PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards to members of the community as well as scholarships to LGBTQ student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on April 9.

College scholarship recipients included: Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)