packed house

Lady Camden performs at Pitchers on Wednesday, April 13. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Lady Camden performed at Pitchers on Wednesday night. Camden performed alongside drag artists Cake, Venus Valhalla, Jayzeer Shantey, Erotica, Eva Styles, and Sweet Pickles. Banaka served as the host to the meet-and-greet before the show.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch

Massachusetts Attorney General Healey among speakers at annual event

April 12, 2022

The LGBTQ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Washington on Sunday, April 10. Speakers included Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event

Overflowing crowds at Howard Theatre party

April 11, 2022

'Flawless' was Cherry Weekend's main event at the Howard Theatre on April 9. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Cherry Fund produced the 25th annual Cherry Weekend events from April 8-10 to benefit mental health services and HIV/AIDS charities. The main event party “Flawless” was held on Saturday night through Sunday morning at the Howard Theatre featuring DJs Shane Marcus, Micky Friedmann and Mor Avrahami.

Click here to see photos from Cherry’s “Moodio 54” event at Soundcheck.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Night of Champions celebrates local LGBTQ youth athletes

Team DC presents scholarships, awards at annual ceremony

April 10, 2022

Team DC Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Charles Roth speaks at the Night Of Champions awards ceremony. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards to members of the community as well as scholarships to LGBTQ student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on April 9.

College scholarship recipients included: Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

