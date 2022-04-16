Photos
PHOTOS: Chasity’s Birthday Bash
‘RuPaul’ alum Mrs. Kasha Davis was the special guest at 50/50 Taphouse’s Drag Bingo
Drag performer Chasity Vain celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, April 15 at 50/50 Taphouse in Winchester, Va. with a Drag Bingo show featuring Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights, Miss Open State Ivanna Rights, Alexis Shontel, Ava Rage and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ alum performs for a packed house
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Lady Camden performed at Pitchers on Wednesday night. Camden performed alongside drag artists Cake, Venus Valhalla, Jayzeer Shantey, Erotica, Eva Styles, and Sweet Pickles. Ba’Naka served as the host to the meet-and-greet before the show.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey among speakers at annual event
The LGBTQ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Washington on Sunday, April 10. Speakers included Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event
Overflowing crowds at Howard Theatre party
The Cherry Fund produced the 25th annual Cherry Weekend events from April 8-10 to benefit mental health services and HIV/AIDS charities. The main event party “Flawless” was held on Saturday night through Sunday morning at the Howard Theatre featuring DJs Shane Marcus, Micky Friedmann and Mor Avrahami.
Click here to see photos from Cherry’s “Moodio 54” event at Soundcheck.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
